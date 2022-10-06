WAKEFIELD, R.I. — The Contemporary Theater Company is bringing back for a second year its path-breaking Black and Funny Improv Festival.
This theater, as with many others around the country, has made efforts to produce programming that highlights current issues around diversity and representation in productions to appeal to a wide range of audiences.
It also is putting a stamp on community and nationwide conversations that highlight cultural issues past and present through plays, musical programs and festivals that raise awareness.
“After a successful inaugural festival last fall and a triumphant return of the Ocean State Improv Festival this summer, the theater is excited to bring back this festival, which focuses on Black improvisers and encourages audience members and students of all races to attend,” CTC spokeswoman Maggie Cady said in a statement about the upcoming program.
An interested audience will see a variety of improv groups from around the country. Each group will present a different format incorporating everything from short form to long form, musical improv, topical panel discussion and games.
Improvisation, or improv, is often done in theater or live television shows.
Because of the structure of improv, there will never be another show exactly like it ever done again. It is different each time.
Black improv, through this structure, makes spaces for people of African descent to build worlds, create characters, and tell original stories — authentically and unapologetically through the perceptions of the African-American performers.
The Contemporary Theater Company is no stranger to improvised theater, having produced its short-form showcase Micetro Improv since summer 2012, fully improvised plays like the popular Whodunit? An Improvised Murder Mystery, and the pandemic era’s Patio Musical: An Improvised Musical on the Patio.
“I love this festival because it intentionally supports Black joy,” said John Gebretatose who will be returning to the festival in his duo The Unprounceables.
“It affirms that Black people can do improv and be good at it, from the shows to the fantastic improv workshops,” he added.
In addition to The Unprounceables, other acts will include Shannon Stott, Wakanda vs Everybody who all performed at the inaugural festival, Broke Gravy who were a huge hit at the 2019 Ocean State Improv Festival, and groups who are new to the festival like Cake Walk.
There will also be workshops open to the public taught by headliners at the festival including Gebretatose and Stott. Workshops have become a staple of the improv festivals at the Contemporary Theater Company, allowing locals to learn from teachers from across the country.
New this year is the Ocean State Black and Funny Ensemble, which is bringing together individual Black improvisers from across the county to learn together and form an ensemble over the course of the weekend.
Many may be the only Black improvisers in their community, so this is an opportunity for them to travel and participate in a festival, Cady said.
“More of us should experience the magic of playing in person with an all-Black team,” said Stephanie Rae of the Black Improv Alliance.
Christopher J. Simpson, CTC founder, said this is one of his theater’s important community contributions, which is a primary focus for the theater company.
“If you’re going to show up and support ONE thing we do at The Contemporary Theater Company this fall, it’s gotta be this! The acts are so good, the mission is so important, and the individuals coming to town are some of my favorite friends I’ve made in theater,” he said.
