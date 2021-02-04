Last week, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation revealed plans to turn the three-way intersection of Brown Street, Phillips Street and Boston Neck Road in Wickford into a mini, one lane roundabout, with the project being put into the their plans for Fiscal Year 2024, the soonest officials said they could do project, with work possibly beginning as early as September 2023. The move mirrors similar work around Rhode Island in recent years, most notably in the Apponaug section of Warwick, to transform high-traffic and potentially dangerous intersections into more-efficient rotary style traffic patterns. Do you agree with the move and, if so, what intersections would you like the department work on next? Let us know by voting in this week's poll question below.

