WAKEFIELD, R.I. — Eden Casteel is giving nine people a chance for their voices to rise above many others as they train to become professional singers.
This singing and voice coach, whose talents spread to having her own variety-show-like live-streamed show, has been working with several people who will make singing debuts this weekend at the Pump House Music Works for a new country and western song album.
“My singers are all extremely unique individuals,” Casteel said during a recent interview about the show that will feature new and personally-written songs for the album called Peace Dale Hayride Volume 2.
It follows Volume I, which was a live 2019 performance, also at the Pump House on Kingstown Road. This show on Sunday (May 23) starts at 4 p.m. and will be under the white 80-foot tent that Pump House owner Dan Collins has put up for performances these days. Tickets are available at https://tinyurl.com/58j3tzrm.
In addition, a re-crafted stage also brings many acoustic improvements that performers — as well as the audience — have said in earlier interviews take the Pump House venue to the next level of rippling sounds pulling them into the music.
Still, the Pump House venue holds that community feel, with chairs, picnic tables, a makeshift bar for drinks and some food carts.
And this is all part of the professional community ambiance that Casteel wants to deliver to these students, whose talents she’s helping to develop.
These performers pay to get the “full production experience,” as Casteel called it. On her side, the lessons include professional coaching in singing, arranging, marketing and lining up back-up bands to give them a real-to-life experience of joining others on the stage and belting out tunes.
“I would say for a lot of these people, this is something on their bucket list to do,” said Casteel, a long-time area performer who is frequently seen at The Contemporary Theater Company helping with various productions.
She said she’s been a music teacher since the mid-1990s, working in schools and colleges and giving private lessons for piano and voice.
This project — Peace Dale Hayride Volume 2 — grew out of weariness of the COVID-19 pandemic shutting out opportunities of many kinds for people in the performing arts, she said.
“I have done albums before, so like everyone else in the pandemic, how hard could it be?” she said about the question of pulling people together interested in developing skills, learning new ones and using those skills to produce an album that would be available online.
Her students agree.
“I was prompted by the desire to find a medium for expression that I hadn’t tried before, and have found performing as well as song-writing to be just what I wanted,” said 82-year-old Eliza Collins, who noted she is also a writer. “I am old enough to have experienced most of life’s ups and downs many times over.”
“Song-writing and performing give me an opportunity to share what I’ve learned,” said the South Kingstown resident, whose new song is titled “Wash, Rinse, and Do Not Repeat.”
Stephen Endres, 52, of Wakefield, said, “I had signed up for Wakefield Idol as I thought my voice was amazing when I sang along in the car, but figured just in case that I should get assessed to see if I could really carry a tune in a bucket.”
So he signed up with Casteel.
“Instantly I felt comfortable, non-judged, and free to be myself, which brought out my passion and joy and love of singing on stage again. I knew that this was where I was supposed to be.”
Endres, whose song is entitled “Go With The Float,” added that the experience with Casteel and this opportunity helped him find a belief that he could sing on stage and people would actually enjoy it.
Already performing for open mics is former student Tim Burditt, 66, of Saunderstown. COVID-19 put an end to those gigs with its restrictions.
“I sort of lost steam with my music. Eden reached out to me…she told me about the project which sounded interesting and has re-motivated me musically,” said Burditt, whose song is named, “The Game I Cannot Lose.”
For Caroline Maynard of Westerly, this chance will help her conquer her fears.
“I’ve only performed live once before so it’s all new, but I’m not going to let fear hold me back anymore,” she said. “A lot of this is about overcoming nerves and fear — which everyone faces in life. My goal is to have fun and enjoy the process.”
Confidence and courage are important traits developed through Casteel’s program, say many who are participating.
“I want to sing well and not forget any lyrics, but I will forgive myself if I do. No one’s perfect — I’m only human, and I’ve learned to accept and forgive my imperfections,” said Maynard, who wrote and will sing “It’s Not Too Late. “We all make mistakes. It’s how you respond to them that people remember.”
Robin Dyer, 54, of Warwick, will sing, “So Damn Poor.” Dyer said music has helped her through many difficult times and “there is always rhythm going inside me.”
She said Casteel has helped her overcome personal doubts about her abilities and convinced her to perform in 2019 for the Peace Dale Hayride Vol. 1 live performance at the Pump House.
“I was scared — and did terrible, in my opinion,” she said. “I am kind of looking forward to this performance, especially with doing one of my songs. My album will come out in September.”
Casteel said students like Dyer give up a lot of their time and other interests to pursue this dream of becoming a singer — whether on the big stage or in community gigs.
“What it tells me,” the teacher said, “is that there’s a strong desire of people to be creative and to perform — especially with music, especially now.”
It isn’t about selling out stadiums, having skills in reading music or playing an instrument, she said.
“You just need someone to help you find your path to the spotlight. I’m so happy for the singers on this album, and in my studio. My studio is filled with stars.”
