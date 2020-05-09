Right now the lights are out and the stage is empty at the Contemporary Theater Company in Wakefield. It’s the same in the hearts of its many actors and staff.
This hard-scrabble theater that has worked hard to prove itself with its unique blend of artistic experimentation and community commitment is awaiting revival or at least opening its patio to an audience on which it thrives, but no day or month is certain.
“It’s devastating. It’s rendering completely useless and obsolete all of the personal and professional artistic skills that we’ve spent our lives developing,” said Chris Simpson, the CTC’s artistic director and founder.
He was the leader of a traveling troupe of improvisational actors years ago that became a foundation for this community theater drawing thousands annually to its full schedule of performances.
He’s not alone in the feelings of loss that are shared among the many well-known faces to the regulars liking CTC for its traditional, avant garde, specially-crafted original plays and other productions.
CTC’s spring casualties included popular Wakefield Idol, remaining performances in the Springboard Season for local artists with all levels of talent can showcase their work, Whodunit? An Improvised Murder Mystery and the weekly Micetro improv on Friday nights.
The summer schedule also looks cleaned out as well because of bans on large gatherings. The coronavirus, or COVID-19, has brought a variety of restrictions that have emptied theaters across the state of their prized possession – the audience that helps to make or break productions and profit.
It’s an issue that both Simpson and Bill Hanney, owner of Theater By the Sea, share in common. CTC is a local counterpoint to the more traditional Theater By the Sea, which has shut for the entire 2020 season.
Simpson said, “If we can get to 50 (people) you might see us with more shows then we would have had otherwise this summer. If it goes to 100, then we’re back in business. If it stays at 25, I’m not 100 percent sure how we handle that. We’ll do what we can.”
Right now Gov. Gina Raimondo’s executive orders and guidance around large gatherings isn’t shining a beacon of hope on large numbers anytime soon.
“None of this (routine activities) for the next year is going back to normal,” she said in a press briefing earlier this week.
In a recent interview with The Independent, Hanney said, “Live theater is the ultimate team sport. So, although all of our productions have been cast, our sets and costumes have been created, and we are ready to go, it is unclear when the stay-at-home order will be lifted and organizations relying on large numbers of people will be allowed to reopen.”
Simpson said his schedule was set as well and then overnight everything was wiped out.
“It’s really strange and weird for it to grind to an absolute halt all at once with no end in sight, but that what it is,” he said. “I don’t know how we’re going to bring back the full-time staff until we’re at normal operating capacity.”
At the CTC, full-time staff comprises eight individuals who do both the professional and support work. Actors are also paid, but not full-time wages. Basic bill-paying right now is leaving the theater in the black, he said, adding that increased donations would certainly bring added comfort to the bottom line calculations.
Simpson said he plans to continue his revenue-generating children’s summer workshop series, including Singing and Playing on Stage, Young Writers Camp and Improv Summer Camp.
Limited numbers of those enrolled allow for enough social distancing to have about nine workshops this summer, he said.
Simpson also said he is waiting to see if he can resume some kind of schedule in the fall, but the course of the virus, audience attitudes about gatherings of any size and state rules for gatherings will shape that outcome later in the summer.
For now, he’s left just feeling sad, said the 34-year-old man who has made 60-hour work weeks the norm since pulling together this theater.
“Maggie and I have been treating it, not accidentally, as a grief period,” he said about himself and his wife, Maggie Cady.
“We’ve been extremely unproductive from an artistic perspective. We’ve really not been feeling or doing very well. It was not easy to scale back whatsoever,” he confided.
“There’s a play I’ve been working on writing, there’s a monologue I’m looking to learn, and books I’ve been meaning to read about theater, and I’ve done no meaningful work on any of those in eight weeks,” he said.
“It just feels so impossible and discouraging every time I try to pick those things up,” he added. “I really do have all my personal and professional hobbies and vocations all yanked out from underneath me at the same time.”
His father, Terry, is also an actor at CTC and elsewhere. The feelings run in the family.
“I miss performing and I miss being in the audience watching the show on stage and watching the audience’s reaction to the show,” said the elder Simpson, who has been rehearsing on Skype video conferencing for a show at another theater and postponed to the fall.
Despite the uncertainty, he’s a believer in “the show must go on” so he continues to get ready.
“A show does not come to life until it has an audience. Skype rehearsal doesn’t cut it. And being a procrastinator, I am likely to wake up one morning in August and say ‘Where did the time go? The show opens in two weeks and I am still learning my lines,’” he said with some humor.
Maggie Papa, another actor at the CTC said, she misses the sense of community among actors and others that the theater brings to her life.
“Walking into a space and immediately feeling a sense of family and belonging with over a hundred people is something I’ll never take for granted again. Theater community has helped many people feel supported on their artistic and personal journeys,” she said,
She added, “Without the push from a team who loves you, it’s hard to think about acting at all.”
While waiting for a return to the stage she has made a couple of self-tapes for auditioning, has been involved in some fun live streams with friends and is working on scripts adapted from the stage, or written just for Zoom, another video conferencing outlet for friends, families and co-workers.
Like Papa, Riley Cash is another frequently seen actor at CTC. He is also trying to keep his sense of community intact and has pondered what motivates him to be a performer..
“I miss the look of surprise on someone’s face when I’m with them (and) performing. I have realized that above all else the biggest motivator for me acting is to connect with the people around me,” he said.
A creative man with a strong sensitive streak he warmly shows in many of his characters, he pointed out that introspection has also taken him to crafting poetry and other forms of writing.
In addition, playing Dungeons and Dragons with friends has helped to satisfy his acting urges while the stage lights are out. “It’s a fun way to play a character, make choices, and enjoy the company of others,” he said.
Pondering the future, he acknowledged the uncertainty that Simpson and others have talked about.
“I think it’ll take some time for us to figure out what to do with our new situation. I have no doubts that if we all set our minds to working together, caring for one another, and keeping each other safe, there isn’t much we can’t accomplish,” he said.
