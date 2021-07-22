Local nature photographer Mark Truman presented his work to the community for the first time in a gallery opening at South County Bread Company on July 16.
The bakery kept its doors open a few hours later than usual as part of Wakefield’s RiverFire, welcoming customers to enjoy signature bread and sweet treats as well as to peruse Truman’s pop-up art display.
With bonfires crackling outside, South County Bread Co. buzzed with activity as Truman set up in the front of the shop, where his framed photographs hung on the wall and a table offered numerous prints of his artwork. Truman’s inspiration is also his subject matter: South County’s nature.
“As you can see, my stuff is really pretty much all landscape, coastline and nature,” Truman said. “More than just the aspect of seeing, just seeing what’s out there, I love really showing the beauty.”
Truman gestured to a photograph of two plump sanderlings on Moonstone Beach as he spoke.
“Something like this would be, instead of just birds on the beach, getting out there before sunset, getting the good light, just making it more interesting,” Truman said. “What I aim for with all these things is to see the extra, interesting aspect that you wouldn’t necessarily notice.”
Above the sanderlings hung a photograph of Wakefield’s Worden Pond in winter, bare trees casting haunting silhouettes over a yellow and orange streaked sky. To its right rested closer studies of New England’s flora, including a portrait of lupines in a field and a shot of a lotus flower illuminated against a black background.
“I’ve got a Sony Alpha mirrorless camera, but I also shoot a lot with my iPhone,” Truman explained. “The camera in the iPhone is pretty amazing. A little post-processing to go with it… And it’s the camera you always have in your pocket.”
Truman said that he has enjoyed taking photographs for years, especially in his recent retirement.
Though each piece of his work comes with a price tag, art has never been about the money for Truman. All the proceeds from his sales are donated to Save The Bay, a local conservation organization. Truman said that the decision to donate to this group was a no-brainer.
“I said yes, that’s obvious, that’s it,” Truman said. “It kind of accomplishes both things. I’m selling my stuff and getting more people to see it, and at the same time, benefiting the charity.
Dave Prescott, Save The Bay’s South County commissioner, attended the gallery opening in order to speak with attendees further about the group’s mission.
“We’ve been around for over 50 years as an environmental organization working to help protect and improve the Narragansett Bay, the watershed, and also our coastal waters,” Prescott explained. “We also have a great education department. We go out and educate about 15,000 students a year about Narragansett Bay, and our coastlines, the great animals that live there, some of the issues that are impacting it.”
Prescott said that when somebody purchases a piece of Truman’s work, they can expect the funding to go directly toward Save The Bay’s current projects in their three main focus areas.
“The first one is advocacy, so advocating for stronger regulations to help protect our local environment, our local water,” Prescott said. “We also have a habitat restoration adaptation focus area, where we are working on local habitats like salt marshes, dam removals, coastal buffers and inland buffers and other areas within our watershed. The final one is our education department where we either go to the classroom, we bring students out to the shoreline and explore there, or we actually bring them out on one of our several education vessels and get them out there and learning about Narragansett bay.”
Prescott added that Save The Bay advocates to confront the pressing issue of climate change.
Save The Bay’s mission and Truman’s work also resonate with Jeff Collins, owner of South County Bread Company, a Rhode Islander and a surfer with an intimate connection to the ocean. He and Truman are self-described golf buddies and neighbors; when Collins heard that Truman needed a venue for his photography, he felt like their partnership was a win-win.
“It was an easy answer for this man, who I’m good friends with, who does this beautiful work, who has donated his time to this community and who is retired, and now wants to give his hand to something he’s really good at,” Prescott said. “I have the space that needs beautiful things on the wall. [I thought] this would be a very easy way to pay it forward.”
Paying it forward is personal to Prescott. After all, he got his start as a baker when Sam Sciarabassi of Kingston Pizza paid it forward to him, allowing him to sell his baked goods out of the pizza restaurant’s storefront.
Prescott hopes that South County Bread Company will be a space for artists and artisans to display their work going forward.
“Really, this is just stop number one,” Prescott said. “It would be a great thing for Mark to showcase his work, and we would like to have somebody else come in, to keep doing that. And people are going to come in, they’re going to want a croissant, and they’re going to want a cup of coffee.”
As he chopped pretzel dough into bite sized pieces in preparation for RiverFire customers, Prescott added a final note of endorsement for Truman.
“I hope this is the launching point for Mark in a brand-new career, and if anybody deserves a new start, I would say it’s definitely him,” Prescott said.
South County Bread is located at 333 Main Street in Wakefield, Rhode Island. Mark Truman’s art work is available for purchase online at https://mark-truman.pixels.com/.
