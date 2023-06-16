There comes a time in every artist’s career where they feel the need to completely own their work. They want to get away from the record label contract, the nonsensical middlemen and all the other hassles while just doing what they love and putting it out themselves. This is what’s been going on with the Leesburg, Georgia singer-songwriter Phillip Phillips, who just self-released his fourth album “Drift Back” on June 9. Local music fans may know him best from his victory on the eleventh season of American Idol back in 2012 or with his hit single “Home” but they’ll get the chance to see him sing live and in-person next week at the Greenwich Odeum as he takes the stage in East Greenwich on Friday, June 23 at 8 p.m. with a show that promises a very personal experience Phillips’ music and a look at his evolution over the past decade.
We had a talk ahead of the show about the making of the new album, the vision he had going into the songwriting and recording process, working at his family’s pawn shop and his thoughts on the upcoming gig.
Rob Duguay: First off, where was ‘Drift Back’ recorded and did you work with a producer on it or did you handle that part of the album yourself?
Phillip Phillips: We recorded it down in Nashville with my longtime friend Todd Clark. He’s been a collaborator with me since my first album and he’s incredibly talented. I wrote these songs while being there and I’ve been really excited about the entire record, it really represents the past five years since my last one and there’s been a lot going on.
RD: What was the vision you had going into the songwriting and recording process for ‘Drift Back?’ Did you have a certain goal in mind while making the album?
PP: The goal for me is always to try to write the best music I possibly can, that’s always the goal. It ended up having this whole cohesive theme about relationships, whether it’s between a wife and a husband, a boyfriend and girlfriend, a father and a son, a mom and a son, it comes from that range of relationships. I obviously didn’t realize that when I was writing it, but to me they’re the best 10 songs that I’ve written. They really kind of take you through this journey of growth. I’m watching my parents get older, I’m watching myself get a little older, I’m watching my kid get older along with my wife and my friends.
For me, this album is about me trying to grow into the best man I possibly can be. The best father, a better son and a better husband while also drifting back into those relationships and drifting back toward my fans. That’s really what the title ties into.
RD: Is there anything different about ‘Drift Back’ that makes it stand out from your previous releases?
PP: I love those first three albums I did and like I said, with every album I always try to write the best songs I can during that moment. With these songs, I have to say that there’s always one song in each album that I hated because it had to deal with so many more opinions while being on a bigger scale with a label, but this album is all funded by me. It’s an indie record and this is all me all the way and every song on this album I just absolutely love, even the photo on the cover art. I had this spot where I wanted to take the photo, I asked him to press the button, he pressed the button and I edited the photos so this is really all from me. I own this music, I’m very, very proud of it and it’s a personal record.
RD: Before you competed on the eleventh season of American Idol and eventually won, you worked at your family’s pawn shop where you’re from in Georgia. What would say was the weirdest thing someone brought to the shop to have pawned off?
PP: People would come in trying to pawn their prosthetic legs or arms. The pawn shop business is a crazy thing and that was pretty interesting. People would bring in mounted alligator heads, just crazy things. Those are just a few, I’ve met some really cool and quirky characters who have come through there.
RD: I can imagine. What can people expect from your upcoming performance at the Greenwich Odeum when it comes to intertwining the music from the new album into your setlist?
PP: I don’t know yet, that’s the stressful part of playing a show. I play a different set every night so I try not to play the same show twice and I’ll figure all of that out the closer I get to the show, but as of right now I do not know. All I really know is that it’s going to be an awesome time, we’re going to have some fun, we’re going to laugh and we’re going to dance. You might cry and you might even just laugh at me, I don’t know. You might have a miserable time, but I’m going to try to prevent that from happening.
