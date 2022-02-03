WARWICK, R.I. – You’ve never seen anything quite like Branden Jacobs-Jenkins “An Octoroon,” now on stage at the Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre.
The play, winner of the 2014 Obie Award for Best New American Play, is Jacobs-Jenkins reinterpretation of an old play. It’s funny, but as it takes a second look at centuries of attitudes, stereotypes and theatrical tropes, it gives us deeper perspective. You might leave the theater trying to sort out all the ideas, but you can’t stop thinking about what you’ve just seen.
“An Octoroon” had its first incarnation as “The Octoroon,” a melodrama by Irish writer Dion Boucicault that was popular in America after its debut in 1859. That tale begins in the aftermath of the death of Judge Peyton, who has left his widow and his plantation, Terrebonne, in financial trouble. Coming to the rescue, maybe, is Peyton’s nephew, George, a handsome young man who immediately falls in love with Zoe, a beautiful one-eighth Black octoroon.
Of course, obstacles stand in the way of their true, albeit illegal at the time, interracial love, including M’Closky, the evil overseer, who has been scheming to take over the plantation. He also has an interest in Zoe.
Jacob-Jenkins’ play, however, begins in the here and now with the playwright, identified as BJJ, addressing the audience directly. He asks questions, like what does it mean to be a “Black playwright,” and has conversations with other people, including a therapist, all of whom are voiced by the one actor.
Coming from the past to speak for himself is Boucicault, stereotyped as a drunken Irishman who is dismayed to find he no longer is popular. The two get into an expletive-not-deleted confrontation.
Meanwhile, actors in the impending melodrama are on stage, and in the midst of everything, the actor playing BJJ pulls up a makeup mirror and puts on whiteface. In the background, the playwright’s assistant puts on blackface. Eventually, even the actor playing Boucicault puts on makeup: redface.
Superficially, this is preparation for their roles in the saga surrounding Terrebonne but also relates to Jacobs-Jenkins’ exploration of race and identity, the deeper purpose for his modern play. This exploration goes in many directions, some of which are hilarious, others disturbing. Satirizing the past makes for some shocking moments, but it inevitably encourages comparison with today’s mores.
The Terrebonne story plays out in melodramatic fashion, with overlapping plots and cliff-hanging events, but also with contemporary touches, like incongruously modern language or time out to speak, once again, directly to the audience.
Joe Wilson Jr., a member of the Trinity Repertory Company making his Gamm directing debut with this production, keeps everything flowing. His approach is never heavy handed; both the playwright and the director raise questions but leave lots for audience members to sort out for themselves, and about themselves.
He also makes this an extravagantly theatrical event. Although the staging is fairly minimal, the theater space has been radically reconfigured with one-level seating surrounding a stage that thrusts into the audience. Creative, and oddly humorous, is the area that suggests a growing field of cotton.
A fabulous cast portrays the characters from the past and the present. In an astounding performance, Marc Pierre deftly handles demanding roles; he not only voices BJJ and all the “people” who talk to him but also, in whiteface, plays both the hero and the villain of the melodrama: handsome George and evil M’Closky. He even has a fight with himself, outwardly an acting accomplishment and, arguably, a physical representation of internal conflicts.
Jeff Church has a fine time playing Boucicault, the drunk playwright; Wahnotee, the stereotyped Indian; and Lafouche, the impatient, dismissive auctioneer hired to sell Terrabonne. Alison Russo steps directly into character as an antebellum belle, Dora, while Jason Quinn, in blackface, plays the playwright’s assistant as well as an adult and a child slave. Shelley Fort is goodness incarnate as Zoe, the titular octoroon.
Michelle L. Walker, Jackie Davis and Angelique M. C’Dina create a sort of Greek chorus as slaves who gossip among themselves and talk about slavery like it’s a job. Walker, as Minnie, sounding like a self-help manual, says, “I know we slaves and everything, but you are not your job,” adding words to the effect of “Don’t take your work home with you.” Absurdly funny in the moment, but not really.
At the conclusion, Wilson turns to video of current events, a sobering prompt to relate to what we’ve just seen.
There is a line, spoken directly to the audience, about the purpose of a play being to make us feel something. That feeling is worth thinking about.
Performances of “An Octoroon” continue through Feb. 20 at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd. Tickets are $49-$69 and available by calling (401) 723-4266 or online at gammtheatre.org.
