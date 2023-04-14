NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The future of art is bright.
This Saturday, the Wickford Art Association (WAA) will host its Steven Klein Scholarship Program Awards Ceremony and honor four recipients from 4-5:30 p.m. at its building at 36 Beach St in North Kingstown.
The ceremony is held in partnership with the Rhode Island Art Educators Association Scholarship Exhibit. The Klein Scholarship is named in honor of the late Steven Klein, who held a high appreciation for the WAA’s art show — a production where he exhibited at festivals for over 40 years.
“We’re an organization that was true and dear to his heart and it’s just a wonderful way to honor his legacy,” Maria Masse, Executive Director of the WAA said.
The festival was founded in 1962, following the success of a sidewalk art show in 1961. The festival gained favorable turnout and the WAA was effectively founded to provide a space for South County artists.
The scholarship was created to help young people develop their artistic talent and interest in the visual arts by providing financial support for college.
This year’s winners are Alaina Frias, of Chariho High School, Jake Ruttenberg, of Portsmouth High School, Ana Chin, of Cranston High School East, and Pearl Sears, of North Kingstown High School.
Representatives of the WAA and the state’s art association will make their opening remarks on Saturday, and will be followed up by some words from Klein’s family, before the presentations.
“It’s an informal event, we try not to make it too stiff – because there are four recipients,” Masse said. “We have a lot of our members who will come and hopefully the art teachers themselves will come.”
Frias is curious in both science and art and has aspiration to combine both interests into her future work. She will be attending St. Anselm College in the fall.
Chin, who has been accepted to the Maine College of Art and Hampshire College said she draws her inspiration from older pictures, memories, and nostalgia. Chin is still deciding on which college to attend.
Sears plans to attend UMass Amherst, and enjoys portraying emotion in her pieces by using striking colors. And Ruttenberg, who plans to attend the University of Maine, said he sees his art as more of a mentality, rather than a process.
This year, the WAA implemented a cap of one student per high school, so “each school could put forth their best candidate for the work.” The scholarship is marketed to each public or charter high school in the state. Private schools are not eligible.
“It’s just meant to be a small way of ours to help give students a little leg up,” Masse said. “When, they start school, there’s a lot of expenses — like art material and books. We thought the scholarship would help them … as they begin their studies.”
A jury of three people chose the recipients, reviewed the submissions, and considered the pieces’ quality – based on composition and use of color.
“With these, the artists submitted four pieces each,” Masse said, adding continuity of work was considered.
“This year, we decided to not restrict the artists in terms of one medium or another,” Masse said. “We were told by the high school instructors that the students, especially those in the AP Programs — they’re presenting a portfolio with a variety of mediums. So, asking your student to create four oil or four acrylic or four digital art pieces isn’t as indicative of their work as it would be for a variety of pieces.”
Honorable mentions were extended to Steffi Rotella, of Johnston Senior High School and Ania Hughes, of Cumberland High School.
Anyone interested in supporting future scholarship winners can visit the Wickford Art Association’s website (www.wickfordart.org) to give.
