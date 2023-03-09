Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly members are demystifying their artistic techniques via March’s exhibit “From Nothing to Something – The Creative Process.” The exhibit features over 50 artists members, and many will give visitors a glimpse into how their magic is made.
Some works on display are accompanied by a series of photographs revealing how their pieces progressed from nothing – a blank canvas, a lump of clay, a white sheet of paper, or simply an idea – into finished works of art.
Jane Rollins has been making art with letters since the 1980s. In 1989, she launched Scribe Calligraphy Studio and Gallery in East Greenwich and is still going strong. Rollins enjoys experimenting with unconventional lettering tools and mediums such as sticks, shells, folded pens, bleach, and balsa wood.
Rollins’ work has appeared in various international publications as well as throughout the New England area. Her piece “Songs of Social Justice” will be on display together with an explanation of the process involved in its creation.
“I did a lot of research for the quotes that I wanted to use,” Rollins explained. “Bob Dylan and Pete Seeger were top of the list as far as their contributions to social justice.”
Rollins’ piece is a black canvas featuring quotes and lyrics from music artists ranging from Sam Cooke to John Lennon to Tupac Shakur, each thoughtfully presented in white using a different lettering style. Among quotable songs used were John Lennon’s enduring Imagine, Redemption Song by Bob Marley, and Born this Way by Lady Gaga.
“I enjoyed making it and I hope people will enjoy reading it,” Rollins said.
As a member for approximately seven years, Rollins has helped her fellow members’ work come alive as the Gallery’s Publicity Chair and explained she was thrilled that it was finally her turn.
Rollins is exhibiting 12 of her lettering works in the show, which opened to the public at the gallery on Friday, March 3.
After retiring from teaching in South Africa and the U.S., artist Joan Mullins enrolled in the University of Connecticut School of Fine Arts to become a painter. She has moved toward the abstract in her painting style and explained she enjoys repurposing items in her works.
Mullins’ mixed media work “Phoenix Bridge” gives a compassionate nod to the ongoing war in Ukraine, and offers themes of rebuilding and new life. She says her bridge was based on the Sydney Harbour Bridge and featured new buildings rising around it.
Her piece Ark Building depicts a Noah’s Ark-like boat in the center of a canvas, surrounded by a scene comprised of cut up canvasses from her previous works.
“I grew up with parents who were from the Depression era in the 1920s,” she explained, “and I guess I’ve got a little bit of that in me because I see potential for things that a lot of people might discard.”
Among items that have become part of her works are paper scraps, her old art, and pieces of her daughter’s wedding dress.
Mullins says she loves the mystery surrounding what the works can become.
“I really find that process extremely exciting because…you don’t know quite where you are going but you sort of recognize you’ve gotten somewhere once it’s all down on the canvas,” she said.
Mullins works in oils, acrylics, and watercolors as well and is a member of the Stonington Plein Air Painters.
She has been a juried member of the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery of Westerly since January 2022 and lives in Ledyard, Connecticut.
She said she is excited to be exhibiting at least 20 of her works in this show.
“From Nothing to Something – The Creative Process” runs from March 1 through March 27. The Artists’ Cooperative Gallery is located at 14 Railroad Avenue in Westerly. The Gallery is open to the public Wednesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
