Based out of South Kingstown, Smug Honey has a jazzy, groovy sound accented by soulful vocals and cohesive instrumentation. This musical approach is formed through the quartet of Luca Simeone on guitar and trumpet, Kyle Takata on keys and saxophone, George Richter on bass and guitar and Sam McCarthy on drums and percussion with Simeone, Takata and Richter contributing on vocals either jointly or in alternate fashion. They’re one of the most talented bands in all of New England and once you give them a listen you’ll realize why. A prime opportunity to do so is available via their debut album “Still Losing Days” that came out last Friday. It’s a record that has a lot to offer in terms of arrangements, structure and overall vibe.
Each song on the album was written with each member of Smug Honey having a part in it and they recorded it at Ghost Hit Recording in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Takata handled the production while McCarthy took on the mixing duties and Ghost Hit owner Andrew Oedel did the mastering, which resulted in a stellar sound quality.
“I’m so excited to finally have this record out in the world,” Takata says about “Still Losing Days”. “Making music is what I love to do, but making music with your best friends is such an amazing experience. We were definitely playing the long game with this one, we recorded most of the album in early 2021 and certainly started drafting and writing it much earlier. This music got us through the pandemic and kept us united despite living in different states, which is why I love music so much. I feel like these songs represent us as individuals just as much as they represent us as a group, we all have our different sonic fingerprints placed into every last corner of the record.”
“Stylistically we’ve got something for everyone,” he adds. “We’ve got the intimate ballads, we’ve got the soft rock classics and a bunch of tunes to get down to. I think our constant genre melting and inability to stick to one sound is what makes us Smug Honey.”
For Richter, the aspect of songwriting that sustains him is how it serves as a mechanism for closer understanding of preoccupations and experiences that have been previously felt. He considers the new album to be a steady progression of Smug Honey’s sound, but with more depth within the music.
“I think the new record picks up where [our 2020 EP] Bonds left off with a deeper level of connection between the lyrical narratives and instrumental expression,” he said. “During one of our rehearsals last year, Sam indicated a percussive halt that could prompt the entrance into the second chorus of [the fourth track] ‘Recall’. I remember feeling an intimate appreciation for this idea because of the lyrical sentiment preceding it, one of ‘shock’, the ‘jarring’ sensation of being pulled away from a sense of comfort and understanding. It still amazes me how cohesively this effort towards creating a sense of dynamic within the instrumental backdrop aligns with a parallel lyrical image. ‘Still Losing Days’ is definitely the sound of a band coming into its own and I’m really grateful for the places this project has brought us.”
Most of the songs off of “Still Losing Days” have been part of the quartet’s repertoire for the past few years. Since the writing and recording of them, the band had to discover new meanings within the lyrics and arrangements.
“Songs like ‘Wide Awake’, ‘Yesterday Friend’ and ‘Skeleton Key’ contain the bones from the original ideas,” Simeone mentions about the music. “The storyline of the lyrics has been morphed into something that encapsulates the experiences we’ve had throughout the making of the album. On top of the new techniques we incorporated into our writing and playing, we were also able to mix the audio of the entire album ourselves. Sam mixed all 12 songs, some of which had over a hundred tracks of keys, trumpets, background vocals and even rain. We hope that folks listen with a good pair of headphones or sound system to hear how deep each of the songs really go.”
Along with the tracks that both Richter and Simeone mentioned, “Looking For You”, “Stargazing”, “Dawn” and “Cold Feet” also highlight the fantastic full-length LP. What really makes “Still Losing Days” stand out is the musical variety within each track. Not every song has a horn coming through, the keys being played or a guitar riff serving as the foundation. There’s a lot more than that going on and it deserves to be immersed into by the listener while being embraced. The album is available on Spotify, Apple Music and Youtube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.