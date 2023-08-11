When it comes to music, every season has a soundtrack to it. Folk tunes can echo fall, heavy metal and post-punk can fit nicely with the dead of winter while jazz can be ideal when the spring arrives. For the summer, reggae music can really set the mood with a vibrant feel and an upbeat vibe. Hawaiian artist Mike Love, not to be confused with the member of The Beach Boys, is a talented exhibitor of this style and when he’s joined with his backing band The Full Circle, his music gets taken to a different level. Fans of the genre will get to see this rhythmic approach first hand when they perform on August 18 at the United Theatre on 5 Canal Street in Westerly at 8 p.m.
Love and I had a talk ahead of the show about his latest releases, growing up in Hawaii, coming from a musical family and having a lot of love for New England.
Rob Duguay: In March of last year, you collaborated with the California based collective Rising Tide to release the “Together” EP. How did you go about linking up with those guys and what was the experience like working with them on the record?
Mike Love: Oh man, that’s a long story. Rising Tide is a band that formed out of the breakup of a band called Groundation, who are one of my biggest influences. I first heard Groundation when they came to Hawaii to play back in 2002 and I was absolutely blown away by their music. The craftsmanship, their originality and their musicianship was really phenomenal, they were the kind of band where you could tell how much each member contributed to it. I started following their band, seeing them every chance I could get and I eventually started opening up for them with my band when they returned to Hawaii.
The first time I went on tour outside of Hawaii in the mainland United States was me opening for them so I got to know them pretty well while remaining friends with them and working with them again and again over the years. Their keyboardist Marcus Urani eventually asked me if I wanted to do a song, which was “Together.” After he sent it to me, I wrote and recorded vocals and horns and stuff and then I sent it back to them. They were so stoked about it and they asked me if I wanted to do another one, eventually it ended up being five songs. They also have an album that’s coming out soon called “Pixel Prison” and four of the songs off of that we decided to release as an EP, so that’s how it all came about and it was a beautiful experience.
RD: It definitely sounds like it was. More recently you released the single “The Butterfly Remains” on June 30 with Collie Buddz involved in the production for the track. Where was it recorded and what was the vision you had for the entire creation process with this song?
ML: Another long story (laughs). I got asked to do this project and it’s the second time I’ve gotten to be part of the Cali Roots Riddim compilation series with Collie Buddz. For my part, I recorded my vocals in my studio. I’m not sure where they created the original instrumental riddim, but I did my parts by recording my vocals along with some keyboards. It was written out of this whole concept that I was really focused on, it was this idea I was putting together an album around and as I worked on the album more and more I realized that the concept didn’t really fit.
I shifted direction with the album and when I wrote “The Butterfly Remains,” the whole concept that I had surrounding it that I had abandoned just sort of flowed into that song. It’s really about the butterfly being a metaphor for evolving and being able to leave behind another version of yourself that you’re not aligned with anymore. Sometimes we get stuck in these patterns and toxic traits and it takes this kind of metamorphosis of realizing that those things don’t serve you anymore. You’re going to go through a change and become the butterfly, which revolves around the lyric “The chrysalis cracked when the sun turned black”. That was kind of born out of witnessing an amazing full eclipse of the sun in 2017 and it was just a really amazing experience.
It really showed me why ancient civilizations and cultures have always revered those types of events. It’s energetically amazing, you do feel like you go through a major change through it.
RD: That’s a great theme and message to have behind the single. Being from Hawaii, how would you describe your upbringing there and what initially inspired you to start playing guitar at the age of 15?
ML: My dad and my sister are both guitar players so we’ve always had guitars around. I’ve always played music. Before I picked up the guitar I was playing piano, steel drum, ukulele and different instruments. The guitar was just kind of something that made sense at that age as a young teenager. Growing up in Hawaii was amazing, in a way I think I took it for granted because I didn’t know anything else but we grew up on the beach and we grew up in the mountains. We were in nature and I think my strong connection and desire to always return to nature, return to the ocean, return to the mountains, the stream and the waterfall is deeply ingrained in my spirit from growing up in the most beautiful place in the world.
It took going away as a young adult and coming back home to truly understand how amazing it is there and how lucky I was to be born there.
RD: What are your thoughts on playing at the United Theatre? Is this going to be you and the Full Circle’s first time performing in Rhode Island?
ML: I’ve definitely played in Rhode Island at least once or twice before. The whole Northeast up there is always really fun and it’s a beautiful area, especially when it gets into the fall. I’m really looking forward to the show and I definitely haven’t played the United Theatre before. I always have an amazing time when I get together with my band and I’m just looking forward to sharing all the love up there with the beautiful people in New England.
RD: It’s been mentioned in the bio on your website that you’ve been working on a new album, so when can we expect it to come out?
ML: That album is actually the project I was talking about earlier. I’ve been working on it for a few years now and it’s three albums that I recorded at once. It’s all recorded and finished, I’m just in the process of finalizing the mixes on the first part of it. I haven’t completely set a release date yet, but people can definitely look for the first singles to be released before the end of the year.
