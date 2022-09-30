PROVIDENCE, R.I. — South Kingstown native Grace Romanello is on tour with the musical “Mean Girls,” and she is as busy off stage as on.
She’s an understudy and a swing performer, but she also is the assistant dance captain, the fight captain and the social media captain.
“I’d rather be busy than bored,” she said during a telephone interview last week.
“Mean Girls,” which comes to the Providence Performing Arts Center Oct. 4-9, features a book by actor, comedian and nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the wickedly funny 2004 film about a high school social hierarchy dominated by a trio known as the Plastics. Casey Nicholaw, who directed the production that opened on Broadway in 2018, is the director and choreographer for the tour.
The musical adaptation has a score of “happy and upbeat” songs, written by Fey’s Emmy-winning husband, Jeff Richmond, and an immersive set, Romanello said.
Backdrops of LED screens create locations that make audiences feel, “You are in this world.”
Adding detail is “a massive amount of props and set pieces, and they all are moved by the cast or the crew; they are not on a track,” Romanello noted. “There are more than 300 marks on the stage that we have to hit,” when aligning those pieces.
As a swing, Romanello has to memorize multiple roles and be ready to fill in at a moment’s notice. On one occasion the performance was more than half over when she was given five minutes to get in costume and join the ensemble.
“I’ve gone on for all eight of the female ensemble members and two of the males,” she said. The roles are not gender specific.
She also understudies the principal role of Karen, one of the Plastics.
“I go on as a blonde,” she says, “but our Karen is Black. Our cast has tons of diversity. All the principal tracks are played by or understudied by a person of color.”
Romanello’s own track to the high school of “Mean Girls” began long before her 2016 graduation from the Prout School in Wakefield.
“I’ve been singing all my life,” she said, and appeared in “Evita” at Theatre by the Sea when she was about 9. She still thanks the fellow performer who advised that if she was serious about a career in the theater, “You have to dance.” She started lessons and for a time danced competitively.
“I come from a theatrical family,” she added, noting that her parents, Christine Preli and Stephen Romanello, met while appearing in “Snow White.” Uncles, aunts and cousins all have been involved in theater.
After high school, Romanello performed on cruise ships and was on tour with “Mean Girls” until the pandemic shut-down in March 2020. When the tour resumed in 2021, she took on additional assignments.
As assistant dance captain, she runs rehearsals, teaches new cast members and keeps an eye on performances to make sure the choreography stays “fresh, sharp, clear.”
The goal is similar as fight captain. “We’re taught how to slap, punch, kick and strangle so it’s safe but looks realistic,” she explained.
The unusual title of social media captain came about when folks from the show saw her postings on TikTok and recruited her to take videos and post them in an official capacity.
“It’s a lot of fun … and a cool way to be creative.”
The Providence performances, however, will be special. She’s looking forward to having family and friends in the audience on her birthday, Oct. 7.
“Mean Girls” is on stage Oct. 4-9 at the Providence Performing Arts Center, 220 Weybosset St. Tickets are $20-$94 and available at the box office in the theater, by calling (401) 421-2787 or online at ppacri.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.