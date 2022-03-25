WESTERLY, R.I. — There is probably an “I Hate Hamlet” person inside all of us.
Forget the part of whether you like Shakespeare, but are we up to the challenge to confront something or be someone outside our comfort zone? What discoveries await us when we take on that challenge?
A trip to Westerly’s Granite Theatre to see the 1991 production “I Hate Hamlet” reprised here will show the audience lessons from the spirit of legendary actor John Barrymore challenging people to think about it.
Barrymore gives some doubting successful television dude advice on what it takes to play a famous role on the big stage.
Beyond just playing Hamlet with some degree of earnestness, Andrew Rally learns about himself — to be or not to be the person of dreams he’s defining for himself.
For those unfamiliar with either this counter-intuitive prelude play by Paul Rudnick originally produced on Broadway in the Walter Kerr Theatre, opening on April 8, 1991, or John Barrymore’s iconic Hamlet role, let’s do a quick review.
Barrymore and Hamlet
On March 6, 1920, the Plymouth Theatre in New York was filled to capacity with more than a thousand spectators eager to witness John Barrymore’s Shakespearean debut in Richard III. Many in the audience that night were skeptical of Barrymore’s ability, according to Shakespearean.com.
Despite recent triumphs in several dramatic roles, he was still better known around Broadway for light comedy and heavy carousing. By the end of the evening, however, it was apparent that Barrymore had made theatrical history.
His sinister, almost painful beauty as Shakespeare’s hump-backed tyrant had made the audience gasp, and his unprecedented psychological interpretation won praise as a welcome departure from the “tragic elevation” of his Victorian and Edwardian predecessors.
The production was hailed by leading critics as the beginning of a new era for Shakespeare on the American stage.
Two years later, on November 16, 1922, at the Sam H. Harris Theatre, he appeared as Hamlet. Barrymore’s portrayal - colloquial, restrained, yet forceful and startlingly clear - electrified the audience and moved the critics to proclaim him as one of the greatest Hamlets seen in New York.
His characterization was revolutionary in its use of Freudian psychology; in keeping with the post-World War I rebellion against everything Victorian, he eschewed the genteel, idealized “Sweet Prince” of 19th-century tradition, imbuing his character with danger and sexuality, according to this review of Shakespearean actors.
After 101 performances Barrymore briefly withdrew from the production, but in 1925 he revived the play in New York and toured it the following season as his own producer and director.
He also took his Hamlet to London - a city where American Shakespeareans had in the past achieved scant success. Barrymore’s performance was acclaimed by an overwhelming majority of reviewers. James Agate, dean of the London critics, found his portrayal to be “nearer to Shakespeare’s whole creation than any other I have seen.”
Barrymore returned to New York in May 1925, and the rest, for many years, was motion pictures.
The bar was set high for poor Andrew Rally who in a different generation wanted to escape from his television and had crafted from destiny an appointment with Barrymore’s spirit.
“I Hate Hamlet”
An up-and-coming young star of a recently canceled television series, Rally has just arrived with real estate agent Felicia Dantine at what is to be his new apartment in New York City, as Bard.org tells about the narrative of this play about doubting modern man meeting (gothic ghost of confidence in old theater).
Rally, a native of Los Angeles, is more than a little put off by the Gothic trappings of the old brownstone. The fact that the apartment once belonged to the legendary actor Barrymore, does little to dissipate Rally’s reservations.
He is doubly disturbed, as he is soon to perform the difficult part of Hamlet and he is to do it onstage, away from the glitter of Hollywood.
Rally and Dantine are soon joined by Rally’s agent, Lillian Troy, and his girlfriend, Deirdre McDavey. Troy, many years ago, had a brief fling with Barrymore in this very apartment. Excited, Dantine claims she is able to communicate with departed spirits and suggests they summon Barrymore to verify Lillian’s claim.
Andrew is told to think of a question to ask Barrymore—perhaps some advice on playing the role of Hamlet. Andrew shouts out, “I hate Hamlet!”
The curtains blow, and lightning illuminates the room, briefly casting the shadow of the striking profile of a man upon the wall. Andrew alone sees the shadow.
The remainder of Act One is taken up with Barrymore’s brash coaching of Andrew—both in acting, and in the ways of love, culminating with a mock, but swashbuckling, sword fight in the apartment. Rally is also confronting in his private life his quest for a sexual relationship with girlfriend McDavey who wants the chastity tag until she gets married.
Eager to see how this all “plays out?” Go to the Granite Theater and you see some curious and intriguing ways that only a live production brings to the full flavor, which that reading about it will never give.
“There it is! The glory of Shakespeare. Hamlet has changed you. Altered your course,” a disappearing Barrymore tells Rally.
And it may as well some of the audience, too.
Felicia Dantine is played by Christine Healy, Andrew Rally by Nicholas Perry, Deirdre McDavey by Amanda Boaz, Lillian Troy by Darla Allen, John Barrymore by Dan Healy and Gary Peter Lefkowitz by Vincent McGovern
Shows are schedule for March 25 through April 9th. “I Hate Hamlet” is suitable for ages 12+. Tickets are $20, not including taxes and fees. For reservations, show times, directions or other information, call the box office at 401-596-2341 or visit the Granite Theater website at granitetheatre.com where tickets can also be purchased online.
