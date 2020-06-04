NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Monday marked the beginning of Phase II of the state’s Reopening RI plan, with the state parks and beaches, houses of worship, barbershops and hair salons, restaurants and gyms and fitness studios allowed to re-open for the first time since March in limited capacities as the state gradually recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Kelly Amaral, owner of the North Kingstown dance studio iDance Academy, which opened its doors again Monday, her initial reaction to hearing she would be able to resume business was cautiously optimistic.
“I was extremely excited, but I was also a little nervous,” Amaral said.
The feeling, she says, has been common among many of the families and students that take her classes.
“I’ve had mixed (reactions),” Amaral said. “Most people have said that they’re really excited to come back, especially because the kids have been cooped up (and) a lot of their structured activities have either been postponed or canceled, so it’s nice to be able to have something for the kids to do.”
The dance studio, which offers classes to all ages from nine months old to adults, had been closed since March like most Rhode Island businesses, and like many in her field, Amaral turned to classes over the video conference program Zoom, which she will continue to offer until the studio can fully re-open without restrictions.
For Amaral, the planning and precautions for re-opening began almost as soon as Phase II was announced, as she had to ready the studio to be able to operate safely within the guidelines for her students, families and instructors.
“(It took) a while,” Amaral said about the installations. “I built a fence around for any of the kids that like to run, because I have small children that dance here, so that took several hours getting it all set up and situated, so that’s taken a while. Getting extra cleaning supplies, I’ve had to make my own because they’re kind of hard to find, so it has taken a long time to be doing all of this.”
She also makes student safety a top priority, allowing her students to return in ways that them and their families are the most comfortable with.
“We’re dancing outdoors unless I have written consent from all of the parents that they’re OK with (their children) being indoors,” Amaral said. “Having masks and such, measuring out and making sure that every dancer is six feet apart from each other. I’m going to be cleaning in between classes the designated squares that they’re dancing on and we’re not using any props or any common areas like bars, balance beams, beanbags, etc. Everything is going to be just your own thing that you’re dancing on without anything that more than one person’s going to be touching.”
So far classes have been going well for Amaral, adding that her soloists have all opted to do indoor one-on-one classes back in the studio they’ve dedicated so much of their time and effort to over the years.
As it has with countless events around the world, the COVID-19 pandemic forced iDance Academy to cancel its spring recitals and other performances that dancers had spent months preparing for in all of the school’s styles, including Ballet, Hip-Hop, Jazz, Modern/Contemporary, Jazz, Tap, Pointe and Acrobatic. Still, Amaral and her dancers continue to move forward as they now reunite in person at a distance, with future plans to be determined.
In the meantime, Amaral hopes the classes can serve as a bright spot and a unifying experience for her students with everything currently going on in the world.
“I just want everybody to be safe and happy and I just want us to get through this together as a society, as a country, and just be good to each other,” Amaral said. “It’s an emotional time for everybody right now with everything going on, so I’m just glad and appreciate all the kids and I’m glad that they can be back and that they can start doing something that they love again, especially because so many programs and events this summer have been canceled.”
iDance Academy is located at 640 Ten Rod Road in North Kingstown. For more information on the studio and its classes, visit their website, idanceri.com.
