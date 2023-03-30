PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Trinity Repertory Company takes us back to the future with “The Inferior Sex,” a brand new play by Jacqueline E. Lawton.
It’s a trip well worth taking even if just to remind us that the current national turmoil has precedent in the past. “The Inferior Sex” is set in 1972 when issues including Vietnam, Watergate, Civil Rights, the Equal Rights Amendment and the sexual revolution were roiling the country.
But there is more to this story.
In the play, politics — and Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm’s historic campaign for president — are the backdrop for the lives of seven women of different circumstances struggling to keep their collective project, a fashion magazine called “Caposhi Rev,” alive and independent from the publisher’s father, who has bankrolled his daughter’s endeavor.
Every woman on the staff has an opinion on what will attract readers and keep finicky, demanding advertisers on board. Vera, the veteran fashionista, wants glamorous clothing photographed in European locations. Madeleine, the food editor, espouses recipes for entertaining. Penny, the features editor and a working mom, thinks stories about working moms.
One renegade, Joan, believes it’s time politics came to the magazine’s pages, and she happens to have a friend, Gwen, who is an astute reporter.
Trying to hold everything together is Sandra, the daughter of wealth who is vested in finding validation in success with her enterprise.
Lawton’s knack — and the play’s relevance — is exploring how all that’s going on in the country trickles down into the women’s personal lives and attitudes.
Sound somber? “The Inferior Sex” makes serious points about racism, sexism and navigating an ever-changing world, but it’s also seriously funny.
The interactions among this band of disparate sisters can be hilarious. Moreover, director Tatyana-Marie Carlo stages “time outs” from the play for comical interludes, directed to the audience, that are laugh-out-loud funny.
Sometimes the characters are stereotyped, perhaps a shorthand way of making a point, but then Lawton upends cliché with insight into the character, or with humor.
Trinity’s exemplary cast brings plausible personality to their portrayals, enhanced by costumes that reflect their traits. Madeleine, the food editor, is well played for her clueless humor by actor Madeleine Russell. Costume designer Amanda Downing Carney, a Wakefield resident, dresses Madeleine in lots of pink, “like a cupcake.”
Anne Scurria is as on-point as ever playing Vera, the caftan-wearing, tastefully accessorized fashion editor who gamely tries to be open-minded about changing attitudes. Rachel Dulude finds the nuance in Sandra, the magazine’s leader and peace-maker who also is a daddy’s girl — until a pivotal revelation that drives the second half of the play.
Outstanding work also comes from Rachael Warren as the politically active Joan, and Geri-Nikole Love as Gwen, the talented reporter; Madeleine Barker as practical Penny; Shura Baryshnikov as Alice, the artsy photographer; and Angelique M. C-Dina as Connie, a cleaning woman not to be under estimated.
Finally, Jackie Davis has absorbed the characteristics of Shirley Chisholm, speaking the presidential candidate’s words with authentic emphasis.
The production, from acting and direction, costumes and sets to lighting and sound, is put together as well as a best-selling edition of “Caposhi Rev.”
“The Inferior Sex” is in the Dowling Theater at Trinity Rep, 201 Washington St., now through April 16. Tickets start at $27 and are available online at trinityrep.com/inferiorsex or by contacting the ticket office at (401) 351-4242.
