With roots in Charlestown and now based in Providence, Corinne Southern is quite the multitalented individual. She’s an excellent singer and songwriter who can entertain by herself with simply an acoustic guitar. She’s also a great dancer and actress due to her theater experience. It’s always intriguing when an artist fuses different creative mediums into one and what comes from it can often be refreshing. Southern is one of those rare types who achieves her own original musical identity in effortless fashion.
We recently talked about performing live music from a theater background, an EP and a single she put out earlier this year and the benefits of being quarantined and hunkering down for the winter.
Rob Duguay: You have a background in theater, so do you often find yourself incorporating that side of you into your music?
Corinne Southern: Yes, totally. I have a degree in musical theater performance from Rhode Island College and I started performing theater when I was 12. My first professional show was actually at Theatre By The Sea in South Kingstown and I was in the children’s choir for a production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat when they had it there. I would say that I approach all of my songwriting as a storyteller first because I like people, and I like exploring the human experience and our relationship with the divine. I do write very theatrically and I perform very theatrically as well. I also like to embody different characters when I’m writing and playing, so I would say that I absolutely incorporate that side of myself.
RD: When it comes to any specific musicians or bands, do you have any main musical influences? Your music definitely has a blues kind of style to it, so do you hark back to the music of Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday and stuff like that or do you look towards more recent artists?
CS: It’s a little bit of both. I was basically raised on classic ‘60s and ‘70s rock and roll, which has its roots in blues and Americana music. Led Zeppelin, Janis Joplin and the big names from that era were very influential for our music today, but they were very influenced by people like Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holiday and other artists. Going back to my theatrical background, I’ve also spent time as a burlesque performer as well, so I love jazz and blues. For modern artists, I’m really inspired by people like Samantha Fish and I really like Joan Osborne a lot, she was big in the ‘90s.
There’s also Beth Hart, who plays a lot with Joe Bonamassa. I like that kind of music too, but I try not to pigeonhole myself or box myself in. I kind of just do what feels right. It’s funny because after I perform, people will say that my voice is so bluesy or that I sound like such a great rock singer, or that they can hear me as a musical theater artist. I could play one show and there would be an audience of five or 10 people who will each tell me that they heard something different. I think that’s what makes a good song; it’s something that’s really personal to the artist when they write it and when they perform it, and every single person who listens to it takes something personal away from it too.
RD: I couldn’t agree more; that’s a really good way of putting it. This past February, you released your debut, EP Raise The Dead. What was the experience like making the record? Was this your first time ever being recorded and was it a whole different type of situation for you?
CS: Several years ago, I worked with a pop producer and I was trying to go in that route, so I’ve tried to record a few times, but for whatever reason it just never really worked out. Then myself, Graham King on lead guitar and Luc Mailoux on bass, who would also sit at the kick drum and the hi-hat, formed this trio. Rob Anthony, who plays bass in the Johnston-based band Tai Chi Funk Squad, was the one who ended up recording us, and we made the EP in his home studio. At the time, we were trying to get some recordings down because we were starting to play out a lot more and we were hoping that once we had an EP out then we’d be able to tour a little bit to play more gigs. We really wanted something that sounded like the way we sounded live at the time.
We decided to record live so we didn’t track everything out and we ended up just kind of sitting in a room. You can hear it in the EP, it’s a little raw and it’s not totally perfect. It doesn’t have that highly polished studio sound but it still had a good audio quality. It sounded exactly like how we sound live and we had to do everything in one take in the way we recorded because there was sound bleeding from my microphone since we were all in one room. It was a really good experience in one afternoon and we had a lot of fun doing it, but it’s interesting now because we can’t really tour because of COVID-19.
We’ve had a couple shows to get out there and promote the EP, and then the lockdown happened. In March, we played a show in Boston and immediately afterwards everything shut down. Our focus ended up having to change because the whole purpose of the record was to show people what we sounded like who weren’t familiar with us. It was meant to be more of a demo than a polished, finished recording.
Looking back and listening to it these days, because it was my first real recording experience, there are definitely things that I would do differently which I would do during the next time I record. Overall it was a really good experience for me, especially when it came to learning new things, and people seem to like the record.
RD: I actually do like the raw quality of it. A lot of bands when they go into the studio do try to capture their live sound, which can be really hard to do. Whenever you pull it off you should be really proud of that. Also, from what you said about going back and doing things a little bit differently, that’s kind of the purpose of your debut release.
CS: Yeah.
RD: It’s always something you can build off of rather than keep yourself grounded.
CS: Definitely. Recently, I’ve been playing with a fuller band sound. Rhode Island has such a great and vibrant music community and a lot of people play in multiple bands. With COVID-19 being the situation right now, Luc is also in the wedding and event band Purple Honey and he also plays in another band called Violet Tempo. A few months ago Violet Tempo released an EP of their own and he decided that he was going to take time to focus on those projects while maintaining a smaller social circle.
Graham also plays in a band called Wacky Tacky and he also plays in the Kaitlyn Tarro Band. It’s been interesting because during the pandemic I started playing with Alyson Hammond on drums and my friend Alyssa DiMaio on bass. Now the songs that are on the Raise The Dead EP sound very, very different when we’re playing them with the full band sound. It’s nice that I have a bunch of friends who are willing to participate in my music and help it evolve while putting up with my creative mind and my wild ideas.
RD: That is awesome, though, and it’s great that you’ve been able to capture a fuller version of your music these days. In April, you followed the EP up with the release of the single “Lamplighter,” and it’s an interesting release due to it being part of the soundtrack for the film Far From Perfect: Life Inside A Global Pandemic. How did you get involved in the film and what was the process like for you when it came to creating the song?
CS: Chris Vaillancourt, who plays lead guitar in Nate Cozzolino & The Lost Arts, joined me on the single after he ended up being my roommate for a little while. I wrote the song but he’s just such a talented guitar player that I had to have him involved. Then I was approached by Lenny Schwartz and Nathan Suher, who are both filmmakers, and they asked me if I had a song they could use for the film. It’s all self-recorded and features hundreds of different actors from all over the New England area. These self-recordings were all put together about being isolated during the pandemic and “Lamplighter” ended up being the credit track for the movie, which is really cool.
RD: It definitely is. What are your plans for the coming months? I know you’ve been playing some socially-distanced shows, so do you plan on keeping up with those or do you plan on just keeping to yourself and working on new material?
CS: Right now the projects I’m working on are all being done under the band name Corinne Southern & The Constellations. I have been really lucky to be able to support my local community and I know a lot of venue owners right now are struggling. It’s a really tough call and there’s been a lot of debate on whether it’s safe or not to play shows. All of the shows I’ve played since COVID-19 hit, I’ve been really blessed to be a part of because they’ve been socially distant, people are very good about wearing masks and the venues have been very good about keeping things clean. It still is dangerous to be out and to be playing shows; I’ve been watching the numbers and I take this pause we’re all in very seriously.
The last thing I would ever want would be for someone to come see my show and then get sick. My plan for the winter is to work on a lot of new music; quarantine has been really, really good for me artistically. I will be recording new music, I probably will be doing some live streams, but until the numbers come down and we know that it’s more safe to go out and do live shows, I will be taking a break from performing for a little while. What’s exciting is that I’m reaching a larger online audience now, so it’s great to get fans from other states and even other countries enjoying my music. People need music now more than ever, so they’re going to those online platforms and sharing the feed while getting excited about what they’re watching.
