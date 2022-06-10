One project can sometimes transform its way into another, which can happen in peculiar ways. A striking example can be radio broadcasts weaving into an audio recording and rather than figuring out what’s causing it, it becomes a cornerstone for a new musical vision. This is how North Kingstown native Dan Moriarty started D. Majestic & The Spectral Band. The project’s debut release, The Sermon EP, came out Tuesday and incorporates this approach almost by accident. The strangest part about it is how it was birthed via the creation of a totally different avant-garde sonic endeavor.
Moriarty and I recently had a talk about how the project came to be, hearing preachers on the radio, having a freeform approach and artistically going wherever the wind takes him.
Rob Duguay: What inspired the initial vision for D. Majestic & The Spectral Band?
Dan Moriarty: So the band name is inspired by one of my favorite Providence bands of all time, The Majestic. They were this kind of weird, experimental jazzy group that were playing around the city during the ‘90s, so D. Majestic is a bit of a ripoff of that. The Spectral Band is a bit of a play on words. In my day job, I’m a spectroscopist which means that I analyze the spectral signatures of light that gets reflected from the moon. Part of that is absorption features where the moon reflects different wavelengths of light and there are absorption bands in reflected spectra, so it’s a little bit of a play on words with what I do for my day job. It also has that double meaning due to 'spectral' often being used when referring to ghosts which is a bit funny because the whole project is just me so the band itself is ghostlike because it doesn’t actually exist.
RD: That makes sense. How did you go about getting the samples for The Sermon EP? Was it just whatever recordings you had on hand?
DM: It was a lot of fun to put together. It started off as a recording project for a completely different artist which was recorded in parts for Justin Brierley’s Unheard Ensemble. He’s a very innovative composer originally from Newport who now lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico. As I was recording this music, I had done something weird when I ran all the cables and I started picking up AM radio signals as I was recording my drum parts. Instead of stopping what I was doing and trying to troubleshoot the issue, I decided to lean into it and I used that weird, religious fervor coming from the AM radio as a backdrop to play against.
I recorded maybe around an hour or so of material with this weird AM radio program phasing in and out. Then I spent quite a bit of time going through those recordings while chopping up various snippets to make it more cohesive. I then went and grabbed various samples that I got from the project I originally recorded for some of the horn players you hear throughout the EP were also working with Justin. I also went a little further, I reached out to Pete Gilli from my other band A Troop Of Echoes and he was really excited about writing some new horn parts which are used quite a bit in the final track 'Recessional.' I fleshed out the recordings a little bit with some bass guitar, other synthesizers, glockenspiel and vibraphone so it ended up being a cool mixture of electronic music and some live performances as well.
RD: When it came to getting those AM radio signals, did you ever find out which stations they came from?
DM: I had absolutely no idea. I sat down to play drums and I started hearing preachers scolding people about having dinner with fornicators. I then knew that I needed to write music around that.
RD: Fornication can get the creative juices flowing and that’s all I’ll say about that.
DM: The Red Hot Chili Peppers made a career about it so D. Majestic & The Spectral Band can have a piece of that pie as well.
RD: Going from being a drummer in both A Troop Of Echoes and Public Policy to being at the forefront of this project, did you make any certain adjustments or adaptations going from being a cog in the wheel to being the entire wheel?
DM: I’ve always had a lot of fun writing unusual and weird sounding drum parts. I often didn’t get a chance to use those in my other bands so this is a really good opportunity to kind of really mess around and explore exactly how drums can sound and what they can do. A lot of that has involved using effect processors and weird studio processing techniques to really coax out weird qualities from the sonic palate of the drums. I’m using delays, compressors and distortion pedals. I basically have a little pedal board set up for my drum set that I can go crazy with. It’s a lot of fun, you can’t do that when you’re playing normal music in a band so it’s nice to have that freedom to really explore what the drums can do.
RD: That’s amazing. With D. Majestic & The Spectral Band, what do you think the future holds for this project?
DM: It’s very freeform so I’m just kind of rolling with where the wind takes me. The latest thing I’m working on is based off another Providence band that I absolutely loved when I was younger called Mahi Mahi. They were a two piece electronic band that played in Providence during the early to mid-2000s. I’ve missed that band a lot and I want to listen to more of their songs so I’m now writing music that sounds like them so I can hear more Mahi Mahi-esque music. Like I said, I’m taking it wherever the wind takes me while generating music that I want to listen to and having a lot of fun while I’m doing it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.