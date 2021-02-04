NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — For many art lovers in South County and around the area, the news they’ve been waiting for since last summer is here: The 2021 Wickford Art Festival is on.
The annual festival, which is slated to take place from July 10-11 at Wilson Park, has been a local tradition since 1962, bringing artists and art aficionados alike from around the region and the country into Wickford to enjoy the sights and purchase or sell fine art pieces from a vast selection of mediums. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 edition of the festival was called off, dealing a major blow to artists and the organization that puts on the festival every year, the Wickford Art Association.
“We didn’t want to go another year without the festival, so we had to think long and hard about how we were going to be able to make it happen with everything going on regarding the pandemic,” Festival Director Ainslie Daly said.
While the festival is returning, Daly said there will be several notable changes, starting with the location of the festival, which will move down the street from its usual spot in the heart of the village to Wilson Park.
“The entire past year we talked to artists, we talked with the town and looked at a bunch of different ideas and spaces that we could utilize for the festival and we landed on Wilson Park, which has plenty of space for us to spread out,” Daly said. “Two of the fields are currently being renovated (but) we won’t be on those. We’ll be on the fields kind of in the back of the park but still, just with that, that’s plenty of space for us to fit almost up to 200 artists and have really large, wide walkways for attendees to walk through and just give us the flexibility if there still are lingering COVID guidelines that the state has for public events or whatnot that we’ll be able to follow.”
In that same vein, Daly said part of the reason for moving the festival out of the village itself this year is to not overwhelm the shops and restaurants, especially if they still have to follow social distancing guidelines.
“If the stores still have COVID guidelines and the restaurants have outdoor dining spaces by then and they’re utilizing the downtown spaces, we didn’t want to draw crowds that are going to overwhelm them,” Daly said. “Hopefully it’ll just be overall a year that’ll be a little bit more convenient for artists and for festival-goers and provide them with a little bit more of ease knowing that there’s room to spread out.”
Another notable change is a new way of submitting pieces through the Wickford Art Association’s recently renovated website.
“We have an online form this year, so artists are able to go right on there and apply to the festival, upload their pictures, upload their tax forms, submit a short bio, all of the information that we need. (They can) pay with a credit card, and if they’re accepted it’s also going to link up to a new virtual platform on our website that will feature all of the artists, (so) it will be a virtual festival as well,” Daly said. “So no matter what happens, we’ll have the virtual festival, with or without the show, and it will feature all of the artists, showcase all their information, where people can buy their art and artist photos, things like that, so it’s a new way that we can promote and share artist works so people can preview and see who’s going to be at the show during the weekend. It’ll be left up all the way through the end of September, so if people aren’t able to make it to the festival this year and have been in the past, they’ll be able to search our returning and new artists through that virtual website and platform and be able to get in contact with the artists directly from there.”
Typically the Wickford Art Festival can expect around 160 to 200 artists from around the country in a given year, and Daly is hopeful that that is still an attainable figure for this year.
“We did have around 70 artists carry over their fees from last year into this year, so hopefully a good chunk of them still decide to come back,” Daly said. “Our goal is to still be right up there with 160 to 200 artists.”
A list of those 70 artists with links to their websites and email addresses is available online now on the WAA’s website.
In another break from tradition, this year there will be no poster or logo design contest as the festival seeks to move in a new direction.
For Daly, the most important thing is putting on the festival again after its cancellation last year further sullied an already bummer summer for the arts community that has depended on it for nearly six decades.
“I think just not being able to have it last year put a big damper on the summer. It’s been around for 58 years, so to not be able to hold an event that’s been going on every summer for 58 years is a little bit of a shocker, so it’s really important for us to bring it back. A lot of artists come from around the country and also locally to this show every year – and a lot of new artists applied this year as well – so it’s been a great event for artists to interact with our community, and such a great location in Wickford, where people can easily travel from around the region to attend the show as well,” Daly said. “They get to be face-to-face and meet so many different artists in so many different mediums, and it’s a really unique opportunity that we’ve always been able to have here in North Kingstown, so hopefully by having it back it brings the community back together and we’re able to do some new things and get some new artists and bring back our returning artists and have a great event where everybody can interact and meet and enjoy some art and buy some art.”
In the meantime, Daly says she and the rest of the festival team will continue to work with the state and the town to make sure they can have a great festival this year.
Applications for artists interested in participating in the 2021 Wickford Art Festival are open through April 15. The show is an open juried fine arts show, so prospective artists will need to be juried in order to sell. Artists that were juried into the canceled 2020 show and have already rolled their fees over into this year must still complete the entry application to show their interest, as well as returning artists who have been juried into the past three festivals.
All artists, both old and new, must pay a $35 non-refundable jury fee to enter. Those accepted can choose from a single booth ($260 for WAA members, $310 for non-members) or a double booth ($520 for WAA members, $620 for non-members), or can solely participate in the virtual festival, which is $150 for members and non-members alike. Additionally, all artists must possess a Temporary or Annual Rhode Island Retail Sales Permit to sell at the show.
The 2021 Wickford Art Festival will take place in Wilson Park on the weekend of July 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. As always, admission is free.
For more information on the Wickford Art Festival, visit wickfordart.org/wickford-art-festival.
