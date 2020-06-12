KINGSTON, R.I.— Since he was growing up in Minnesota, University of Rhode Island Emeritus Professor of Music Ronald Lee has always been fascinated by Norwegian culture and his family history, with both the Lie and Fosse sides of his family hailing from the Scandinavian nation before immigrating to the fertile farmlands of the midwest’s “Norwegian country.”
While music has always been his main passion, Lee has always felt drawn to history, in particular his own genealogy and Norwegian-American history as a whole. While a student at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa, a liberal arts school with strong ties to the Norwegian-American community, Lee found himself frequenting the Vesterheim Norwegian American Museum in town, the largest such museum outside of Norway, and as the eldest child in his family, many heirlooms and letters from his ancestors found their way into his hands.
“As I became older, more and more of the artifacts and the family treasures, the writings and so forth, were given to me,” Lee said. “In a sense, I thought they were being dumped on me.”
Lee found his way out to Kingston as a music professor at URI, eventually going all the way up to chair of the school’s Music Department, a rewarding but demanding job that left him little time to ponder on his genealogy or the Norwegian-American experience as he taught lectures, oversaw professors and attended up to 130 concerts a year.
When Lee retired, he was looking for something to fill his time, and soon his thoughts drifted back to that treasure trove of family heirlooms and artifacts he’d left behind in Minnesota and from there embarked on an eight year journey of discovery that cultivated in a book, “Norwegian mountains to Minnesota farmland: Tom O. and Rannai [Fosse] Lee, their ancestors and families 1620 – 2004.”
“I chuckle when I explained to others that I was doing a Norwegian background check on myself and my relatives,” Lee said. “But in reality, it turned out to be more involved than I ever anticipated.”
The book chronicles the story of Norwegian life and immigration to the US through the tales of two families, the Lies (later Lee) and the Fosses. In particular, the book focuses on the life, family and ancestors of Tom O. Lie, who in 1879 left his family farm in Sogn, Norway, which is still owned and operated by the family today, to start a new life in the less hilly and more fertile soils of Minnesota. There, he would meet a daughter of Norwegian immigrants named Rannai Fosse and they’d soon start a family farm of their own.
“Farms were small, most of the land in Norway is mountainous with fjords, so young people decided that the only way that they’d be able to make it would be to head to the Midwest where the early Norwegian settlers settled,” Lee said.
For the book, Lee used a wide array of sources available to him to flesh out the full picture.
“I use a large number of color photos of Norwegian life, copies of immigration letters and official papers, governmental records, interviews, and numerous quotes and historical summaries of experts to bring Norwegian life and immigration alive,” Lee said. “There are many books that describe immigration by summarizing and analyzing research data from a country, region or overall culture, but I wanted to do an in-depth look at the two clans, the Lie/Lee and Fosse families, from 1600 to around 2000.”
During those eight years, Lee made multiple trips to museums and Norwegian cultural centers in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin as well as Norway itself, where he paid visits to both the Lie and Fosse family farms, met with long-distant relatives and saw many churches, cemeteries and villages where his ancestors once were, as well as taking in the natural beauty of Scandinavia.
“I really was interested in finding more about myself and my history and I had, in addition to a major in music, I had a minor in history because I was always interested, so that was a focus,” Lee said. “I wasn’t trying to learn how to be interested in history for the first time, and I really did kind of want to fill in the blanks that were there, and as I told a class that I was teaching just recently for the lifelong learning organization on campus, I said ‘you know, each of us are kind of like pebbles in the sand and we remain pebbles in the sand unless we start looking a little bit (at) our history’ and that’s what I wanted to do was to kind of expand beyond just being myself and living my life with my immediate family and so forth.”
Lee also wanted to leave a legacy for his children and grandchildren to remember their heritage and learn more about their family.
“I also wanted to leave a legacy for my kids, my family, and also for cousins and distant cousins and so forth and the best way to do that would be to write a book with lots of pictures and information so that people would be able to have something to look at if they became interested and as I completed the project, that’s exactly what has happened,” Lee said.
In addition to taking a glimpse into his family history, the book served another purpose: learning about his family’s health history.
“I’ll be 80 in October, and as you know your body starts to wear out the older you get, and although I remain in pretty good health, there are things that start happening that you wonder about ‘did my ancestors have this’ and so forth, and interestingly enough, yeah there are a lot of characteristics that can be carried down from a long period of time,” Lee said.
Those characteristics were put on full display during one of his trips to Norway when he went to go meet with his cousin’s son who currently runs the Lie Farm and happened to inadvertently run into a long-distant relative from Maryland who happened to be on a tour of the area.
“We happened to get together, this cousin of mine and myself and this person that’s a distant cousin from the Lie Farm in Norway and we took pictures and all of us had full heads of hair, we all had white hair, we all had blue eyes, we were all about the same size,” Lee said. “We were not fat, we tended to be on the thinner side, and you look at our smiles and facial (structures) and there was not that much difference, so it really does continue on. It’s interesting once you start getting into genealogy how you start finding out about why you act a certain way and behave and so on.”
While his 477-page book is full of information on both Norwegian history and his own family tree, Lee is working on a volume two titled “Norwegian mountains to Minnesota farmland: Letters from Norwegian immigrants, 1866 – 1922,” which focuses on old family photographs and translations of 70 immigration letters Lee found in an old trunk on the Lie Farm.
For Lee, the letters serve as a cherished time machine that keeps his ancestors’ memories alive.
“To read these old letters is very special,” Lee said. It is almost as if you are sitting across from the writer, and he or she is having a conversation with you, describing personal feelings and experiences that happened over a hundred or more years ago.”
As an added benefit, Lee says the project has also given him a purpose during the current COVID-19 pandemic and has helped to relieve stress surrounding it.
“This project has been a wonderful way to remove myself from the stresses of the COVID-19 challenges for someone who is now considered to be an elder,” Lee said.
“Norwegian mountains to Minnesota farmland: Tom O. and Rannai [Fosse] Lee, their ancestors and families 1620 – 2004” is available on Amazon for $65.40.
