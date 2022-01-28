After what we’ve all had to deal with over the past couple of years along with what we’re currently dealing with, we all could use a laugh. We all could use something to lift our spirits a bit that’s also honest, sardonic and even witty about various aspects of life. Stand-up comedy has always been a great supplier of this and Todd Barry has been one of the best at it for over 35 years. His trademark deadpan style has garnered him a dedicated following and once you see him perform you’ll understand why while chuckling. Speaking of performing, Barry will be doing just that at the Greenwich Odeum on 59 Main Street in East Greenwich on February 5.
We had recently had a talk ahead of the show about him being in a band before pursuing stand-up, being on TV and in film, doing podcasts and focusing on touring for the time being.
Rob Duguay: Before you started doing stand-up, you were a drummer for the indie rock act The Chant during the mid-80s. Do you consider music to be your first love or have you always had an affinity for comedy since you were a kid?
Todd Barry: I think I’ve always had an affinity for comedy, even when I was in a band I would joke around between songs. Not sure what my first love is, but I’m definitely a better comedian than I am a musician. Keeping a band together can be really difficult, so working on my own is probably easier. I’ve always gravitated towards jobs where I work alone.
RD: Doing stand-up can be a hard thing to do successfully, so what gave you the confidence to transition to it from music?
TB: I never thought of it as transitioning from music to comedy. There was some overlap between the band breaking up and my comedy debut. I never had a big career in music, but I am jealous every time I see a band perform.
RD: You’ve been a guest on numerous shows including Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Wonder Showzen and Delocated. What would you say is the best show you’ve had the pleasure of being a guest on?
TB: I don’t want to choose a favorite, and that would be hard, anyway. Doing animation is really fun, but I’ve also enjoyed my on-camera roles, and I’ve been lucky enough to be on some really high-quality shows like The Larry Sanders Show and Flight of the Conchords among others. I was also in a few movies including The Wrestler. That was pretty high profile for me and I got to see it at a couple film festivals in Venice and Toronto.
RD: Since 2018, you’ve hosted The Todd Barry Podcast where you’ve had guests such as Eddie Pepitone, Moon Zappa, Liz Phair, Greg Fitzsimmons and many others. What made you want to get into podcasting and what do you think of the growth of it as a creative medium over the past few years?
TB: To be honest, I kind of bailed on the podcast and I haven’t recorded a new episode in quite some time. I think it’s a great medium because you can say “I want to do this” and then you’re doing it. Some podcasts have changed the lives of comics and brought them a following they probably wouldn’t have otherwise. With that being said, I’d like to further explore podcasting at some point.
RD: Do you have any other projects you’re working on or going to be involved with this year or are you just focusing on touring for the time being?
TB: Right now it’s just the tour, but I’m working on a TV idea and a screenplay, but it ’s too early to really talk about them. I love doing standup, but I always like to mix it up with other projects.
