WAKEFIELD, R.I.— Since the pandemic shut down the theater world, fans have longed for the day live performances can return.
So have actors. Need proof? Consider that more than 900 women applied for the role of Sophie in the Theatre By The Sea’s production of “Mamma Mia!”
“Actors are so eager to get back to work,” says Kevin P. Hill, the theater’s producing artistic director and the director of the show. “My casting director had to go through every single actor submission. We think we picked the best.”
Sophie is the 20-year-old bride-to-be at the center of this exuberant musical. She’s hoping to find her father in time to escort her down the aisle, but after reading her mother’s diary, she learns there are three possible candidates.
So Sophie invites all of them to the Greek island where her mother, Donna Sheridan, former lead vocalist with Donna and the Dynamos, now runs an inn.
The surprise and the emotions surrounding the wedding and the reunions are told with humor and heart – fueled by a score comprising 22 hits by the Swedish pop group ABBA. It’s uncanny how well the lyrics fit into the storytelling, from “Super Trooper” and “Dancing Queen” to “Take a Chance on Me,” “S.O.S.” and the eponymous “Mamma Mia!”
Matunuck audiences set a record for ticket sales when Theatre By The Sea first produced the show in 2018, and Hill won’t be surprised if that record is broken this summer.
Several members of the original cast have returned, including David Elder as Sam Carmichael and Al Bundonis as Bill Austin, two of the father figures. Elder’s credits include several Broadway shows, among them “Damn Yankees,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “42nd Street Revival.” Bundonis became a fan favorite at TBTS as King Arthur in “Spamalot” (2014), Horace Vandergelder in “Hello, Dolly!” (2010) and Lawrence in “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels” (2009).
Hill is just as excited about an infusion of new talent, including Lexie Dorsett Sharp as Donna, and Sara Bartoszek as Sophie. Sharp, Hill says, “has a gorgeous voice; she can sing anything. Her acting chops are true. She’s a powerhouse.” Bartoszek rose to the top of the video applications to earn a call back and ultimately the role because, “She makes truth come to life,” he says.
“New people bring in new life to a production,” he adds. “They look at scenes differently, they look at words differently.”
The theater “built the package” for the 2018 production, Hill said, and brings back sets and costumes for the encore as well as an October run at the North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly. Bill Hanney owns and produces shows at both Theatre By The Sea and North Shore.
Choreography, also under Hill’s purview, has been adapted to the new, and fewer, dancers. “We adjust if moves don’t look good on new actors,” he explains, but overall, “They make my steps look better.” A slightly smaller cast of 20 instead of the 24 in 2018 means, “We’re able to breathe a little more” on stage.
Bob Bray is the music director, as he was in 2018 at TBTS as well as for a national tour of the Broadway production, and leads a seven-piece orchestra accompanying the show.
As for the enduring appeal of “Mamma Mia!” Hill acknowledges, “People come to hear the music.” But he also notes, “It’s such a beautiful story. It’s an escape, an escape into the lives of these characters.”
The theater notes that in light of recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and for the safety of audiences, actors and staff, masks will be required for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, while in the theater.
But here’s the twist: Patrons are encouraged to wear creative masks, and prizes will be presented at each performance.
“Mamma Mia!” is on stage now (8/18) through Sept. 5 at Theatre By The Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield. Performances are Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m., Thursdays at 2 p.m., Saturdays at 3 p.m., and Sundays at 5 p.m., with special performance times on Sunday, Aug. 22, at 2 and 7 p.m., and a matinee on Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $58-$81 at the box office, online at theatrebythesea.com, and by calling (401) 782-TKTS (8587). Discounts available for groups of 10 or more.
