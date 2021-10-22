KINGSTON, R.I. — Looking to the sky and thinking about the stars may never be the same after watching “Silent Sky” and the tale of female astronomers whose work was claimed by male colleagues in an era when men could get away with it.
This play depicting a true story, and now in production at the University of Rhode Island Theatre Department, offers insight about the many discoveries women astronomers made only to have the credit stolen, even at posh Harvard University.
“‘Silent Sky’ speaks to every aspect of this part of our history and ongoing issues of work/life balance, women being paid equal wages and still struggling with that, transparency, men taking credit for the work these extraordinary women did, and overall recognition for the value of women›s contributions,» explained Director Tracy Miller, a university lecturer in theater performance.
“In a very personal way, the sacrifices women had to make when choosing to pursue something as daring as being a scientist at this time — women continue to be challenged to this day,” she added.
Set in 1900
“Silent Sky” tells the true story of 19th-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt and her fellow female researchers — or “computers” — in the Harvard University observatory who set the standard still used today for measuring distances in space while discovering thousands of stars.
Twenty years before women’s suffrage, the “computers” pursue their passion for astronomy in a society that limits women’s roles while credit for their discoveries are dismissed or taken as their own by male astronomers.
In “Silent Sky,” written in 2015, Leavitt and her fellow “computers” – a person who is hired to perform complex calculations in their head or with pencil and paper – had to have absolute passion for astronomy and doggedly pursue it to earn an opportunity to work in the Harvard observatory, Miller says.
Still, Leavitt and her fellow female researchers, Annie Cannon and Williamina Fleming, worked for ridiculously low wages compared to the male astronomers. They also weren’t allowed to touch the observatory’s great refractor telescope and had to use photographic glass plates to map the stars.
“I think audiences will recognize and empathize with these extraordinary women.” said Miller.
“And they will also see the pitfalls of dominant cultural understandings – we are suffering with the lack of belief in science today. But they will also see the power of wonder at play and my hope is it inspires the audience to keep wondering about this extraordinary world we inhabit,” she said.
David Howard, chairman of the URI Theater Department, said, “There are so many issues represented in the play that are still challenges – which is baffling. As Tracy mentions, the idea that there is still pay inequity is a major problem.”
Student Actors
Carleigh Boyle ’22, who plays Henrietta Leavitt, will be performing in her first play before an audience since her sophomore year.
For Boyle, playing Henrietta, who died 100 years ago this year, has a special meaning. “Silent Sky” has become one of her favorite plays since reading it her sophomore year, and Henrietta is a role model and a dream role.
“In the play, Henrietta is a fun, wacky, passionate, smart-as-a-whip character,” says Boyle. “All of the scenes in this play are so dynamic, beautiful and inspiring. It is amazing to see how every character and relationship grow throughout the show.”
Miller said she has been impressed with how engaged and curious each of the URI students coming to this project have been. Included among them is student dramaturg, Kenzie Blake who brought several points of extensive research to the production to help with understanding of the time period.
“We looked extensively at women’s rights — or lack thereof — of the time period, the practices of medicine at the time, the foundational understandings of the science that these women’s findings blew up, how science discoveries were a global conversation that had tremendous push-back from one of our pinnacle research institutions — Harvard,” she said.
“We continue to have these struggles in our culture today. As the character Williamina Fleming says about Einstein’s groundbreaking relativity theory, “That fuzzy-headed man blew up your stately foundation.” It wasn’t accepted easily coming from a man, can you imagine what it was like for a woman’s findings to be accepted? Or even credited to her?,” Miller asked.
“Silent Sky” runs Oct. 21-23 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. in J Studio at the Fine Arts Center, 105 Upper College Road, Kingston Campus. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for senior citizens and URI students, faculty and staff. Tickets can be purchased at the URI Theatre box office in the Fine Arts Center or by calling (401) 874-5843.
