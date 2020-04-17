Maskmaker, maskmaker, make me a mask
I fear that I’m not up to the task…
In this pandemic it’s easy to see
That we need more PPE
Doctor Fauci, please bring me some good news
I’m grouchy and I’m scared as can be
The CDC now wants us to wear masks
And I am not going to disagree
A California theater troupe’s parody of the “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” tune from “Fiddler on the Roof” is resonating here on the East Coast with South County’s growing homespun effort to make hand-crafted masks to cover noses and mouths in the Coronavirus fight.
“I feel blessed that so many people want to help out,” said Jessica Pena of South Kingstown and one organizer of “South County Masketeers,” a group whose 70 or more volunteers generally don’t know each other, but have produced more than 2,500 masks.
“We will get calls in the middle of the night from people who want fabric or thread to make masks for us because of the demand for them and fears people have,” said Pena, who with Ann Hazelwood, also of South Kingstown, and Shannon Maynard of North Kingstown, pulled together this collective home-based assembly.
People throughout the region are benefiting from this cottage industry of groups large or small, or even individual volunteers, sprouting up. They produce hard-to-get face masks that can help frontline workers as well as ordinary citizens keep safe from the contagious virus.
Without payment or anything in return, scores of South County residents have turned home restriction into a volunteer program to help in need for protection from the Coronavirus lurking just about anywhere from store and gas stations to chance encounters and religious services.
Reasons for Helping
“It’s therapeutic,” said Lynn Bamford of Narragansett, who with daughter, Emily, in a separate effort from the Masketeers, is making them for family, friends and some clergy at their home church, Saint Thomas More.
“I’m very much a task-oriented person and I’m doing it to give them to people who need them,” she added.
Katherine Condon, a member of the Peace Dale Congregational Church in South Kingstown, said her sewing group has also taken up the cause.
It has made over 400 for local businesses and organizations, including the nearby Waldorf School, Kentucky Fried Chicken and Rhode Island Hospital and South County Hospital, she said.
“It’s very important to do this,” said Condon, noting that her group of women, calling themselves the “Sewing Sisters,” have the material, the skill and the commitment to want to assist during this scarcity.
The call to action is also being heard by many businesses throughout the region who are helping these volunteers with materials and other necessities to make the protective covering that the federal Centers of Disease Control recommends people wear to help prevent the spread of the virus.
Uncle Sam’s Army and Navy Surplus in South Kingstown has donated to mask makers several rolls of bulk cloth that can be cut, folded, trimmed and fashioned into the much needed coverings.
“This is a way we can help the community. We can supply something that people can use to help others,” said both Rosalie Guttin and Sheryl Berman, store owners.
Another business helping those making masks is Ocean State Job Lot. Throughout its 140 stores in New England, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, has launched a “Mask Fabric For Free” campaign to give away fabric needed for making masks.
“During this critically important time, it’s our responsibility as community partners to think outside of the box and provide as much assistance as we can,” said Paul Conforti, chief marketing officer of Ocean State Job Lot.
“While we’ve been focused on sourcing critical supplies and medical grade masks for healthcare professionals and first responders battling COVID-19, our ‘Mask Fabric For Free’ campaign specifically focuses on the needs of everyday people who are looking for responsible ways to protect themselves and others.”
The Production Process
One inside glimpse on how this production got organized came from South County Masketeers’ coordinators Shannon Maynard, Jessica Pena and Ann Hazelwood.
It all began, said Pena, when she saw the need for masks, the short supply and the need for volunteers.
“If our local hospital gets this desperate to use a bandana! I will whip out my sewing machines and create a mini sweat shop. This is ridiculous EEEkkkkk!” she wrote in a March 19 post to the Facebook public page Our Town: South Kingstown.
Soon after these three women, who never met each other, started coordinating efforts through an independent Facebook page, South County Masketeers. In less than a month, the numbers of people working with them has grown to nearly 70, they said.
“If it hadn’t been for social media, I don’t know how this would have gotten off the ground,” said Hazelwood.
At her South Kingstown home, a large front porch allows much social distancing as well as the needed place for pick-ups and drop-offs. Seamstresses and Seamsters will either obtain fabric from the group at Hazewood’s home or use their own.
Their website also provides videos and other how-to instructions for the experienced as well as novice mask maker.
In addition, different groups requesting masks may have certain specifications in terms of color, prints, elastic or tie for the ears and head, they said. These are given to those making the masks.
“For example,” explained Maynard, “the R.I. National Guard can take them only in black, brown or olive. We don’t have any olive material right now, so we’ll do theirs in brown.”
And so it goes with each order, they try to meet specifications – and requested numbers needed – as often as possible. The requests range between two or three and as large as 500 or more and sometimes larger, said Pena.
“We want to help everyone, but we don’t think we’ll be able to fulfill all the orders,” she said, noting that drop offs move out to requesters the same day — or the next — as they arrive.
Moving out the orders quickly is also center to Lynn Bamford’s and Katherine Condon’s production schedules. Though smaller in scope, the process is the same for them as well.
Condon estimates that her smaller group produces about 10 masks a day and Bamford said she does them in spurts, producing about 10 to 12 per day.
The Rewards Sewing, tailoring, quilting and other creative work with fabric has been long-time interests, generally since they were children, said these seamstresses putting a new use to existing talent. Using this skill now — in a time of need — makes it especially rewarding.
Condon even compared the efforts to the World War II icon “Rosie the Riveter,” who symbolized women who answered a call for help in factories and businesses as men who worked in them went overseas to war.
Among many messages, it emphasized the collective action of people in a time of national emergency.
“It feels good to be doing this and there’s a lot of camaraderie among us, even a video song made about making masks,” she said about the experiences of bringing her group together for a cause. Others also echoed the same sentiments.
For those receiving the masks, the reward felt even greater, they said.
At Belmont Market, the early hunt was on to find masks because the store would need to stay open to serve customers wanting groceries and not traveling far for them. The South County Masketeers came through for Belmont employees, said Susan Hoopes, marketing director, for the Wakefield business.
“They were definitely ahead of the curve and without their help we would have been scrambling. With all the other changes we’ve faced as a retailer we are so grateful that they made this easy for us,” she said.
She said that the group reached out to the store early in the crisis as it was making masks for those in the medical field.
“When retailers, such as ours, heard the governor’s recommendation to wear face coverings in public, we immediately contacted the group and had masks for our entire staff in days,” Hoops said.
At St. Thomas More Church in Narragansett, Bamford’s masks are helping priests bring comfort and understanding when unprotected faces could have stopped meeting with a parishioner, said Rev. Marcel Taillon, pastor.
“The masks were so helpful. The priests were able continue to minister the sacraments to people and would wear the mask while hearing confessions in the parking lot and wear them to go out to serve others,” he said.
“We also have several senior priests who because of their age are able to wear them when interacting with others. It was truly a Godsend – no pun intended – that the Bamfords were able to provide to so many. Catholics believe in corporal works of mercy including showing mercy to the sick and the dying,” he said.
Robert Zarnetske, South Kingstown town manager, also had homemade masks delivered to 125 town workers.
“The Masketeers took it upon themselves to solve a problem..they’ve created goodwill throughout the community. They’ve been mask masks for retail workers and delivery people and those who just can’t make their own. It’s just awesome,” he said.
He also praised the resilience of all those contributing to the cause.
“It never ceases to amaze me how resourceful people can be and how generous,” he said.
