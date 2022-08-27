Labor Day Weekend is coming up sooner than we all think and around these parts it means that the Rhythm & Roots Festival will be making its return. From September 2 - 4, Ninigret Park in Charlestown will become the epicenter for a party atmosphere unlike any other, with live music coming from three different stages. Acts such as the New Orleans Suspects, Cowboy Mouth, Grace Potter, the North Mississippi Allstars and Little Feat among others are going to be bringing bluesy, groovy and funky sounds. Another act that’ll be taking part is the blues-rock phenom Samantha Fish. She and her band will be performing on the Rhythm Stage on Sunday at 6:15 p.m.
We had a talk ahead of the festival about growing up in Kansas City, going from drums to guitar, collaborating with a major hip hop artist on her latest album and doing a lot of touring.
Rob Duguay: While growing up in Kansas City, you originally started playing drums but at the age of 15 you switched over to guitar. What inspired the change in instruments?
Samantha Fish: It was nothing really, I think I just kind of took to it. We sort of had one laying around the house when I was a kid and everybody around me was playing guitar so I picked it up like everybody else. I felt connected to it and I think there was a part of me that secretly wanted to be a front person but it just wasn’t in my nature when I was really, really young, I was very shy. I’ve always wanted to be a songwriter and I’ve always wanted to sing. I think the guitar gave me a little bit of inspiration, it just charged me up to do something like that and it supported me.
RD: That totally makes sense. What made you want to get into blues music at that time? Did your parents play a lot of blues records in the house while you were growing up?
SF: No, not really. I don’t think I set out to be anything in particular but I can definitely tell you the things I believe shaped that. I grew up in Kansas City and the city has a long, traditional history of blues and jazz. Music is part of the fabric of what makes the place special. Growing up there, there were a lot of blues jams to go to so if you wanted to cut your teeth and learn how to play with a band you would learn standards and I had a lot to choose from in that way. My parents didn’t really listen to blues music when I was growing up but we listened to a lot of rock and roll so I got into that.
That’s when I started playing drums and learning how to write songs as a guitar player. With a lot of my favorite rock and roll guitar players, I looked up who they learned certain things from and what inspired them. Ninety nine percent of the time when I went backwards I found myself at the origin which is blues music. I just sort of took to it and I love the way you can express yourself through a solo and there’s this improvisational factor to it while also having a standard form you can find your way around. Then you learn how to build up things dynamically and it’s a lot about emotion, conveying those emotions with your playing and I like that, I like learning how to use the guitar as a secondary voice.
RD: I think you do a pretty good job at that and it’s an awesome approach to have. Your most recent album Faster came out in September of last year and it was made with Martin Kierszenbaum at The Village in West Los Angeles. What was the experience like going out there to work with Martin on the album?
SF: It was one of the most unique experiences I’ve ever had making an album because we did it at the end of 2020 during the pandemic. When we got to the studio, there were a lot of stringent practices and it was like that coming in every day. Everything was wrapped in plastic, we got tested every day and L.A. was totally shut down, there was really nothing going on. Usually in L.A. there’s always the chance of getting distracted really easily but we might as well have gone into the woods to make it because there were no distractions. It was all work, work, work. The Village is such an iconic studio, so many amazing records have been made there so I set the bar really high for myself.
When I first walked in, I felt really inspired and Martin has such a great energy about him. He’s enthusiastic, he’s done so many great things and his bar is really high too so I knew right off the bat that it would be a good combination. That’s when things can be really special and it was for the both of us.
RD: How did you get Tech N9ne involved in the track “Loud” on the album?
SF: The first time I met with Martin we were doing a songwriting session and we kind of have this Kansas City connection. Martin’s wife is from there, he has a house there and he knows a lot of the scene which is how we got connected with each other. When we met up, we needed a place to go write and he knows Tech’s people fairly well and they got this massive complex where they have studios, writing rooms and soundstages. Tech N9ne is an international star but he’s like an icon in Kansas City so they let us use one of the writing rooms. We were kind of like throwing it around and then Martin suggested that we get Tech N9ne on this record and I sort of laughed it off thinking it would never happen.
Of course Martin made the call, Tech was into it and I was blown away by it because I grew up seeing Tech on billboards and listening to his music. That was really a big nod for my hometown and my folks because they would really get that collaboration. He’s such a massive star in Kansas City and he’s one of the greatest rappers in the game. The song that we chose to collaborate on starts in a place you wouldn’t expect there to be this incredible section with Tech N9ne at the end of it, it starts in a totally different place but that’s the whole point. We were flipping things on its head and it just felt perfect for the moment.
RD: I definitely get that when it comes to the unexpectedness of that song, it’s cool that you had him on it. After the Rhythm & Roots Festival, what are your plans for the rest of the year?
SF: After the festival my band and I will be going on a West Coast tour, we’ll be going out to the mountains and we’ll be going out to California, Washington and around the Pacific Northwest. Then we go home for a couple days and then we’ll go out to Europe for two to three weeks so there’s going to be a lot of touring. We’re just getting back into it so it’s kind of exciting to be able to go to these places that we couldn’t see for years, get out to people and make these shows happen. It’s a full plate, I’ll just say that.
