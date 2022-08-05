Sacramento singer-songwriter Tré Burt puts forth a genuine vibe through his music. It’s kind of folky, kind of rootsy and kind of bluesy with each song he writes being a reflection of himself. Writing and playing songs is his way of telling stories and expressing emotion and it results in a stellar listening experience. People will get to hear Burt in person when he takes the stage as part of a show presented by Westerly Sound on August 14 at the Knickerbocker Music Center located on 35 Railroad Avenue in Westerly. Ward Hayden from the Boston country-rock act Ward Hayden & The Outliers and Providence musician Avi Jacob will be opening up the show at 8 p.m.
Burt and I had a talk about being signed to a legend’s record label, finding his first guitar, starting out in his home city and a new single he put out earlier in the year.
Rob Duguay: Back in 2019, you got signed to John Prine’s Oh Boy Records and you’re one of two artists that got signed by that label over the past 15 years. What was the experience like being signed to his label? Did he reach out to you personally?
Tré Burt: It’s an ongoing experience. His son Tommy signed me to his record label. After finding me first initially, he showed me to John and John became a fan. I met him once, he came to a show and he surprised me at The Basement in Nashville.
RD: That’s awesome. Who or what inspired you to pick up the guitar and start writing songs? It seems like you have a very honest approach to your music.
TB: I think it was just something I could really do to articulate something that I was trying to express when I found the guitar. I didn’t grow up listening to The Beatles or stuff like that so it wasn’t an obvious hobby of mine, it was more of a mysterious sort of thing for me. When I found my first guitar, I learned that I could say things that are easier than otherwise just talking or something like that. I could say things easier through singing or writing with a guitar, it was first through my older brother and a guitar he had in his room so I messed around on that thing.
RD: Being from Sacramento, how would you describe coming up in that city? Is there an actual music scene where there’s an environment for musicians to thrive, or were you just trying to get out of there as soon as possible to go on tour and get your name out there?
TB: Sacramento does have a music scene. It’s very small and everybody who’s working it knows each other, they’re all friends but I realized that in order to do the things I wanted to do I had to get out of Sacramento. It’s kind of a mixture of both, I’m glad I had the time to kick around in that pool but I also had to leave.
RD: I totally get that. Back on March 11, you released the song “Know Your Demons” and the music video has you being followed around a house by some sort of muppet looking character who you end up dancing with. Who came up with the idea for the music video and what was the experience like making it?
TB: For that, we had the music video due the very next day because that’s when the song was being released and I didn’t know what to do for it. I had my friend Nicole Atkins and another friend come by and we just kind of did whatever. It was us just fooling around really.
RD: Where’d you find the muppet mask? It looks like Cookie Monster, Elmo or something along those lines.
TB: It’s from Nicole’s wardrobe, she has everything.
RD: Wow, that’s pretty cool. You have this single out with the b-side “Solo”, so can we expect these songs to be on your next album? Do you plan on just having them be by themselves?
TB: I’m working on something all the time. I’ve actually been working on something but not in the studio, just up in my room. Those are just songs that I wanted to put out, I can’t really say they’ll be part of a record.
