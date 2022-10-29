The joy of summer in Rhode Island is something North Kingstown artist Pam Sammartino knows a little bit about. A yogi by trade, teaching at Raffa Yoga in Cranston for nearly two decades, Pam stretched her sea legs during the pandemic by creating quirky and whimsical sea-themed mixed media pieces for friends and colleagues, and to sell on Etsy.
Sammartino never considered herself an artist. Though she has been recently recognized as gifted in this area, first by supportive friends and colleagues, and more recently by the Wickford and South County Art Associations, she has never allowed any of those platitudes to go to her head. Pam is so humble, in fact, that many close to her did not even know she was an artist until she started sharing her work on Instagram.
Pam shared that she questioned her worth as an artist when confronted with her recent success, explaining the situation took her aback.
“Wait a minute, did I just say that I don’t feel worthy?” she questioned. “Because I am a yoga teacher and the main thing I do when teaching is having my students tell themselves they are enough, and that they are worthy, and to create their own narratives.”
Sammartino’s most popular piece of art is an aerial view of a Rhode Island beach, with stick figures participating in a variety of activities, some of which cause giggles and raised eyebrows among viewers. The subjects of these playful paintings morph with every iteration, as she creates characters by request of those who commission a piece. Additionally, she makes small pieces (4” x 4”) of South County landmarks like the Narragansett Towers.
Janice Hafley, owner of Welcome to Shabalot on Main Street in East Greenwich, a maker space, supply store, and art shop all in one, who also started her business during the pandemic, explained she was quite taken with Pam’s coastal pieces.
“I love the whimsical aspect she has of the little people. And then she has resin pours, which is different. I loved it. I could tell right away it was beautiful work, and definitely goes with the vibe of Main Street being in a coastal town,” Hafley said.
Sammartino has been consigning pieces at Welcome to Shabalot for the past month, and Hafley says she is eagerly awaiting more work of hers to offer her clientele.
It’s been a busy time for Pam, having recently brought five pieces to Welcome to Shabalot, selling 11 of her pieces to Ohanga in Garden City, and juggling multiple commissions from clients.
The empty-nester, mother of two (a son, age 24, and a daughter, 22), who lives with her husband, Michael Sammartino, admitted her family is also surprised by her art’s sudden success.
“They’re kind of in shock,” she said. “They keep telling me I don’t charge enough!”
Pam does possess an art background, despite using different skills in her working life. She holds a BFA from the University of Rhode Island and an MFA in photography from Pratt Institute in New York. She has worked previously as a graphic designer.
Debbie Valois, longtime friend, fellow yogi, and recipient of several commissions, says her art has brought her mother, who had a stroke in February 2021 and lives with her now, much joy.
“I wanted to get pieces I knew she would find calming. One of them was four sailboats. And then I have another one that’s a lady with a big, red hat. She’s floating in an inner tube, and we always say, ‘That’s my mom!’ Those were things that just made her smile,” Valois said.
Valois owns a total of four pieces of Pam’s, all of which are displayed in her mother’s room. She would like to own more of Pam’s art, though, and hopes to obtain additional pieces for her home in the near future.
The theme of joy continues to echo in reference to Pam’s art. She recently participated in the Wickford Art Association’s 10th Annual Poetry and Art Exhibit, where she created a painting based on the poem Tomorrow by Noreen Inglesi of Warwick. Inglesi, after seeing Pam’s painting of the same name, also described her artwork as joyful.
Stephanie Lancellotti of Narragansett, another longtime friend and commissioned client, has enjoyed (and gifted) four pieces Pam’s art since the pandemic began. Lancellotti has purchased both sea-themed and Christmas-themed pieces from her.
Lancellotti serves as a bit of a cheerleader for Pam, and explained that she is thrilled by both her talent and success. She also shared that Pam has done well in the local art scene, noting a recent instance where Pam’s sale of one painting precipitated three new commissions. Lancellotti said she feels these commissions are incredibly special due to the personal touches she adds with each client.
One sentiment shared by all those selling Pam’s work was that it has been popular with native-born Rhode Islanders who have since moved on to other areas of the United States. Several pieces of hers have made journeys to other places to help remind those who have relocated of home.
“I just decided that if I paint something that makes me happy, which I always have been, I realize it makes other people happy, too,” Sammartino said. And it clearly has, all over the state and the country.
Sammartino’s painting, Midnight Swim, can be viewed at the South County Art Association’s All Media Open Juried 2 Exhibition until November 12. more of her work can be viewed at Ohanga in Garden City in Cranston and at Welcome to Shabalot, located at 187 Main Street in East Greenwich. To browse her acrylic/acrylic with resin paintings on Etsy, search for pscreative. She can also be viewed on Instagram at psamscreative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.