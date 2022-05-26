California native Julian Lage has been playing guitar for nearly his entire life. He picked up the instrument at a very young age and these days he’s considered to be one of the top players in the jazz guitar realm. He’s also been teaching music for close to the same amount of time as well and he’s currently a faculty member at the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston. As part of a small run of solo shows starting next month, Lage will be performing at the United Theatre on 5 Canal Street in Westerly on June 4. The show will be presented by both the theatre and the local concert series Westerly Sound.
Lage and I had a talk ahead of the gig about growing up as a child prodigy, being grateful to have grown up before social media, his most recent album ‘Squint’ and a bunch of new music he’s been working on.
Rob Duguay: As a kid you were considered to be a child prodigy, by the time you were 12 you performed at the 2000 Grammy Awards and you eventually became a faculty member at the Stanford Jazz Workshop at Stanford University at the age of 15. How would you describe growing up with this kind of life where you were doing things that accomplished musicians twice or three times your age were doing?
Julian Lage: I don’t think it’s uncommon in music when people of all ages can interface on any level, it’s kind of built for that in a way. Part of it has to do with the sense of mentorship in music where the older generation of musicians need the younger generation to be performing, teaching and sharing ideas. It’s kind of like we’re all researchers of different ages with different perspectives, they’re actually very lucky that they tend to be valued. Music and teaching isn’t reserved for only the oldest and wisest people, so I would say that’s more of the precedent for me being involved with music education so early. In the world of jazz, there’s more of an open-minded sense of sharing information and life experience so from that perspective I never felt like it was unusual.
If anything, especially since I’ve been teaching since then and now I’m 34, I’ve realized that it’s just a beautiful trait of this community. I don’t think that I was an exception.
RD: As a kid, did you have a somewhat normal childhood where you played in the park with your friends, played video games and went on vacation? Or was the music nonstop?
JL: Yeah, I had a normal childhood. I’m just a guitar player, not an astronaut (laughs). I played music, I had friends at school and all the normal things. One thing for context, I think it’s important to keep in mind that even though I started young, I grew up in the generation before social media, Youtube and a lot of other things. I was able to cultivate and practice as a player but I didn’t make my first record as a bandleader until I was around 21 or 22 so that’s a lot of years of kind of being a secret in a way.
I was part of a musical community but by today’s standards I was very much under the radar. I think that maybe preserved some of the things that you’re alluding to when it comes to a normal childhood.
RD: Social media these days plants such a microscope on someone’s life and before it became intertwined within our society you didn’t have to worry about such a thing. You still had some normalcy and privacy in your life when you were young.
JL: Yeah, totally. I feel grateful because it allowed me to really study music, I was able to be protected in my pursuits and practice a lot. I was so lucky and I was able to basically put all my energy back into the work, that’s been very manageable throughout my life. If I had the schedule I have now as a child I could see that being disruptive.
I would be gone for weeks at a time and working on different projects with people. Thankfully it was so far from that. I’d wake up, be with family, go to school, play lots of guitar, have dinner and go to bed. I’d see some friends sometimes. I was very lucky.
RD: That’s great to hear. These days you’re considered to be a savant in jazz guitar, so what initially gravitated you to playing this particular style?
JL: My father and my mother both listened to great music such as jazz, folk, American singer-songwriter and classical music. If it was anything good, they liked it. I grew up around jazz and my initial interest was in blues guitar which I still feel is where my heart is. It’s the music I first really fell in love with. Then kind of organically, which isn’t uncommon for a lot of guitar players who want to get better, I took on jazz as this advanced form of music. Jazz is related to blues but it also taught me about scales in a different way, it taught me about more elaborate song structures and improvisational technique.
For me, it was originally academic. I wanted to get better, so I started studying jazz and once I began going down that path I did fall in love with people like Jim Hall, Eddie Lang, Django Reinhardt, John Abercrombie and all of these other players. I thought “Wow! I just love the way this music sounds” and then at a certain point it became evident to me that it was really about the love of the music, the way it functioned and it stopped being academic. It started becoming what I really loved, so it was an evolution.
RD: Your most recent album, ‘Squint,’ that came out last year has the rhythm section of Jorge Roeder on bass and The Bad Plus’ Dave King on drums. What was the experience like making the album with them and what did you aim to accomplish during the process?
JL: This record we made in August of 2020 so the pandemic was still very much real, it was pre-vaccine and everything. Part of it was to just do it and pull it off, that was kind of the point of the record and to do it safely. We made the record in Nashville where my wife and I were living at the time, we were fully masked in a large studio with each of us being far apart from each other. We were being tested regularly with no contact with each other and it was kind of a miracle that we made a record that feels intimate and connected. This is my debut release with Blue Note Records and I wanted to make a record built on the principles of swing music, jazz and specifically late ‘60s and early ‘50s jazz which was such a critical time in the evolution of music and the evolution of Blue Note Records.
A lot of it is music that’s rooted in swing, different vernacular tempos of swing and different versions of it. I basically wanted to show that swing music as I know it isn’t limited to one type of feeling, you can go deeper into it and create ballads, waltzes and music with a fast, freer, more medium tempo and more of a groove. As an ensemble with Dave and Jorge as my closest musical partners, they’re masters of all those versions of swing. The point was to showcase them, to showcase us, to show that we could make a record in the midst of the pandemic and to show my favorite qualities of swing music.
RD: What are your plans for the rest of this year along with the steady amount of touring you’re going to be doing? Do you have any more collaborations happening this year? Do you have any plans for your next album?
JL: The next record is done and I think it’ll be out later this year, which is exciting. I’ve just started writing for another two records so there will be a next one after the one that’s coming out this year. I plan on mostly touring with Dave & Jorge hopefully in support of the forthcoming album. I’m thrilled about these solo shows and I have some other solo things happening. It’s gonna be good getting back out there while staying safe doing it. I also have some experimental projects that are too early to talk about but they’ve been brewing.
