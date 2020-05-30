NARRAGANSETT, R.I. – The normally packed Block Island Ferry from Point Judith to Old Harbor on the tiny island was barely filled for a recent Friday on Memorial Day weekend.
Commercial and passenger vehicles rolled into the boat’s freight deck for the 60-minute trip, packing it tight. Just a small number of people dotted the large expansive upper decks as the departure whistle blared across the harbor in Point Judith.
“People think Block Island is closed,” said Chris Myers, vessel operations manager for Interstate Navigation, which provides the service from the fishing docks in the Port of Galilee. An early getaway on a holiday weekend would normally pack people on the boat for a trip to the island.
This year, though, the coronavirus, restrictions on businesses on the island and elsewhere along with general fears about virus transmission are limiting people’s travel.
This ferry is no exception.
Myers said Interstate is operating now with only one passenger/vehicle ferry – not the usual two – providing only three round trips daily rather than the usual six or seven combined from both boats this time of the year.
The company’s smaller high-speed ferry has yet to start trips to the island, he said.
“In February and March we were operating at about four percent of the vessel’s capacity and we’ll probably increase that to about five or six percent,” he said about the boat that can hold as many as 500 people.
“I can tell you right now, at this point in time social distancing isn’t hard,” he said with a laugh about the 40 or so people roaming around the Carol Jean, which is 168 feet long, has three upper decks and has a large freight deck that can accommodate about 30 passenger vehicles.
He said the vessel is governed by U.S. Coast Guard regulations, which means operations today are following federal Centers for Disease Control guidelines regarding the coronavirus. The company is also following state guidelines as well, he noted.
One major change those boarding will see for now is a closed concession that usually offers alcoholic and soft drinks, food and snacks, Myers said.
For the same reasons mainland restaurants and bars are closed to indoor dining, this food and drink area is shut to prevent any close passengers having close contact with each other, he explained.
Also, signs at the ticket gates and inside the boat advise people to wear masks, and the crew is required to wear masks at all times, he said.
Myers also pointed out that after each trip the boat is sanitized to prevent the spread of any disease. The cleaning includes sweeping the decks, disinfecting tables, doorknobs, seats, handrails, bathrooms and any hard surface than can be touched.
In addition, people are advised to remain inside their vehicles when they are being transported to the island.
Bill McCombe, Interstate’s security chief, said, “The approach we’re really taking is education and cooperation. To that end, what we’re really looking at is signage, requiring masks be worn on the boat, and making sure people can social distance when they are on the ferry.”
Lou and Maria Dempsey, of Weston, Conn., last week loaded their car for a trip to open their second home on the island. In the ferry parking lot, waiting to board, they said they would remain in the car.
“People have to be careful and responsible,” said Lou Dempsey, adding that their stay on the island is expected to last about a week. Both plan to self-quarantine for that time and don’t mind because of various chores to do around the house.
Chris McGinnes and Tom Parsell, both of Washington, Conn., waited in a car to be put on the ferry. They were going to a summer house there and both said they planned the same self-quarantine and had no concerns about riding on the ferry.
Rye, N.Y., resident Tiffney Caiati pulled up to the passenger ticket booth with her husband and children. They started unloading suitcases, bags and bikes for their trip, which did not include taking their car.
“We have gloves, masks and plan to stay outside during the entire trip over,” said Caiati, brushing aside any concerns about riding as a passenger on the deck of the boat.
Kinsey Boughner, who serves in the U.S. Navy in Groton, planned a day trip to the island, and had his mask in hand. “I’ve been out on submarines and we all wear masks. As long as people who know they tested positive don’t go on the ferry and follow guidelines things will be okay,” he said.
However, not everyone shared the same sentiment. Shannon Morgan lives on Block Island where the state reports less than five cases of anyone diagnosed with the virus. She went by plane earlier in the day to the mainland and was returning home by ferry.
“I’m a little anxious. I’ve only been with people who live there so I don’t know what to expect,” she said as she prepared to board the boat.
Myers said that the limited three round-trips per day is expected until mid-June when the number of boats and round trips could be expanded.
The Rhode Island Fast Ferry, based in Quonset Point in North Kingstown, takes passengers to Martha’s Vineyard. It will not begin service until at least June 22 or possibly later, said owner and operator Charlie Donadio.
“We’re operating in two different states - Rhode Island and Massachusetts – and we’re still assessing what needs to be done” about virus protections, staffing and other operational issues, he said.
He also noted that seats will be limited this year on that hour and 45-minute trip to the island off Cape Cod. He anticipates reductions in capacity of 30 to 50 percent may hold through the summer.
In addition, a continuing legal battle has slowed development of its Block Island service and effectively shut off the engines this year for starting it, Donadio has said.
Interstate’s McCombe, who lives on Block Island and is that town’s director of its Emergency Management Agency, said increasing more volume of passengers could pose difficulties for any ferry service operating under with more rigid sanitizing rules and self-distancing for travelers.
“We have tightened it up with the cleaning products and making sure the handrails and so forth will be done. The challenge will come as we start to increase ridership,” he said.
