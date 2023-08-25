This year’s Rhythm & Roots Festival happening at Ninigret Park in Charlestown during Labor Day Weekend is going to be absolutely stacked. Along with the lineup being chock full of talent, the styles set to be on display from September 1-3 are somewhat diverse as well. There’s the New Orleans funk of Trombone Shorty and Dumpstaphunk, the electric blues of Robert Cray, the soulful vibes of JJ Grey & Mofro and the bluegrass rhythms courtesy of Greensky Bluegrass just to name a few. Another band of the bluegrass persuasion who will be taking part in the festivities is The Infamous Stringdusters. They’re going to be putting on a party on the Rhythm Stage during the last day of the festival at 5 p.m.
I had a talk with dobro player Andy Hall from the band ahead of the extravaganza about a new EP they put out a few months ago, honoring musical influences, his time at the Berklee College of Music in Boston and a lot of things going on for the rest of 2023.
Rob Duguay: Back in April, The Infamous Stringdusters released an EP paying tribute to the bluegrass duo of Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs. It’s not the first time you guys have done a tribute record, with another one you did for Bill Monroe’s music coming out in 2021. With this fact in mind, who had the idea to do renditions of Flatt and Scruggs’ music?
Andy Hall: It was sort of an extension of the previous tribute albums. Like you said, we did one a year or two ago for Bill Monroe, so the idea of playing songs by the founding fathers of bluegrass came about at that point. We had a lot of fun playing and making the Monroe one, it’s music that we’ve played informally for a long time to warm up on stage or in jam sessions but we’d never recorded it. It’s fun to record for us, it doesn’t require a ton of thought, these sounds are ingrained in us so the Flatt and Scruggs EP was a natural extension. After Bill Monroe, they’re both certainly on the Mount Rushmore of bluegrass musicians that helped make and develop the music in the beginning.
Earl Scruggs basically invented bluegrass banjo. Pardon the pun, but he was really instrumental in developing the entire sound of bluegrass music. When I lived in Nashville, I got to play in Earl’s band during his later years so the music for me has a special connection in that way by getting to spend time with Earl and learn from him. A lot of the making of the EP was just revisiting some of the stuff that influenced us.
RD: How did you guys go about picking the six songs for the record? Did you listen extensively to Flattt and Scruggs’ discography or did you already have these songs in mind before going into the studio?
AH: A lot of times what we’ll do with projects that are in a lot of ways a passion project for us is that we’ll each pick a song. It’s usually one that we like and one that’s meaningful to us for whatever reason, so we each brought a Flatt and Scruggs song that we liked and we wanted to do. I brought in “Down The Road”, but I think each one of these songs are more known by folks who are familiar with the Flatt and Scruggs repertoire. They’re examples of their music that are really meaningful and they have a lot of different facets to their music. There’s some instrumental material like Earl Scruggs’ banjo tunes, so we wanted to make sure we had one of those.
They had gospel music where it’s mainly about the singing and the harmonies, so we wanted to make sure we had one of those which is “Cabin On The Hill”. Then they have their more standard bluegrass songs where it’s both singing and playing, so we tried to get a little piece of all the different Flatt and Scruggs styles within their repertoire in order to have a full representation in that way.
RD: I totally get that. You actually have a connection to the New England region by attending the Berklee College of Music in Boston before starting The Infamous Stringdusters in Nashville with fellow Berklee students Chris Pandolfi and Chris Eldridge. How would you describe your experience with attending Berklee? How formative do you consider your time there when it comes to who you are as a musician today?
AH: It was huge. I spent four years at Berklee and got a Bachelor’s Degree there, which not a ton of students actually did during the time I was there. They would usually stop in at Berklee to do a semester or two and go on with their career, but I was there for four years and it was incredible. This was a while ago, but there were students from 70 different countries and there’s probably more now. You would walk through the lobby and there would be musicians from all over the world.
You’d go to the practice room area and in one room they’re doing bebop music, in another room they’re doing heavy metal and in another room they’re doing Cuban music. You’re just hearing and being exposed to all these different types of music and that was huge for me. That certainly influenced my broad appreciation of various styles of music and you’d pick up little bits from this and that. I took Middle Eastern hand drumming classes, which was amazing for developing my rhythmic sense. All the theory classes too, you’re just getting saturated with music from all over the world in every different kind of way from theoretical to experiential.
I still know people today who were in bands and were there when I was there. There’s this funk band called Lettuce and we actually have the same manager.
RD: I know who those guys are, they’re great.
AH: Yeah, I remember those guys and they were at Berklee when I was there. The Boston music scene at that time, not only at Berklee but in general, was really amazing, great and vibrant. My time at Berklee was huge and I wouldn’t trade it for anything.
RD: Do you feel that as a bluegrass band The Infamous Stringdusters’ sound is more conducive to the outdoor setting of a music festival like Rhythm & Roots?
AH: Bluegrass music and our band in particular really thrives in this environment. I’m not exactly sure why, but bluegrass music is a roots music, it’s authentic music. It’s real musicians playing real music and bluegrass has always had a connection to the outdoors. It began in the mountains of Appalachia and it’s fun music, it’s celebratory music and it’s kind of the original party music in a way. It was played at dances, it’s naturally uplifting and it’s high energy music so when people are getting together to enjoy a festival outside it seems to fit really well and it certainly works well for us.
RD: I’ve seen you guys play a few festivals in the past so I get what you’re saying. After the festival, what are The Infamous Stringdusters’ plans for the rest of the year?
AH: We’ve been writing songs for an original album, which will probably be recorded during the winter. We’re working up some of the music, we’re in the thick of the festival season and we are touring a lot for the rest of the year so it’s kind of all going on always at the same time. We’re writing, we’re touring and we’re learning new material. We have another record of some cover songs that’ll be released at some point and when we do our next original album it’ll be our 10th. We’re going to be playing Red Rocks with Dierks Bentley in September and we’ve got some tours of our own during that month as well.
We actually have our own festival coming up in a few weeks called “The Infamous Weekend” in West Virginia and it’s going to be the first year we’re doing it, so we’re stoked about that. We got our own record label called Americana Vibes that not only releases our music but releases other band’s music. We got over 100 releases on that already and we got some more music to release through that so there’s a lot going on. It’s music, music all the time.
