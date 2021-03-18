SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — It may have taken almost a year, but Wakefield Idol — shutdown last March by the pandemic — will wrap up its delayed season tonight by announcing the winners of the long-running local contest.
In a virtual format — a COVID replacement for the usual live event — the online audience last week watched the last performances of finalists Natalie Portillo and Brittany Thompson.
By email vote, the audience submitted their winning choices earlier this week to contest host The Contemporary Theater Company. In interviews with The Independent this week, the top finalists said the virtual program delivered on its promise to test their performances just like a live version.
A Rewarding Experience
“I know I worked really hard and I had the best time being able to do this competition,” said 16-year-old Portillo of Narragansett.
She also praised the talent of her competitors, saying, “No matter what title I earn from this competition, I feel like I already won from having the best experience and being able to learn so much. The people I met and the time I had will last a lifetime.”
Thompson, 30, says Wakefield Idol is only the beginning for her.
“I know no matter what happens, this competition has been well-represented,” said the Exeter resident, adding, “After the first night I was hooked! I fell in love with the process, the team and the whole challenging experience.”
In what was a virtual continuation of the seventh season that abruptly stopped last year due to the pandemic, other top contenders were Lily Schofield, Theo Belgrave, Ethan Utterback, Sam Carnevalla and Brady Lyons.
In 2020 it brought out the meek and the brave among more than 50 starting contestants seeking the No. 1 revered spot. If not that, they wanted at least a slight nod or small smile of approval for showcasing themselves and their talents.
This usual 12-week show has the enduring attraction of “reality TV” in live theater that draws capacity crowds. It also captures contestants’ embrace of praise, criticism and vulnerability in their quest for recognition when seeking Wakefield’s own gold ring in this imitation of television’s American Idol series.
Until its switch to a virtual format, the competition was hosted inside CTC’s Main Street theater. This karaoke-style singing competition ranks among the top five highest-attended productions the CTC has every year.
“COVID utterly crushed us, but no one is surprised that we managed to eventually lift the boulder off our back and start standing up again,” said Chris Simpson, the CTC’s executive director, who oversaw the program and resurrected it from the ashes of COVID’s fire, wiping out live theater for most of last year.
Kevin Broccoli, artistic director of the Epic Theater Company in Cranston, returned as a judge for both the initial program and the continuation.
“I think I’m someone who can offer insight into how to make a performance dynamic,” Broccoli has said about his contributions to helping these performers showcase their talents better.
“I’m a theater guy, so I’m always looking at how someone works the crowd, what song choice they’re coming in with, and whether or not they’re able to make a real impression that’s going to make them stand out,” he said when planning the first iteration of this current show.
Even though the closing rounds’ last few weeks have been by video conference, Simpson said he still wants to give top contestants an opportunity to perform live for an audience.
“We intend to do a live concert this summer of the top seven or something like that,” he told The Independent in an interview this week. It will happen when people can safely gather together in milder weather outside on the CTC patio, he said.
Virtual Programs Continue
This production is among many virtual ones that CTC has offered. The list for spring is also growing, said Tammy Brown, CTC’s new artistic director.
For instance, this week saw the first virtual production of “Story on Main,” a searies featuring community members and performing artists telling stories about their lives.
“It’s people you know, but people you might not really know, getting to know the other stories from their lives that you might not be aware of,” said Brown. It has been run in the past, most recently by the late John C. “Jack” Albanese who died almost 5 years ago.
Albanese was an ensemble member of the CTC, where he “Held Court,” as well as other various Theatre Companies throughout Rhode Island. Brown said this latest version of “Story on Main” will be dedicated to him.
Up first was Kaitlyn Sweeny, who on Sunday talked about the semester she spent at sea in early 2020. CTC is drafting the list of other guests to follow, Brown said.
CTC plans to offer the online program — which starts at 5 p.m. and is free to the public — every two weeks until April 25, she said.
“We started it in our very first Springboard Season and loved how much we learned about people we knew and folks we didn’t. It’s amazing, the stories you can learn and the lives you can learn from,” the theater says on its website advertising it.
“We’ll see how it goes,” Brown added. “If people are into it, I would love to continue it virtually — and in person, honestly. It’s a good program.”
Two other upcoming virtual programs in March include the one-person show “The Box,” in which actor Miles Martin plays different insects in a terrarium. At the end of the month, a new online show, “Whatever Fate Decides,” will feature the acting troupe acting out different scenarios revealed in Tarot card readings.
Also, Brown said, CTC is looking at having a virtual reunion of the cast and crew of Contemporary Theater Company’s “WhoDunIt? An Improvised Murder Mystery.”
CTC debuted its fourth annual production of “Whodunit” in January 2020 to a sold-out audience. “WhoDunIt” is a murder mystery with over-the-top characters and personalities vying for attention through unscripted acting done through improvisation.
So who is the target audience for this show, and for improv in general at CTC? Don’t ask Cady, as she’s learned over the years that all kinds of audiences flock to the theater to see where the night will take them.
If that’s not enough, it’s also sponsoring a fake April Fool’s Gala with a real intention at fundraising. The theater has been strapped for cash since COVID-19 gutted its planned 2020 production schedule.
Since April 1 is a day for pranksters of all kinds, CTC decided to join in the fun. “It’s a fancy invitation, just inviting people to purchase ‘a ticket’ (the donation) and then stay home in their pajamas and just hang out and do whatever they want,” Brown said.
