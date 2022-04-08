Westerly indie rock act Molly Maguires have an intriguing blend of musical styles. In turn, they create multidimensional songs that bring a sonic variety to the ears. Since live music has been back to some sense of normalcy, they’ve performed steadily around Rhode Island while getting familiar with the local scene. Due to the interruptions brought on by COVID-19, Molly Maguires are going to be making up for lost time with a hometown show on April 9 at the Knickerbocker Music Center on 35 Railroad Avenue to ring in their debut album Public Enemies that came out during the height of the pandemic back in April of 2020. Hip hop violinist Big Lux will be starting off the evening at 8 p.m.
I had a chat ahead of the show with vocalist & guitarist JJ Sorensen and vocalist Meghan Earle about how the band got started, reflecting on their debut album, an EP they just put out and the growth of their music.
Rob Duguay: Molly Maguires has an origin story that has a bit of an ebb and flow with the both of you originally trying to start the band in 2014 while attending Framingham State University, it falling apart soon afterwards and then restarting the band in 2018 with different members. How difficult was it when it came to getting this music project off the ground?
JJ Sorensen: It actually was almost kind of easy. When I sort of decided to do it, coincidentally Meghan texted me asking “Hey, whatever happened with Molly Maguires?” and I was like “Funny you should ask…” because I wanted to try it again. I asked if she was in and she said “Yes”, so that’s kind of how the ball got rolling from my end.
Meghan Earle: For me it was JJ originally coming over my first apartment I had after college in Marlborough, Massachusetts during the fall of 2013. He told me that he wrote an album with all handwritten lyrics, handwritten chord sheets and we kind of just jammed through it with my fiance. We all sang it, played it and it was so much fun. I don’t know if I ever told you JJ, but my fiance ended up putting one of those songs in a movie he made for school during his last semester.
JS: No, I don’t think you’ve ever told me that.
ME: I’m pretty sure it’s on Youtube so that’s a tangent for another day but it was so fun and then time passed. In 2014 I found all the handwritten lyrics in my house after I moved and that’s when I texted JJ out of the blue just to say “Hey, I found these. Whatever happened to this?”. He then asked me if I wanted in and I said “Absolutely, why not?” so that’s my perception of how the band got started. Pretty soon afterwards we got into the studio and when I got there I didn’t know anybody besides JJ, there was this band of misfits that he collected and we all just hit it off right off the bat. That was really lucky because it doesn’t usually happen.
RD: No it doesn’t, but it’s good that it happened that way. With the upcoming show at the Knickerbocker Music Center celebrating two years since the release of your debut album, Public Enemies, which came out during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic in April of 2020, do you consider this to be a better late than never sort of situation where you finally get to ring in the album properly?
JS: 100%.
ME: Yeah, it didn’t get the time that it deserved. We had one really awesome show, a bunch of our friends and family came out and it was literally lockdown a couple weeks later.
JS: It’s funny because on one hand I probably wouldn’t have released the album if I knew then what I know now but on the other hand doing it the way we did became a very important part of our story. Also the fact that it’s been done allows us this opportunity to kind of bring it back off the shelf and do it properly now. I think a lot of people are more familiar with the stuff we’ve done since then, we were brand new when we released that album and we released it at the worst possible time so I don’t think a lot of people actually heard our debut. Even people who probably come to our shows and listen to the music we’ve done over the past year or so aren’t super familiar with all of it so it’s almost like it’s old and new all at once right now.
RD: Speaking of new music, you recently released the new Mona Lisa Beverage EP on March 22nd. Going from your debut to this record, what do you think has evolved the most with Molly Maguires in terms of songwriting and recording?
ME: We’ve kind of gotten a little more experimental, in my opinion, in songwriting. The first album had JJ completely putting it together so he kind of brought it to me as this fully formed thing which was really cool. He’s always been fantastic if I want to tweak a thing here or there, he’s always super open. With the more recent writing, it’s been a much more collaborative process where I’ll write songs, he’ll write songs, we’ll write parts of songs sometimes separately and sometimes together. It’s been really interesting, our drummer Sean Scro has contributed some lyrics as well.
I really like it because you get these different perspectives and I think we do a pretty good job of pushing each other with that as well. We’ll see if something fits this way or that way and everyone is really open to that, which again it’s nice to be in a band where no one is stubborn in what they want.
RD: From listening to your music, there definitely seems to be an open-ended approach with each song sounding differently than the other which I enjoy. When it comes to nailing down what your music is, there’s a mix of Americana, alternative, Celtic, folk and blues going all into one distinct style. Who do you consider to be the main influences behind Molly Maguires’ sound?
JS: I think if you asked each band member who their main influences are, you’d probably end up with a bunch of different answers. That’s part of why we have such a diverse sound. What we’re working on and writing right now that’s coming down the line has us working towards more of being a rock & roll band, a little bit heavier than what the stuff has been to date. That’s kind of been the natural progression, it’s been a piece by piece building block that’s evolved from our live sound. The debut was written to be more of an indie folk type of record and when we try to translate that into playing live it sort of naturally gets heavier right out of the gate. It’s been slowly getting heavier and heavier, I think we’ve been getting more grungier and indie rock based as we go.
That’s been an evolution and some of those blues influences and Americana influences come more from my end while some of the heavier influences are from the other members. I think what’s really cool is that there are these overlaps in the venn diagram, especially between Meghan and I because the extremes of either of our tastes are not even close but some of our favorite artists are exactly the same. There’s a lot of influences coming from a lot of different areas and you can hear that in our sound but we’re heading towards more indie rock, that’s sort of where it’s going.
RD: Well, I’m looking forward to the new stuff when it comes out. What are Molly Maguires’ plans for the summer?
JJ: It’s sort of a busy time for Meghan because she’s getting married.
ME: I’m being a pain in the ass, basically. I’m getting married in July and I have some close friends who are getting married, one in May and one in June, so I’m between navigating all of those things. JJ has done a fantastic job of choosing potential show dates and asking me what I can make and what I can’t make. He’s been really great about giving me as much information as possible so we can have as many shows as possible with my very limited schedule for the next four months.
RD: You have a literal summer of love going on.
ME: Yeah, literally. It’s gone from nobody getting married to everybody getting married in one year so it’s been kind of a rat race.
JJ: It’s actually pretty good timing because with the way we’ve lived through the pandemic during our entire existence as a band was a very different thing than the real world and it seems like the real world is finally coming back this year, so in a lot of ways I’m approaching this as our first year. Not doing a ton of shows is allowing me to focus on content, even though we’re not playing a lot of live gigs this year we’re very busy. We’ve been in the studio all spring and I’m working on a lot of video content and all of that. It’s sort of an opportunity to get ready for the next steps and if all the timing works out when we move forward and we’re all a little less busy it’ll all work out well.
