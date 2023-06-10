Americana act Donna The Buffalo have been based in the Finger Lakes region of New York State since their inception in 1989, but they’re very familiar with performing in Rhode Island. The band consisting of multi-instrumentalist and co-vocalist Tara Nevins, guitarist, pedal steel player and co-vocalist Jeb Puryear, keyboardist and organist David McCracken, bassist Ted Pecchio and drummer Chris English have become favorites of the Rhythm & Roots Festival in Charlestown with their versatile sound. On June 22, Donna The Buffalo will be returning to the Ocean State but in a more intimate setting when they take the stage at the Greenwich Odeum on 59 Main Street in East Greenwich. It all starts at 8 p.m. and it should be a fun way to get an early jump on the weekend.
Puryear and I had a talk ahead of the show about how the band’s name came to be, collaborating with a bunch of talented musicians, his experience meeting Willie Nelson years ago and more.
Rob Duguay: Donna the Buffalo’s name came about in unique fashion due to it actually being the initial mishearing of a suggestion, which was originally “Dawn of the Buffalo”. To be more specific, how did this all happen and whose idea was it to keep the name as it is after realizing that it was a misinterpretation?
Jeb Puryear: I think the idea was all of ours. We hadn’t even played a note as a band out in public and “Dawn of the Buffalo” seemed a bit too pretentious for where we were at. It probably still would be, and for some reason Donna The Buffalo struck a chord with everyone, no pun intended. For some reason, it seemed funny to us, that’s what stuck and I guess it worked out.
RD: It seems like it has. You and the rest of the band have performed and recorded with a bunch of acclaimed musicians including bluegrass legend Béla Fleck, David Hidalgo from Los Lobos and former Grateful Dead drummer Bill Kreutzmann among others. Who would you say is your favorite musician you’ve ever gotten to collaborate with either out of these three or others that I haven’t mentioned?
JP: David Hidalgo is definitely one of my favorites, he’s one of the best musicians on the planet. The same can be said for all those guys so it’s tricky to try to rate your favorite because you’d be leaving the others out. It’s pretty remarkable that we’ve been able to play with a lot of great people and we’ve had a tradition of doing the Sunday nights at our festivals, along with a couple other festivals where we’ll back certain musicians up while doing their stuff. It’s pretty loose, we kind of learn the songs right on the fly and just go with it, so it sort of springs out of our tradition of playing old-time fiddle music. It’s what I started to do when I was a kid, Tara is an old-time fiddler too and that’s how we met.
She started writing songs and there were a few other people doing the same. I then started writing songs, which was different musically but with the same people we were playing old-time music with. That kind of carried over, not so much in this form, but definitely in its attitude through the stuff we learned from playing that music. It’s really been a pleasure, we’ve played with so many people and yeah, it’s pretty remarkable.
RD: I can see why you’d feel that way. Which musician who is alive today and you haven’t worked with would be a dream collaborator for you and the band?
JP: Willie Nelson definitely comes to mind. Strangely enough, we opened for him one time. It was a long time ago, I met him and a friend of mine had written a song called “Everybody Loves A Fightin’ Man” and I thought that it would be perfect for him. I sort of pitched it to him while we met and he was so gracious, it was like meeting Yoda or something. It was very cool and this is a sad story but he gave me his personal number and an address where I could send the song to him so it would bypass all of his middlemen.
I stuck it up in the cubby of our tour bus we were traveling in and I couldn’t find it afterwards. There’s several things you kick yourself about in life and that’s one of them, but it would be great to collaborate with Willie Nelson.
RD: Hopefully you’ll be able to reconnect in the future. You never know, there’s still time.
JP: That’s right, you never know with a little follow through or a little chutzpah.
RD: Exactly. With this upcoming show at the Greenwich Odeum is this going to be Donna the Buffalo’s first time playing a venue in Rhode Island? I know you and the rest of the band have played the Rhythm & Roots Festival a few times.
JP: I can’t recall the exact place, but I feel like we’ve played one other place in Rhode Island, maybe in Providence somewhere. We’ve been a band for quite some time and I have a good memory, but not impeccable. I think it might be our second time playing a venue in Rhode Island.
RD: It’s been a few years since Donna The Buffalo released their last studio album “Dance In The Street” back in 2018. Are there any plans for any new recordings in the future or do you and the rest of the band just plan on doing a bunch of touring and see where it goes from there?
JP: Well, we always play a lot because it’s enjoyable. I imagine that we’ll probably get into the studio to record in the fall or something like that. I also think the record format is a little dated, a lot of people don’t even listen to albums anymore so I sort of would like to start releasing singles. Just go in, record a song and get it out there, which is more similar to the old days. The first Beatles records were really just a collection of singles, they were just thrown together and I think it’s heading back in that direction because everybody’s attention span is so short now with cell phones, not having a stereo, so on and so forth.
