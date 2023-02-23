When it comes to music, Ben Shaw never sticks to one style, genre or approach. The Portsmouth native has his own artistic identity that blends together folk, jazz and a little bit of his own personal flair. He harnessed this while studying composition at the University of Rhode Island in Kingston during the late 2000s and early 2010s and his career as a musician has been very versatile ever since. Shaw has led “jazz jams” at The Parlour in Providence while playing around the area either as part of various ensembles or as the creative nucleus for his solo material. The latter is the product of his latest full-length album “Madeline” that he self-released late last year.
We had a talk about the making of the album, the influences behind it, getting a bunch of different musicians involved in the recording process and his plans for the upcoming spring and summer.
Rob Duguay: What was the main vision you had during the songwriting and the recording process for “Madeline?”
Ben Shaw: For this one, I wanted to evolve, get a little bit bigger and be a little bit different. I wanted to lean into that sort of experimental Americana, kind of more rock side of things while also leaving room for my own kind of unique way of approaching music to shine through. Guys like Jason Isbell and Tom Waits had a huge influence on the music that I wanted to do, they’re kind of idols for me and they were both the goalposts for this album. I really wanted to find ways to channel them and use my own world to play around with those sounds. There was a real big emphasis on songwriting and storytelling, moreso than my other releases.
I wrote a 17,000 word novella to go along with it to tell the story of the concept of the album so I was really focused on telling through the music these individual stories that coalesced into this one big overarching narrative. You don’t necessarily need to know what the narrative is, but it feeds into the whole project. [I was] just playing with that concept of storytelling, unique sounds and trying to let my voice speak for itself, just trying to be uninhibited with how I approach the songwriting.
RD: I definitely got that from listening to the album. What was the experience like working with Brad Krieger on the album at Big Nice Studios in Lincoln?
BS: He’s a consummate professional. He knows exactly how to get everyone working, he knows how to get that flow state going, he knows how to get really good sounds out of people and he knew exactly what kind of album I wanted to make. As soon as we started talking about the influences for the album, the different artists I was trying to channel and having him listen to the demos, he got a sense of exactly where I wanted to go: Old school sounds with a modern feel, letting some of the techniques that he likes to use play out but also giving leeway to experiment with the sounds in his studio. We worked together when I recorded my jazz album so when I approached him with something that required a full band in the studio tracking all at once while channeling the energy from it, Brad was the guy to do it.
He has such an amazing space to do it in so there was really no other option for me. There was no one else I would have done this record with.
RD: I’ve heard great things from a bunch of musicians and bands about working with Brad. Along with yourself on vocals, acoustic guitar, saxophone and piano, you also had a few other musicians involved in the album including Mark Medeiros on electric guitar, Will Evans on piano, Matt Passeroni on electric bass, Ryan Kowal on percussion, Dylan LaGamma on upright bass and Brian St. Pierre on drums. What would you say inspired the collaborative vibe of the sessions for “Madeline?” What made you want to get these folks involved?
BS: These are all guys that I’ve played with in different contexts. The first thing I always look for when it comes to collaborating with someone is if I can trust their voice to come out and if I can trust their ears. Can I trust what they’re hearing? Can they serve what the music is asking of them? I think that’s such an important trait. With a lot of guys, you can tell them that it’s going to be a rock and roll Americana album and you can have them sit back into their roles while showing them how you’re going to do it. With these guys, I knew that they would figure out how to elevate their position, they would elevate their role in the music.
Mark isn’t going to just play the same typical things that every guitar player is going to play. With a guy like Will Evans, he’s going to bring his piano part to a whole new different level while still eyeing the tradition and eyeing the value of the song. They’re going to pay homage to those things and also bring their own unique voices into it. A lot of these guys I met in different jazz contexts and different gigs such as free jazz ensembles or just jamming around so I knew when I started approaching this project that I needed guys who would bring their own thing to it. Sometimes the chord changes can be a little bit tricky and there’s some different harmonies.
I’m from that creative school where I want to make something that people can recognize. They can be familiar with it but there’s also a little extra spice to it and I knew those guys from top to bottom were going to be able to do it. As soon as we started playing together, I knew exactly what I was going to get out of them.
RD: You kind of alluded to it earlier, but you have a very interesting musical approach while abiding by both the folk and jazz styles. Your guitar is the catalyst for the former and and your saxophone is the catalyst for the latter, so do you find there to be a fluidity between these two styles? What makes you want to do both instead of sticking to one?
BS: My continuous problem is trying to figure out how to play it all at the same time at once while trying to live in all those worlds. What I really enjoy about this kind of project is that it gives me a chance to live in both. The saxophone is good because it’s a melody instrument and it helps me focus on how to use it to ride the arrangements of a song. I’m not the typical singer-songwriter who learned the guitar, learned the chords and everything else, but because I learned how to play a melody instrument with a saxophone it makes me hear things differently. I hear the pieces of the music that are the most important and I hear them a little bit differently than other people approaching this kind of music.
With the guitar, it’s because I’ve spent so much time listening and studying other kinds of music. Even though I’m not the best guitar player and I’ll be the first to admit that, I know what I’m listening for and I know what I’m trying to hear. Having that ear developed lets me find different ways around the guitar that I hope come off as unique. Just going back to the guitar, learning some basic stuff on it and being fluid on it or more fluid than I am, I can couple that with the saxophone skill while hopefully coming up with something that bridges that gap a little bit. I still have a long way to go in terms of going in between a jazz world and a folk world and really marrying the two, but the good thing about this project is I’m not worrying about being a jazz musician on it.
I do rip a couple of sax solos on it and I tried to make them excitable and joyful, but part of it was not having to worry about jazz being the central focus. I don’t care how simplistic the texture is, I don’t care that it doesn’t have a thousand chord changes on it, I just appreciate it for what it is while letting the music speak for itself.
RD: What are your musical plans for the next few months? What gigs do you have coming up? Do you have any other projects you’ve been working on?
BS: I’ve taken the winter off a little bit from gigging, especially for the singer-songwriter stuff. I still do sideman gigs every once in a while and I still run the “jazz jam” at The Parlour but I’ve mostly taken a break for the past couple of months. I’ve been working with the Newport Contemporary Ballet and I’ve been working on music for that, which is going to premiere soon. I still have a lot of work to do on that but I’m actually going back into the studio with Brad at the end of April to record what I’m considering to be a continuation of the “Madeline” sound. I’m looking at this period of music as one project and I want to do this continuation album with some songs that didn’t necessarily make it after the original session.
There are also a few songs I’ve been writing that are in a similar sonic realm so I’ll be at Big Nice during the last week of April and recording that. I got another show coming up with Evening Sky on March 4th and I have a few other gigs planned. I’m trying to play a little bit less in the Rhode Island area but I’m trying to make each show that I play a little bit more special, interesting, elevated and different for people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.