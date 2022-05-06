It’s a fact that the Wu-Tang Clan are one of the most important groups in the history of hip hop. Both collectively and individually, few entities can match the impact, influence and resumes of RZA, GZA, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Ghostface Killah, Method Man, Raekwon The Chef, Masta Killa and Cappadonna. Also known as The Genius, GZA has been referred to as the group’s spiritual head while establishing a successful solo career. His second solo release, Liquid Swords, that came out in 1995 is widely acclaimed to be one of the greatest hip hop albums of all time. Joining up with a full band, GZA will be coming to the Ocean Mist on 895 Matunuck Beach Road in Wakefield on May 13th at 9 p.m.
We had a talk ahead of the show about his wide vocabulary, playing scrabble, the relationship between science and hip hop and a couple of projects that he’s had floating around for a while.
Rob Duguay: You’re considered to have one of the largest vocabularies in all of hip hop, so how do you go about finding new words to use? Do you do a lot of reading in your spare time?
GZA: I don’t do a lot of reading, I do and I don’t. As far as finding new words, I play scrabble a lot and every now and then I’m playing scrabble so every time I play I’m learning at least two or three new words.
RD: Wow, that’s incredible. Have you been playing scrabble since you were a kid? Is it something that you’ve always done?
GZA: I never played as a child, I actually just started playing. I have the app on my iPad so I recently started playing again. I’ve played it in the past very seldomly so I just started playing again on my iPad. Sometimes I play against random opponents and sometimes I play against people I know, like a cousin of mine. Every now and then when I’m trying to figure out a word or trying to make a word, sometimes I’ll put letters together to see if it’s a word or not and then I’ll look it up. I’ve been gathering words like that for the past year or something.
RD: Do you approach hip hop like a painter in a sense that you view words as various colors and you view the songwriting process as your blank canvas?
GZA: That’s a great way to put it, there’s been times where I approach things as a painter. If you think about it, even in some of my lyrics on the Wu-Tang song “Reunited” where I say “I splash the paint on the wall, formed a mural, he took a look, saw the manifestation of it was plural” so I do approach it like that sometimes as a painter or as an artist.
RD: I can definitely see that from your music, both with the Wu-Tang Clan and your solo stuff. For the past few years, you’ve been promoting science education through hip hop. I even saw a lecture called Dark Matter that you did about this at the Rhode Island School Of Design in Providence back in 2012. When did you realize this relationship between science and hip hop and how has this endeavor grown in public education since you started promoting and lecturing about it?
GZA: It started many, many years ago for myself and my crew at the time. Especially with RZA, science has always been a part of our life for years on different levels. Not to the point where we wanted to go to school and study to be scientists — I think we’re all scientists by nature — but it goes back with us. It was always incorporating certain things in our lyrics that was part of science, whether it was physics, whether it was biology. I often speak on several lectures about a rhythm RZA had when he was probably about 15 or 16 where he starts off by saying “As my mind flashed back to the early moon, when I was a sperm cell in the fallopian tube”, so it goes to show how long he’s been familiar with science. Throughout the years, there’s been artists incorporating certain things in their lyrics and in their songs that make reference to science, but it started long ago for us.
RD: I think it’s really cool that you want to put this forth in New York City’s public education system for the youth and the kids, I think it’s great.
GZA: Yeah, that is a good thing. I was also part of a project called Science Genius and it was from a professor named Chris Emdin who teaches at Columbia in uptown Manhattan on the west side. He started a program and I was part of it as one of the judges. He teaches science but he uses hip hop to teach his students in school and he had this contest where they would have rap battles at different schools in New York with the subject matter being science. That was one way of incorporating science into the schools.
RD: That’s awesome.
GZA: Yeah.
RD: I know you were making Dark Matter into an album and you also were collaborating with Vangelis on a record. What’s the status of those two projects right now? Are they both on the back burner and you’re just concentrating on doing shows?
GZA: Dark Matter is on the back burner, I put it down but I’ll probably get back to it sometime this year. I was just trying to resolve certain things with the label owner I was supposed to do the record for so I put it on hold. As far as Vangelis, we never got a chance to link back up. He sent me some music but we haven’t recorded anything together. It was a great experience being in Paris, meeting him, sitting down and kicking it with him for three nights in a row. He had his housekeeper make dinner each night, some homemade vegetarian stuff.
Then we would drink some wine, we would talk about history, mostly science and other certain things, for about an hour or two. Then he would go into a room and start composing, but we didn’t get a chance to record anything. It would be great to still collaborate with him.
