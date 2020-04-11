NARRAGANSETT, R.I. – Just because there’s a pandemic and most people are sheltering at home doesn’t mean chickens stop laying eggs.
And the chickens at Narragansett High School are still on the workforce, which is keeping a small group of students in the school’s Future Farmers of America program busy as well.
Before the community went into quarantine, the teens were collecting the eggs daily and taking them to local spots each Friday morning to sell them, such as the high school, Town Hall, and the fire and police departments.
Twins Abby and Hannah Foster and Erin McGrath, all 17 and seniors, take part in Fresh Egg Friday, the FFA’s program to get local, farm fresh eggs into the community while also raising money for the FFA and raising awareness.
“We just brought it back every week last year,” Abby said. “So I just took over the chickens. My friend Lily was taking care of them before.”
The chickens Abby refered to are the 25 or so birds in the high school’s greenhouse area.
“So we get about two dozen (eggs) per day,” she said.
Every Friday, the students take the collected eggs to the popular spots in town to sell them for $4 per dozen.
“We’ve used more social media to boost it up,” Abby said.
Response had been overwhelming, the students said.
“They love it,” Abby said. “The fire department wants us to come back every week at the same shift. The Town Hall, when we go to the third floor, they’re all like, celebrating when we get there.”
McGrath said the group sold 30 dozen eggs on a trip in early March.
The closing down of school and Town Hall because of the coronavirus forced them to change procedures, though.
The group was still selling its limited supply of eggs, but from outside the greenhouse, on March 24. And the birds still need daily tending.
The Fresh Egg Friday program has been around for years, but not as consistently as it has been recently.
“Students used to come once a month, but last year we decided to bring it back, so we kept doing it a few times a month, but this year we’ve been doing it more consistently, so every week,” Abby said.
The FFA sells eggs, grows plants and taps its own maple syrup on more than 100 trees in the area, including on the high school campus.
They also sell the goods at the high school’s Mariner Marketplace in December, as well as at the annual Washington County Fair in Richmond at the FFA booth.
About 100 students are involved in FFA-based classes, such as agri-science, landscape design, and animal science.
“Animal science is a college credit,” Hannah said.
Hannah and Abby grew up on a farm and “we own dairy cows, goats, chickens, ducks,” Abby said.
“Our dad made us grow up with dairy,” at the farm in South Kingstown, Hannah said.
McGrath used to live on a farm in Florida before moving to Rhode Island in fifth grade, she said.
Money the FFA raises goes to help fund its own programs.
“We use it for buying tools and things to help us expand our lessons in class,” McGrath said.
