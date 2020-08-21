NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Things will be getting abstract at the Wickford Art Association Friday as they debut their latest exhibition, “Abstract/Avant Garde,” which will run through Sept. 13.
The exhibition is a celebration of the creative and imaginative art forms of abstract and avant garde, something which Gallery Director Catherine Gagnon says can often go overlooked in other exhibits.
“It was decided this year that it would be a show completely dedicated to those two genres and it’s an area that we don’t always have representation of in our gallery,” Gagnon said. “For some shows that if the work happens to fit the particular theme, we might see something more abstract or kind of tipping towards avant garde, but this is really an opportunity for the membership and also non-members throughout the community to experiment a little bit, because that’s kind of the whole flavor, particularly of avant garde, to use experimental techniques, experimental subject matter and so forth.”
The exhibit will be juried by Joan Hill, an accomplished Jamestown-based abstract sculptor.
“Joan was recommended to us through one of our instructors who has worked with her a little bit in Jamestown and I did some research and reading up on her and she is really fascinating,” Gagnon said. “Her works are very large scale and she uses a number of different materials in the works, and (they’re) definitely abstract, definitely avant garde and the use of even recycled materials is just really exciting, so we reached out to her and she was kind enough to agree to join us.”
This is Hall’s first time jurying a show for the Wickford Art Association, something which has been a part of Gagnon’s vision since taking over as Gallery Director in January.
“It’s been a priority of mine since I started here back in January to not only look at a pool of jurists who have worked with us historically, but also to bring in some new sets of eyes and I sought some opinions, particularly (of) our instructional staff as well as some of our regular administrative staff to share ideas on people out there who maybe haven’t worked with us in the past but who are exciting and who work with a specific genre,” Gagnon said.
For Gagnon, avant garde is a genre that can be taken in many different directions.
“The classic definition is basically an opportunity to experiment with new material, whether it be new painting techniques and actual materials to create a piece of art... and also to sometimes look at something that is a more typical piece of artwork to look at it in a very different kind of way, to using new (and) different types of mediums to capture the idea,” Gagnon said. “For me, it’s a place of opportunity for artists to push out of their normal comfort zones and to produce something that is just a little bit more experimental and a little bit risky.”
Entry to the exhibit was open to all WAA members and non-members for 2D and 3D pieces in all mediums as long as they were abstract or Avant garde. Like all WAA shows, there are cash prizes for first, second and third place as well as two Honorable Mentions and two Juror’s Awards, which will be announced Friday. Work submitted but not chosen for the show can be picked up on Friday or Saturday between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. and any work left behind after that is subject to a daily $5 holding fee, while chosen and purchased works can be picked up on Sept. 15 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the gallery.
In September, gallery hours will be extended by one hour Wednesdays through Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., while Sunday hours will stay from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to the in person gallery, a limited virtual gallery of the exhibition will launch on the WAA website on Aug. 25, which will also run through Sept. 13.
The Wickford Art Association gallery is located at 36 Beach Street in North Kingstown. For more information, visit their website wickfordart.org or call them at (401) 294-6840.
