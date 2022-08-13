NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — From a bustling New York Street to kissing skulls, the artists in the new Wickford Arts Association exhibition, which opened last week, embraced the theme of “Anything Goes.”
The “Anything Goes” exhibit allows participating artists to submit works in any medium and any subject matter, said Maria Masse, Wickford Art Association’s Gallery Director. The only exception was no photography as the gallery has an exclusive photo exhibit once a year.
Without the limitations of mediums or subject matter, the artists are able to present whatever they desire, Masse said.
“Artists sometimes have their own vision for what they want to express in their work,” Masse said. “I think allowing artists that freedom to express themselves and not be constrained by a particular theme is liberating for a lot of the artists.”
Having complete artistic freedom for an exhibition is not seen frequently, as most exhibits have a particular theme the pieces need to follow for a juror to select them, Masse said. Without the constrictions, artist can explore all creative possibilities.
“It’s nice giving our artists’ freedom,” Masse said. “Oftentimes we will have a theme, like Ocean State Small Works. We get some beautiful pieces, but some artists may not fall under a particular category, like a fur, feathers and fin exhibit later [we will have] this fall and people may not do wildlife or big prints, so this is a fun exhibit that lets people explore their work.”
The exhibit features between 70-80 pieces and received over 200 submissions from the greater North Kingstown community, Masse said. To determine the pieces, “Anything Goes” was juried by Steven Pennell, University of Rhode Island Providence Campus Arts and Culture Program Coordinator.
“Anything Goes” opened last Friday and runs through August 28.
Mass said there is a unique variety of mediums, ranging from digital art, oil on linen, lithography, acrylic, pottery and more. She noted some of the artists are using newer mediums, like digital art, or paying homage to older styles, like egg tempera.
“A lot of the artists are influenced by traditional works but kind of breaking the bold,” Masse said.
One of the newer mediums being featured is Joanne De Lomba’s surrealistic digital montage print entitled “Be Yourself.” Her piece De Lomba said digital montage printing is essentially a “digital cut and paste.”
“My prints are constructed entirely on a computer,” De Lomba said. “I create my own people and place them in settings that I create using hundreds of layers colors and textures and images.”
De Lomba’s inspiration for the piece came from the Oscar Wilde quote “Be yourself, everyone else is taken.”
De Lomba said she works in surrealism because she loves the potential of every possible piece.
“I work in surrealism because I love the dreamlike quality and freedom to expand reality in any direction,” she said. “Subjects and images don’t have to conform to conventional restrictions. And I use whimsical themes to tell a story that everyone can relate to. “
Bon Lavoie is featuring his piece “ANARKY,” one piece of his New York City street series he has been working on. As a photorealist, he said he aims to paint a scene as close as possible to real life.
“The painting is a moment in time, of a street that could be anywhere, a place you could walk by and never notice,” he said.
As for when people look at “ANARKY,” Lavoie hopes people feel like they are on that New York City street and appreciate the small details they would not have noticed in real life.
“I love the grittiness of the storefronts with all the graffiti, signage, fire escapes and diversity,” he said.
Brad Vaccaro said his stone lithography piece “X-Rayed Lovers” captures the theme of “Anything Goes” by showcasing the concept of romantic relationships and acceptance. As an LGBTQ+ ally, Vaccaro said the skeletal figures represent two humans in love.
“In this piece, the two kissing lovers are stripped down to their bones with a faint essence of the flesh that encapsulates them. Neither skeletal figure has signifiers to determine sex or gender,” Vaccaro said. “However, the love between the two is evident. Ultimately the love between the two is the focus of the print, and when it comes to implied surface details, they shouldn’t matter because when it comes to love, ‘Anything Goes.’”
Vaccaro’s goals of “X-Rayed Lovers” are to both challenge societal gender biases and focus on the beauty of love beyond sex and gender.
“I hope the viewers will feel the love between the two lovers and understand that is what all romantic partnerships come down to,” Vaccaro said
Overall, Masse encourages people to visit the gallery as every piece is one-of-a-kind and everyone will find a different piece that they deeply appreciate.
“Each artist has a personality, and they are opening themselves up and anything goes,” Masse said. “Anything is possible in these artists’ viewpoints, and I think they show that in the variety of work we show.”
Wickford Arts Association regular gallery hours are 12-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 12pm-3pm on Sunday. It is located at 36 Beach Street, North Kingstown, RI. Visit wickfordart.org/ for more information.
