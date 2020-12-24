While the 35th Annual Wickford Festival of Lights Celebration was canceled this year due to COVID-19, one of its associated events, the Wickford Holiday Window contest, which encourages shops in the village to design and create elaborate holiday-themed window displays, was still on. This year, Beauty and the Bath owner Lori Lyons took home the top prize for her sloth-based display, “Don’t Hurry Be Happy.”
“After this challenging year, I wanted to convey a warm message and bring some cheer,” Lyons said. “I thought, well, who doesn’t love sloths?”
The display features a Mama Sloth, designed and sewn by Lyons herself, hanging over her babies below, camping out, dressed in footie pajamas, while roasting marshmallows over a crackling fire next to a teepee tent, all of which was made by hand. The baby sloths, however, are Warmies, microwaveable stuffed animals filled with lavender that Lyons said have since become the store’s most popular gift item.
“‘Don’t Hurry Be Happy’ reminds us all to slow down and just enjoy time together,” Lyons said. “Keep it simple.”
In particular, Lyons said, she enjoyed creating the s’mores for the baby sloths.
“Even a few of their s’mores spilled out into our flower boxes,” Lyons said. “The s’mores were super fun to make and the attention to detail didn’t go unnoticed by our judges.”
As winner, Beauty and the Bath doesn’t receive any money; but rather, as Lyons puts it, bragging rights and the possession of the “First Place Holiday Winner’’ sign that will sit proudly in front of their display. The contest is judged by local residents who review each window display before picking a winner.
This year’s second place finisher was the JW Graham/Yes! Gallery, for their display, “Delivery Heroes,” which honors the delivery drivers who’ve helped keep the businesses in the village open. Third place went to Different Drummer for “Feed the Birds,” a “winter wonderland of feathered friends” complete with an arbor and feeders for the local birds that fly in and around the village.
“We were thrilled to win, but when our little village looks so beautiful and brings joy at a difficult time, everybody wins,” Lyons said. “We plan all year for these windows and many people say we give New York City window designers a run for their money. There is some serious talent in the village, and we pull it off on a shoestring budget.”
The contest has been part of the Festival of Lights for the entirety of its 35-year history, and while many in the Wickford small business community knew that a lot of the annual event would have to be canceled to comply with COVID-19 restrictions and ensure safety, they still wanted to keep part of the tradition alive.
“This year, to ensure everyone’s safety, many components of the festival just couldn’t happen. We didn’t want crowds packing on hayrides with Santa or gathering for a tree lighting, for example,” Lyons said. “But, taking in the beauty of the magical windows that Wickford merchants work so hard to create was definitely a safe and much-needed tradition that we could carry out with enthusiasm.”
That enthusiasm certainly showed through, according to Lyons.
“This year in particular with the pandemic, the bar was raised and everyone really kicked it up a notch,” Lyons said. “I feel our holiday windows are a gift to the community, and, let’s face it, we can all use a smile. That’s what makes Wickford our ‘happy place.’”
Overall, seeing the displays throughout town remind Lyons why she loves Wickford during the holidays, as holiday cheer shines through even during a pandemic.
“Wickford is especially enchanting this year,” Lyons said. “You really must take some time to stop and see all the windows and lights around the village. Bravo to all the merchants who put their heart and souls into their displays.”
