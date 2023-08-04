SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The “Book of Will” is taking center stage this weekend at the Contemporary Theater because William Shakespeare’s friends 400 years ago wanted to preserve his plays.
The consequences if they didn’t care could have played right into the foreshadowing found in the far more recent — compared to Shakespeare’s material — movie “It’s a Wonderful Life.” We may not realize our impact on the future, much less four centuries later.
“The story we tell in ‘The Book of Will’ is how it very nearly came to pass that Shakespeare’s words would not survive him,” says Ryan Sekac, the CTC show’s director.
“As the memory of his real work began to fade, the monumental undertaking of trying to collect and codify his enormous body of work became all too apparent,” he said.
Without bringing order in the form of a collection, the risk was high that the tides of time could wash over sediment concealing their existence for readers yet to be born in the centuries that followed.
Members of Shakespeare’s acting company, John Heminges and Henry Condell, show the Contemporary audience — both in location and time today — what was involved in this task that has withstood its now 400-year celebration that the CTC is marking.
Playwright Lauren Gunderson decided to give these two men — and their families and friends who all figured into creating the First Folio as the collection is known — their own special recognition by writing this play that premiered in 2017 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts in Colorado.
It is set shortly after Shakespeare died in April 1616, with Gunderson’s play covering from 1619 to 1623 as this First Folio was gathered, reviewed and edited for originality.
In a 2017 interview with the Folger Shakespeare Library, Gunderson talked about the scene setting she put into the play.
It was designed to be more than just about Shakespeare, but a comic understanding of history few people may never know because they shy away from the complexities his life and work.
“We know what that work turns into — one of the most iconic books in all of Western literature —but they (Heminges and Condell) didn’t,” she said.
“And I think that’s part of what I loved in telling this story, too, is we have such reverence for Shakespeare as we should. But to them, he was their best friend,” she said.
“He was of course a great talent and a great voice of that era but he was also Will, the guy that they saw flirt with the wrong people and get too drunk and, you know, mess up his lines, because, of course, he was human,” Gunderson said.
And that’s really when she realized that this story can be not just for the Shakespeare nerds among us or the historians, but for everybody.
“Because I think Shakespeare doesn’t need that much help in being revered. He needs help in being human. That’s the real heart of this story. And frankly, what’s playable, because in this world, it can’t be a history lesson and it can’t be a literature class.,” she said. “It really has to be the emotional reason that these people did this almost impossible thing. It comes down to their loves and their friendships that really provide the engine for this effort.”
CTC Artistic Director Tammy Brown said that choosing this play to perform on the anniversary of the folio’s creation accents the CTC’s commitment to Shakespeare.
It has performed 12 of Shakespeare’s plays through the years, many in their popular Shakespeare on the Saugatucket series, which currently features “The Merry Wives of Windsor.”
“Without this folio, we would never have been able to do any of this,” said Brown, who has appeared in more than 10 Shakespeare plays and directed five productions.
The play beautifully weaves moments of joy, wit, and poignant reflection, underscoring the enduring value of friendship and the profound impact of Shakespeare’s immortal words on humanity.
“I think people might be surprised at how funny the play is,” says Paula Glen, who plays Heminges. “It’s incredibly clever without taking itself too seriously. Rehearsals have been nonstop laughter.”
Since the show revolves around the physical creation of Shakespeare’s scripts, the show requires close to 100 handwritten pages as props.
“I’ve really enjoyed making all of the props for this show!” says stage manager Reed Reed. “Usually I do most of the making on my own, but this whole cast was so excited to help write all of the sides and scripts, and I love seeing everyone’s handwriting in the piles of paper we put on stage.”
This fall, the theater will also produce one of Shakespeare’s most famous comedies, “Much Ado About Nothing.”
Tickets for CTC’s “The Book of Will” are now available and can be purchased online at www.contemporarytheatercompany.com or by calling the box office at (401) 218-0282. The show will be inside the theater at 327 Main Street, Wakefield, RI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.