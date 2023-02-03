WAKEFIELD, R.I. — Over one hundred private and public high school student artists will showcase original art in Hera Gallery’s 31st Biennial Young Adult Exhibition from February 4 through February 25.
The student artists are given the “unique opportunity” to present their artwork in a professional gallery setting in a three-week long exhibition, said Sonja Czekalski, Hera Gallery Director.
“It is great practice to see what it is like as a professional artist, and I also think it is great for other young artists to be looking at each other’s work and learning from one another,” Czekalski said. “I hope that the Young Adult Exhibition gives emerging artists a taste of what is to come and inspires them to continue to make art after high school.”
This year will mark the first opening reception and award ceremony since 2019. The public is invited to Hera Gallery on Saturday from 6-8 p.m. for a poetry reading from South Kingstown High School followed by award announcements and musical performances.
Awards Juror, Becci Davis, Visual Art Lecturer at Brown University, will select a Best of Show and first place winners in Painting/ Mixed Media, Black & White, 3D/Ceramics, Portrait, & Photography.
“There are no rules! Any and all work is accepted,” Czekalski said. “We have welded sculpture, digital photography, drawing, painting and more.”
The participating schools are North Kingstown High, Exeter West Greenwich High, Lincoln High School, South Kingstown High School, Cranston High School West, Cranston High School East, Chariho High School, Rocky Hill Country Day, East Providence High School, Smithfield High School, The Lincoln School, East Greenwich High School, Cumberland High School and Westerly High School.
Art teachers from the participating schools are asked to choose four to five pieces from students to be featured. Student artists must be connected to a participating school to be selected, Czekalski said. To register a school for participation in the upcoming Biennial Young Adult Exhibition, interested schools can email info@heragallery.org.
The Young Adult Exhibition is a Biennial Exhibition along with the Children’s Art Exhibition. The two Biennial Exhibitions are Hera Gallery’s most well attended exhibitions, Czekalski said.
“They not only celebrate the hard work of young artists but showcase the wonderful fine arts programs within our little state and bring the community together,” she said.
Czekalski said she is delighted to see this year’s emerging creative talent.
“It will really be a celebration of emerging Rhode Island artists,” she said.
The Young Adult Exhibition is Hera Gallery’s first in-person exhibition of the 2023 season. The Wakefield gallery is also presenting a virtual exhibition throughout the year titled “Objects of Agency” which “addresses the health care crisis which has recently culminated in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization and stripped thousands of people of the right to bodily autonomy.”
For more information on both exhibits and the full Hera Gallery schedule for 2023, visit heragallery.org.
