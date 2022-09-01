As mentioned last week in this publication, the Rhythm & Roots Festival will once again be taking place at Ninigret Park in Charlestown on Labor Day Weekend. It’s the final installment of Rhode Island’s music festival season as summer continues to wind down into fall, but from Friday to Sunday, the season will go out with a bang.
One of the many talented acts that’ll be performing are the North Mississippi Allstars with guitarist & vocalist Luther Dickinson and his brother Cody on drums, keys and washboard. The pair are the band’s creative core and will be showing up as part of a run of shows they’re doing in support of their eleventh studio album Set Sail that came out back in January. Folks will get to see what they’re all about when they take the Rhythm Stage on the final day of the festival at 4:45 p.m.
Luther and I had a talk ahead of the event about his first recording, growing up with his father being a music producer, the musical direction of Set Sail and always having multiple projects to work on.
Rob Duguay: Your first-ever recording is a guitar solo on the song “Shooting Dirty Pool” off of The Replacements’ landmark 1987 album “Pleased To Meet Me,” which you got through your father Jim who produced the album. How did you get yourself into that situation? Did your father simply approach you about it or is the story more complex than that?
Luther Dickinson: I was 13 when our father Jim produced Pleased to Meet Me and it was amazing because I was fascinated with the band. I studied all the demos, rough mixes and I learned all the songs as they were recording them. My playing guitar on “Shooting Dirty Pool’’ was a clear case of my father saying to the band, “Hey fellas, how about we get my kid in here to make some comical heavy metal guitar noises?”. [Paul] Westerberg was down with it and has always been very cool to me. Tommy [Stinson] became a lifelong friend and confidant, he asked me to play on his last Bash and Pop record.
RD: That’s awesome. What was it like growing up with your father recording and producing albums? Did you hang out in the recording studio a lot?
LD: Growing up in the Memphis counterculture community felt natural to us as kids, surrounded by musicians, artists, writers and freaky folk. I always loved it and jumped right in. As a little kid, I’ve always known I wanted to play guitar because dad and his crew were having so much fun, making music and hanging out. The studio was an early fascination but it was handled with respect. Our father made a point of introducing us to everyone he worked with and we could usually come visit at the studio for an hour and see what was up, but dad kept it professional and we would just pop in and out. We would return to our four-track cassette studio in the basement and do our thing.
RD: Set Sail which has more of a soul and funk feel versus the rest of the North Mississippi Allstars’ catalog. What inspired this musical direction for the album?
LD: I wanted to make a psychedelic folk rock record but the soul & funk naturally creeps in. Every song on Set Sail started with my lyric book, acoustic guitar and a metronome. Cody [Dickinson], Jesse [Williams], Lamar [Williams Jr.] and myself would just add on layers seeing where the songs end up and how they take shape. Having a predetermined direction for new songs never works out for me. Accepting what the song wants to be and accentuating that works best.
RD: I can totally see how that works better with songwriting. What is it about blues and bluegrass from the North Mississippi region that stands out to you versus Chicago blues, Applaachian bluegrass and other variations of both of those styles?
LD: North Mississippi music is all about rhythm and melody while de-emphasizing and simplifying the chord changes. Otha Turner and Sharde Thomas fife & drum music best exemplifies hill country style melody and rhythm.
RD: Is there already new music being made for a new album, do you plan on just touring in support of Set Sail for a while and/or do you have any projects in the works?
LD: There are always multiple projects on the stove, some on the back burner and some on the high heat but I’m not sure which will be released.
