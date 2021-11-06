SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — In making and photographing “Becorns,” artist David Bird combines the familiar with the unfamiliar — in both his artwork and in his process creating it.
Becorns — “like an acorn, but a Becorn,” Bird said — are lifelike figurines he makes out of natural materials. Their heads and bodies are made out of acorns, their arms and legs are sticks, and he rotates and poses the figures to make them look as lifelike as possible.
After forming the Becorns, Bird creates and photographs scenes with them outdoors. The resulting picture is of his unique figures set against a familiar natural backdrop.
In his photos, the Becorns can be found watching a mother bird feed her baby, peering at a bumblebee or slumped against the side of a tree branch – and over a dozen of them are on display through December at the Kingston Free Library.
“It just seems epic and otherworldly, even though it’s your backyard. I think that’s the appeal,” Bird said. “It’s relatable, but also epic. It just suggests this whole world going on outside, this whole miniature world.”
Bird, a RISD graduate who lives in South Kingstown, draws on his experience as a former designer of Lego’s Bionicles – toys described online as “humanoid action figures with attachable limbs and ball-and-socket joints” – to make the Becorns.
However, he admits that when he started creating the scenes in 2008, he was not an experienced photographer.
“All I knew was how to build characters,” Bird said. “But over the years I gradually leveled up my abilities and learned photography, and learned techniques to entice animals. I always tried to one-up myself with every picture I took.”
Wild animals are an important component to Bird’s photos. He’ll usually start with an idea — such as a Becorn feeding a cardinal —then figure out how to attract the animal he needs. In the case of the cardinal, for example, he put a birdfeeder out and began studying the birds’ behaviors.
But nature is often unpredictable, so Bird has learned to go with the flow. The birds ended up flying to his neighbor’s bird feeder, and the only takers of his bird seed were chipmunks and squirrels.
So, Bird decided to create a scene of Becorns collecting bird seed. But that didn’t work out either – a squirrel kept stealing the figurines.
“I have my plan for what I want the shot to be, but nature sort of takes over and does whatever it does, and then I get something that’s often better than what I expected,” Bird said. “So in the case of that story, I got pictures of a squirrel attacking a Becorn, and ultimately I did get cute chipmunk pictures.”
To take the photos, Bird uses a remote-controlled camera. Since they often include a wild animal, he’ll stand far enough away that he doesn’t disturb the animal, yet close enough to watch its movements and decide when to fire off the camera.
He starts snapping away the second an animal is within the frame, he said, and will typically end up with somewhere around 1,000 photos.
“And then a couple of them will be good, if I’m lucky,” Bird said.
A collection of those photos can now be viewed at the Kingston Free Library thanks to Sharon Babbitt, the library’s youth services librarian, who reached out to Bird after seeing his work featured in a local magazine.
“I am a nature lover, birdwatcher, and children’s librarian, so the Becorns really captured my attention,” Babbitt said. “I can’t help but imagine stories about the animals interacting with the Becorns in the photographs.”
Babbitt said she thought Bird’s art would be a good fit for her library since he is a local resident and photographed many of his pieces in the South Kingstown area.
And she was right – so far, library patrons have reacted very positively to the photographs featured, she said.
“Some patrons are already familiar with David’s work and are grateful to see 15 pieces on display,” Babbitt said. “Other patrons are seeing the Becorns for the first time and are just delighted by it.”
In a way, things have come full-circle for Bird: His first job out of college influences his current artwork, and he’s moved back to the state where he earned his design degree after Lego temporarily took him to Denmark.
“I really loved that process of building with [Bionicles], and so after I left Lego, I had this a-ha moment where I realized, ‘Oh, I don’t need Legos to build. I can build with sticks, and acorns, and anything,’” Bird said. “Everything that Lego does around the product, in terms of storytelling, and amazing visuals, and all that stuff, like, ‘I can do that. I can create a whole world with them.’”
