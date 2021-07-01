SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R>I. — High school friends Magnolia Longworth and Evan Travis discovered they have a lot more allies and supporters than they thought, and that love is a powerful force for bringing people together.
The only evidence one needed was to see the turnout for the pair’s first Pride car parade and RiverFire event that took place last Thursday in Wakefield.
It was a big step for Longworth, a South Kingstown High School junior who just turned 17 this week and has been on the receiving end of taunts ever since coming out as bisexual in eighth grade.
“This is just amazing,” Longworth said. “I think I’ve only known like five gay people, and this is just a whole bunch of gay people, so this is great.”
People of all ages and backgrounds gathered at the Contemporary Theater Company’s outdoor stage next to the river to celebrate. Vendors set up tents with merchandise, t-shirts, baked goods and information about Pride Month. Later, as RiverFire got started, live music, a drag show and a performance from CTC kept the crowd entertained.
Sandra Cruickshank just moved back to South Kingstown from Texas and was happy to check out the Pride activities and also stroll the businesses along Main Street with her children, stopping at Brickley’s.
“I just believe in demonstrating equal rights to everyone, teaching my children from an early age, especially pro-gender equality,” she said.
Longworth’s family, including mom Terri and younger brother Henry, were there, lending the same strong support they’ve always shown.
“My little brother, he’s 12 now, was like, ‘So, you like girls?’” Longworth said. “I’m like, ‘Uh-huh.’ And he’s like, ‘Me too,’ and that’s how it went. He was so supportive, it was great.”
It wasn’t always this way. As a freshman, Longworth heard two underclassmen using anti-gay slurs.
“I’m sitting there terrified … that if I came out to the school as gay, I would be harassed and hate-crimed,” Longworth said. And some of that did happen.
“As progressive as we think we are, it’s very sad to see some people aren’t as progressive as they think they are,” Longworth said.
With the help of the local group the Collective, Longworth and Travis conceived of the parade and RiverFire night to show community support during Pride Month.
They also wanted to make the celebration a local event. The annual Pride parade in Providence, which attracts thousands of participants, was canceled last year and delayed this year because of the pandemic.
“I was so disappointed when Providence Pride was closed last year,” Travis said. He became intrigued last year when he heard music from Longworth’s impromptu car parade on Main Street.
“It filled me with so much joy,” Travis said. “I walked away from that thinking we should do this more, we should do it bigger.”
It was after the cancellation of Providence Pride this year that the high schoolers worked to create a new tradition. The pair found support from the Wakefield Village Association and area businesses like Green Line Apothecary. Double the amount of cars Longworth expected took part in the 3 p.m. parade.
A line of cars decorated with rainbow flags, colorful streamers and balloons, and signs of support from parents and siblings made its way from the Peace Dale Congregational Church to Wakefield Elementary School. Some beeped horns and tossed candy treats to onlookers.
“We really wanted to have something that was community based and supporting local businesses and local artists,” Travis said. “We want to keep doing this and keep it going next year and after that.
