NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Spring has sprung in Southern Rhode Island and if you’re looking to take a metaphorical “walk in nature,” Wickford Art Association new exhibit titled “Botanical Inspiration” might be just the place to go.
The show, which opened earlier this month and runs through May 8, is made up of paintings, photographs, sculptures, collages and more, all of which were inspired by floral and fauna. The gallery even chose an experienced botanics painter, Lorraine Bromley, to judge the show.
For nearly two decades, Bromley has spent a quarter of each year painting botanicals at an artists’ colony in Costa Rica. She and her husband rent a home there with “a beautiful garden,” Bromley said, and she uses the time to focus on painting.
It’s no surprise, then, that Wickford Art Association chose her to judge Botanical Inspiration. Bromley said she was honored to be chosen — especially, she said, because the show is a national exhibit, meaning artists from throughout the country were invited to submit their work.
And they did. The gallery received over 166 entries, and Bromley chose 62 pieces to display.
“I was surprised how many out-of-state submissions were selected,” exhibiting artist Frances Topping said. “Which made it a more varied show, I think.”
Among the out-of-state submittors was artist Kathleen Echevarria, who sent in a ceramic sculpture that depicts fungi growing alongside a teapot. The sculpture is titled “Tenmoku Teapot Set with Fungi Stand.”
“Fungi are nature’s natural recyclers,” Echevarria said. “They bring renewal to the earth, like tea does to the drinker.”
Echevarria is an undergraduate studio art major at Queens University of Charlotte in North Carolina and she applied to the exhibition after one of her assignments was to submit to a show that closely matched her body of work.
Closer to home, Topping — a Rhode Islander — won an honorable mention for her submission, a watercolor painting of three leaves titled “Fallen Beauties.”
Topping said the show was a good fit for her as she frequently paints botanics and nature. She’s painted oak seedlings, pine cones, flowers, feathers and more.
Another exhibiting artist, Linda Peduzzi, said she’s been in a “heavy phase” of painting landscapes and flowers. Peduzzi has three pieces in the show, including its first place winner – a painting titled “Maine Swept” that depicts Monhegan, an island in Maine.
Peduzzi went to Monhegan with an artists group in September 2019. She was inspired to paint after falling in love with the island, and ended up creating a piece she said was “a personal painting.”
“It meant so much to me,” Peduzzi said of winning first place. “I guess I was just so pleased that someone else saw the feeling in it that I had. I’m very surprised.”
Artist Molly Cairney also submitted a very personal piece to the show: A collage, titled “Birthroot,” that she said she created while simultaneously going through a divorce, training for a marathon and starting a new relationship.
While completing the marathon in southeastern Ohio, Cairney ran past blooming trillium flowers that ended up inspiring her artwork.
“For the entire 26.2 miles I kept seeing these swaths of white and Burgundy trillium flowers and it seemed to be a nod to what I was going through in my life – cycles of renewal and rebirth,” Cairney said. “Going through something really difficult but encountering beauty along the way.”
Though she grew up in Pennsylvania and now lives in Ohio, Cairney has connections to Rhode Island – her grandma, who lived in Middletown, had an “incredible garden,” and she would visit her each summer.
“So the call for entries felt like it was almost directed at me,” Cairney said.
The call for entries also stood out to David McCrae, a Washington state-based artist who said the show matched his body of work very well and allowed him to exhibit it across the country.
McCrae has three works in the show, all of which are images captured with a flatbed scanner that he manipulated using Photoshop.
“The subject matter initially came from the pantry and the garden. Food and flowers,” McCrae said. “Simple subjects but not mundane, for they feed the body and the mind.”
Peduzzi said she encourages the public to come out and see Botanical Inspiration for “a little bit of joy.”
“It’ll lift your heart,” she said of the show. “It’s a beautiful place and a beautiful, beautiful show.”
