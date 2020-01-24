KINGSTON, R.I. — The annual Open Juried Paint, Print and Drawing Exhibition is back at the South County Art Association, running Thursday through Feb. 15 at the gallery and featuring works from artists in nearly every 2D medium, except photography, which will have its own exhibition next month.
“I personally believe that every exhibit is better every year,” SCAA Executive Director Kathleen Carland said. “I am always impressed with the quality and diversity of the art that comes through our doors.”
Both member and non-member artists alike were invited to submit up to three original pieces created within the past two years that have not appeared in past SCAA exhibits.
The exhibit was juried by Newport-based printmaker and founding member of the Art League of Rhode Island Elizabeth Goddard, who has an extensive background in both printmaking and the Rhode Island art scene as a whole, as well as works that have been featured in galleries around the Northeast and even on the high seas aboard Royal Caribbean cruise liners.
“I think it’s working very well (with Goddard),” Carland said. “Our assistant director (Jen Ferry) is a member of the Art League, which is in Providence, and they had had her as a juror and felt that she did an excellent job with their work.”
The SCAA received over 160 individual pieces for the exhibit, with Goddard and Exhibitions Director Jason Fong going through and selecting roughly half to appear in the gallery.
Carland says that while those artists whose work wasn’t selected may feel discouraged, a juried exhibit is based on the juror’s own opinion and the specific piece may not have fit the theme the juror was going for.
“Even if one person is juried or not juried in, it doesn’t necessarily mean that the person’s work is good or not good, it just means for that particular show at that particular moment, that was that person’s opinion,” Carland said. “We often have people who don’t get in one show, they might take their work to a different organization and they’re juried into their show, so it’s really just a moment in time... but we do encourage people to get their feet wet. We’re a warm and welcoming organization.”
The exhibit opens today with an opening reception from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., with wine and cheese being served and many of the featured artists in attendance. Following opening night, the gallery will be open during normal hours Wednesdays through Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. through Feb. 15. Sundays are Family Gallery Days at the SCAA, with children being invited to participate in an Art Scavenger Hunt with their parents while looking at the works.
Attendees also have a chance to have their say on what piece they like best through the People’s Choice Award, with attendees voting on their favorites and the SCAA tallying up the votes and announcing a winner at the close of the gallery, with a prize to be announced at a later date.
Prizes will be announced through the SCAA’s Facebook and Instagram accounts according to Carland.
The pieces on display will also be for sale, along with a variety of arts and crafts at the gallery’s gift store, which Carland recommends for those looking for handcrafted local artwork as a Valentine’s Day gift.
For Carland, all art that comes through the SCAA’s doors has value.
“All of the work is valued because it’s so expressive of the person creating it,” Carland said. “We just enjoy meeting the artists, having them come in and participating in (exhibits) because it’s a wonderful thing. It’s an expression of creativity at its finest.”
“Exhibiting artwork offers artists the opportunity to share their vision with others, it creates a moment of real connection,” Carland added.
While photography may be excluded from this gallery, it will be front and center next month as the SCAA hosts its annual Open Juried Photography Exhibit from Feb. 20 through March 15 and is open to all photography-based media. Submissions for the gallery will be accepted through Feb. 16 and more information will be released as the show approaches.
The SCAA is located at 2587 Kingstown Road in Kingston and open Wednesdays through Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit their website, southcountyart.org, or call (401) 783-2195.
