Despite the COVID-19 crisis bringing doom and gloom to our everyday lives, it’s also brought people together to benefit the common good. Numerous events have happened to benefit various charities and people in need. It’s become a trend that we all need in this time of uncertainty. Another event that’s happening is a livestreaming festival on May 16-17 being put on by Strike A Chord, a charity organization that originally started in 2010 at Chariho High School in Wood River Junction with a goal of bringing together music and philanthropy through benefit concerts and charity events. All proceeds from this weekend’s event will be donated to the United Way of Rhode Island’s COVID-19 Response Fund.
The livestreams will be split up into three parts with Steve Anderson, who’s the drummer for the Westerly desert rock act Coma Hole, hosting the first two on the 16 and Jordan Sereno, who is the co-guitarist and vocalist for Providence rock & rollers The Dirty Birds, hosting the final installment on May 17. This event was originally intended for one other purpose, but when the pandemic happened it became obvious what the new reason was going to be.
“When the idea first came up to bring Strike A Chord back, I was incredibly hesitant,” Sereno says on the curation of the livestream extravaganza. “Our last show was way back at the University of Rhode Island in 2016 and I wasn’t sure anyone would care if we brought it back. Before COVID-19, we had already booked a show for the middle of May to raise money for a nose surgery I was planning to have. Then the quarantine happened and like everything else, all plans got canceled. We didn’t want to waste the lineup and we saw another opportunity to help people.”
“I wrangled up as many Strike A Chord alumni as I could, talked to the artists about changing the event and we were off to the races again,” He adds. “We met weekly over video and in a way it’s just like old times back at the University of Rhode Island.”
The first part will be happening from 1 to 5 p.m. with Anderson being joined by fellow Coma Hole bandmate Eryka Fir and singer-songwriters Michelle Savoie, Natalie Paige and Nate Cozzolino. The second part takes place during the evening from 7 to 11 p.m. with The Dirty Birds, Wax On’s Luke Pelletier, Terence Sun, Casey Alger and Corinne Southern performing. The third and final part of the event has rock acts A Former Friend, Vague Perception and Skyline In Stereo sharing the bill with Austin Bullock and Nicole Mooers from 1 to 5 p.m.
“I am grateful our local music scene is still powering through these difficult times and coming together to support the United Way,” Southern mentions about being involved. “I love working with The Dirty Birds, they’re great guys and they have all been big supporters of my music. It was amazing to see what was originally a small event snowball into a big charity music festival. I hope lots of people donate and I’m looking forward to playing.”
There’s no amount of money that’ll be turned away for a donation and people can check out all three days of Strike A Chord’s livestream event through the organization’s Facebook page at facebook.com/StrikeAChord2020. For more information about the United Way’s COVID-19 Response Fund, log on to uwri.org/2020/03/covid-19-response-fund.
