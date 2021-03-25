SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Theater is all about telling stories, and hearing the stories of people we know makes it even more special.
With that idea in mind, The Contemporary Theater Company on Main Street in Wakefield has resurrected an old favorite series — “Story on Main” — for its audience that, due to COVD-19 restrictions, can only view virtual presentations.
“We want to tell stories by people who touch others in big and small ways,” said Ashley Macamaux, longtime member of the CTC ensemble who is overseeing the creation of this storytelling program, which is produced on Facebook Live.
Macamaux and Artistic Director Tammy Brown want to bring local people to the virtual stage to tell stories that they consider important and interesting.
“It’s about community — getting to know your community, diversity and what people’s lives are really like, as they see it,” Macamaux said. “People have lives behind what others see every day, and the goal is that the theater is a place to come do those stories.”
The show’s title capitalizes on the concept that “Main Street” represents the interests of everyday people and small business owners — and, perhaps not so coincidentally, the theater is located in the small-town village of Wakefield at 327 Main Street.
In small towns like Wakefield across the United States, Main Street is not just the major road running through town, but rather a hub of the town’s life, a place where townspeople hang out and watch the annual parades go by.
Macamaux said the show roster is being developed now. In last week’s edition of the show, CTC stage manager Kaitlyn Sweeny talked about the semester she spent at sea in early 2020. CTC plans to offer the online program, which starts at 5 p.m. and is free to the public, every other Sunday until April 25, she said.
The list could be varied, Macamaux said, and while some of the CTC ensemble will appear, others from the community are in the plans as well. This approach led to the name “Stories on Main,” they said.
“For instance, we might like to invite a school custodian to talk,” Macamaux said. “Perhaps that person is loved, or perhaps that person is lonely because no one understands the job the person does.”
Another presentee could be a teacher — perhaps someone in the arts who could talk about the job, the profession or the calling to be a teacher, Macamaux and Brown said.
Then there’s a person, with whom some discussions are underway, in a local café.
“She yells out to you when you come in and that makes me feel really good, that she’s recognizing and saying hello in a big way to people,” Macamaux said.
Our culture is rich in the art of storytelling and building bridges through it. That concept is front and center for Macamaux and Brown.
By telling stories, presentees can influence, teach, and inspire. They link ideas and people together, transmit cultural values and history, and help people form a bond based on empathy for the tales heard.
“When it comes to our countries, our communities and our families, we understand intuitively that the stories we hold in common are an important part of the ties that bind,” wrote Vanessa Boris and Lani Peterson, psychologist and professional storyteller. Boris and Peterson’s essay, “What Makes Storytelling So Effective for Learning,” appeared in Harvard Business Publishing.
Kendall Haven, author of Story Proof and Story Smart, considers storytelling serious business.
“Your goal in every communication is to influence your target audience — change their current attitudes, belief, knowledge, and behavior. Information alone rarely changes any of these. Research confirms that well-designed stories are the most effective vehicle for exerting influence,” Haven said.
As performers who have appeared in scores of productions at CTC, Brown and Macamaux themselves have been telling stories for a long time.
Brown pointed out that these stories — and theater itself — are about building and fostering connections among people. In the last year, approaches to fulfilling that vision were challenging in the virtual environment.
“Stories on Main” is a series that can transcend that challenge because it’s a one-person, one-act production, rather than a group of people on a stage, she said.
“I think this is a way we can start to get those connections buzzing again and remind us of the communities that we had,” Brown said. “It can bring out the humanity in people beyond scripted or even improvisational performances, and that is what is interesting to me about the project.”
