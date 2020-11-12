SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Getting to know real military veterans and the reasons they serve their country should be fostered more often by schools and communities, say two local advocates for those putting on a U.S. armed forces uniform.
“The most important thing on Veterans Day is to talk to a veteran of any conflict. It’s important to understand why they did it and what they say. It’s not a Hollywood movie,” said Tim Gray, president of the Wakefield-based non-profit World War II Foundation.
Tiger Patrick, commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 916 in South Kingstown, agreed.
“This is a day for marking the service of all veterans, whether they are dead or alive, and letting them know your interest in what they’ve done for this country,” he said.
To help people understand the meaning of World War II and the service of veterans in that war, Gray has created more than 60 podcasts on his website about various topics related to the war, books on it, movies about it, interviews with veterans and discussions with historians about the war.
His most recent project is a special Veterans Day podcast with Woonsocket resident Richard Fazzio.
A World War II veteran and D-Day survivor, Fazzio was scheduled to be honored in a Virtual Veterans Day Celebration on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 7:00pm.
A recipient of the French Legion Medal of Honor, Fazzio piloted a Higgins Boat in the first wave at Omaha Beach on June 6, 1944, carrying more than 30 soldiers of the 1st Infantry Division.
Most of the troops in Fazzio’s landing craft did not survive.
“It’s all part of our educational mission, to help people understand more about what it means to be a veteran and serve our country,” he said.
Although Veterans Day is marked as a legal federal holiday – with government offices shut in recognition – its meaning has changed significantly since it was first observed a century ago.
Veterans Day originated as “Armistice Day” on Nov. 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. Congress passed a resolution in 1926 for an annual observance, and Nov. 11 became a national holiday beginning in 1938.
The passage of the Uniform Holiday Act in 1968 moved the holiday to Monday, regardless of the date. The goal was to create guaranteed three-day weekends, which, theoretically, would spur travel and family activities, therefore boosting the economy.
From Oct. 25, 1971, until 1977, Veterans Day was celebrated on the fourth Monday of October. However, in 1975, President Gerald Ford signed a law and the holiday was returned to Nov. 11 in 1978.
Unlike Memorial Day for the deceased, Veterans Day pays tribute to all American veterans—living or dead—but especially gives thanks to living veterans who served their country honorably during war or peacetime.
Appreciation of Service
“You cannot appreciate what you have until you realize the sacrifices that were made,” said Patrick, echoing Gray.
Both cited that younger members of society, whose culture is less sentimental about military and national defense, need to connect with a veteran to hear the thoughts and feelings about choices they made when just out of high school or college.
In other words, choices made when they were young, too.
Gray said that his foundation, a non-profit education center focused on promoting a greater understanding of World War II, a few years ago set up such a chat between college student and veterans.
Five veterans – four of them who served in World War II, and another whose brother was lost in the war – shared their experiences as part of an event titled “Let’s Talk: Millennials Meet World War II Veterans.”
“It was an incredible scene to play out. They never met anyone who served in World War II. They told them they were their age when they were their age,” he said. The veterans offered both tales from their lives and advice to the students.
“At the end of this symposium, they went up and they were crying and talking and thanking them,” he added.
Patrick said that veterans like to talk among themselves and to others about the funny things that happened to them or recite complaints they had about commanding officers, but avoid the gruesome descriptions and tales of death and destruction.
Both agreed that military service brings a diverse set of experiences and that understanding more can help a younger generation – whose lives and politics may keep them at arms-length from military service – find greater appreciation for those who involved in the military.
Patrick said that part of the fostering of understanding at his post this year involves more than 30 area high school students creating and packaging the red poppies that veterans sell to raise money for their posts.
In past years, these would be sold at storefronts and other places where a large number of people walked by. Now, with the social distancing and other pandemic fears, that fundraiser like so many for organizations is not happening.
Instead, he said, his chapter is making them and selling them in bulk to a national VFW that will pay about $3,000 for the nearly 300,000 they are making.
“It is giving younger folks an opportunity to connect with us and find out what we are all about,” he said.
Yet, younger veterans do not turn out in large numbers to join veterans organizations, Patrick added.
His post has 116 members, with 75% over 70 years old. While these members have a personal interest in promoting veterans, Patrick said the younger ones who served in recent wars and conflicts have “busy lives that take them away from these activities.”
Gray said, “We need to look at them and understand them better.”
Every Day Is Veterans Day
Many veterans told The Independent that veterans should be honored every day for their service that protects the everyday the interests of the United States.
These interests, whether called preserving democracy or protecting rights and freedoms, give the American government the chance to protect the life styles that are the core of the American culture, they said.
Gray noted there was a time when a divided America did not easily separate soldier from politics. The controversial Vietnam war in the 1960s led to soldiers being jeered, spit on and called “baby killers” because of their actions there, he said.
“We have learned many lessons from that and now soldiers are seen as protectors of our country. They get thanks and even standing ovations at airports, he said.
On the website military.com, various suggestions tell how to show appreciation every day to military service members.
• Show up. Attend a Veterans Day event in your area – not just a picnic with friends but an honest-to-goodness parade or service for veterans. Roy Rogers said, “We can’t all be heroes; someone has to sit on the curb and clap as they go by.” Veterans Day is a great opportunity to do just that.
• Donate. There are a plethora of wonderful organizations who offer all manner of support, services and appreciation for our service members.
• Fly a flag. Veterans Day is a great opportunity to fly the flag! Just make sure you’re observing the proper rules for display.
• Ask someone about their service. Some questions to get started are: What did you do in the military? How long did you serve? What was your favorite moment in all your time in the service? Did anyone else in your family serve? Why did you choose to go into the service branch you did? Do not ask if they’ve killed anyone and should your veteran be a combat vet who is either unwilling to share or plainly states what they went through, be supportive without being intrusive. Sometimes you don’t have to say anything, just listen and give them your full attention.
• Write. If you know a veteran, write a simple postcard or e-card that recognizes them on Veterans Day. If you don’t know a veteran, look up the closest military installation and send one there. Small acts of recognizing someone’s service, even anonymously, are appreciated.
• Visit a Veterans Administration Hospital. Find out what the policies are at your nearest VA hospital for interacting with patients or volunteering and spending the day with a veteran. Many VA facilities will have events on Veterans Day or a special lunch you can help prepare. Even if you never interact with a veteran, helping at a facility is a way to give back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.