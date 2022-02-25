For over 50 years, Marty Stuart has performed and written country music in his own way. With his flashy suit and spiked up hair, it’s hard not to notice him while performing with his backing band of Fabulous Superlatives. At the same time, Stuart performs with an approach that honors the musicians who’ve come before him or have played alongside him. Stuart and his band will be coming to the Greenwich Odeum on 59 Main Street in East Greenwich on March 5 to play music from their vast catalog and possibly from a few other musicians as well. There will also be a private pre-show event featuring a two-song performance along with a Q&A storytelling session for anyone who is willing to purchase the VIP package.
Stuart and I recently had a talk ahead of the show about a digital series of songs he released last year, accompanying each song with a music video, what he’s learned most during his legendary career and a bunch of new music that’ll be coming out in 2022.
Rob Duguay: In March of 2021, you released Songs I Sing In The Dark which features renditions of songs like “Six White Horses” by Tommy Cash, “Til I Get It Right” by Tammy Wynette, “This Time” by Waylon Jennings and “Fault Lines” by Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers among others. How did you go about picking these songs and what did you aim to highlight while making the album? For me, it seems like you got the bare bones of these songs while highlighting the aesthetic beauty of each one in its purest form.
Marty Stuart: It’s been released as a series of videos at this point and there’s probably 10 or 11 more songs that can be released but it was a project to do during the pandemic. There was no vaccine when I started it. Mick Conley, who is our engineer, and I went to our house which is a good sounding place and we did these intimate kinds of songs that I have sung for years at the end of the day to myself. Some of them are songs we brought in off the bandstand with the Superlatives and for others it was a rescue mission to bring some awareness for the people who wrote them so they wouldn’t get lost in time. Basically it was something to do to keep from going crazy during the pandemic but I guess the highlight was finally getting to do something I’ve been thinking about for probably 15 years. “Six White Horses”, “Skip A Rope” and those kinds of songs have been rolling around in my mind for years and years and years so I had to do this someday and I’m glad that I finally got to do it.
RD: I loved listening to the songs and I like how it’s put together with each song having its own music video. Who helped you make the videos in these different settings ranging from the train tracks to a room with candles?
MS: It was a three man operation. It was me, our road manager Adam Lammers and our monitor engineer Cody Peavy. Those two guys are jacks of all trades, they can do anything so we’d just sit in the back lounge of the bus and talk about each song. Mick supplied the audio since he was the engineer of the recordings so we’d dream up ways to do this thing and most of them were run-and-gun videos that were done in four or five hours. We tried to keep it simple and streamlined.
RD: It’s a really cool concept for this series of songs. Do you plan on eventually releasing these recordings in a physical form or as a CD or do you want to keep it as a digital listening experience?
MS: I think it’s worthy of being released because I’ve never in my life done another project where I had 10 videos done and 10 songs done before we ever released them. The hard work has already been done, so at some point when it makes sense in the timing of it all we’ll let them go.
RD: You started out as a musician in a unique way during your teens while touring with Lester Flatt and Johnny Cash in the late ‘60s and ‘70s before going solo in the ‘80s. Going from that time to now, what have you learned the most as a songwriter, a bandleader and as an artist?
MS: I think from Lester, his advice from the first weekend I rode along on his bus was he told me that it was not about coming to town, he was talking about Nashville, and having a bunch of hits, making all the money and being forgotten in five years time. He said it was about being welcome every January 1st and being relevant every January 1st. That has been something to strive for every year since 1972 and both Lester and Johnny were timeless characters. I think what I learned from Johnny more than anything was that he was the most fearless, creative soul I had ever known. If he had an idea that came out of his heart, whether it was a song or a television show or a production, you name it, he went for it.
If people came and they supported it then it was great but if they didn’t then he’d never let it phase him because he stayed true to his creative heart. Again, I think that is something to strive for every year of my life since so that was pretty masterful thinking.
RD: Those two things are definitely worthy of striving for as an artist. What are your plans for the coming months when the weather gets warmer? Do you just plan on touring for the time being and catching up on lost dates because of the pandemic or do you have any new music in the works?
MS: We went back to work around August last year and we’ve been busy ever since while playing all over the nation. One of the things that we accomplished with the Superlatives is that we went into the studio before the world completely fell apart in 2020 and recorded an album. They’re some cosmic cowboy songs called Altitude so that’s ready to go. We have a 20 song original instrumental record that’s also ready to go alongside the album so there’s three projects that are ready to go. The State Museum in Mississippi will be holding an exhibit called “The World Of Marty Stuart” to celebrate 50 years of my career and we’re also doing work on a cultural center in Philadelphia, Mississippi as well.
