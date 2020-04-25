During this time when take-out has replaced sit-down dining at restaurants throughout South County, many have propped open their doors to continue serving both the long-time customers and those seeking just a different taste of local offerings.
The coronavirus has also revved up some establishments that continue to push forward through both the uncertainty of the time and respond to the many people who are stuck at home and becoming adventurous about new and different cuisines.
A variety of owners and managers report residents wanting a break from the self-quarantine and self-distancing that has gripped South County — as well as the rest of Rhode Island. They have turned to take-out for that opportunity to escape while picking up a favorite meal.
Here is a sampling of chefs and owners who took time this week to share a favorite recipe with a family looking for a little cooking fun. They also talked about missing their customers who also have become their friends and adopted families.
Emily Burns, manager, Crazy Burger, 144 Boon St., Narragansett
401-783-1810 / crazyburger.com
The Honey BBQ Chicken Enchilada
For the Marinade:
- Chicken Breasts - 10 or desired number
- BBQ sauce - 2 cups
- Franks Hot Sauce - 1/2 cup
- Orange Juice - 1/2 cup
- Honey - 1/2 cup
- Tomato paste - 1/2 little can
- Chipotle, ground - 1 tbsp.
- Chili Powder, 1 tsp.
- Cumin - 1 tsp.
- garlic powder - 1 tsp.
- onion powder - 1 tbsp.
- cinnamon powder - 1 tsp.
- salt/white pepper - to taste
For Vegetables:
- corn - 1/2 bag
- black beans strained, cleaned - 3 cups
- red onion - julienned - 2 each
- jalapenos, minced - 1 can
- scallions minced, 1 bunch
- cilantro, minced - 1/2 bunch
Preparation
Marinate chicken by tossing wet ingredients and dry seasonings with trimmed chicken in large mixing bowl. Transfer all to hotel pans, cover in plastic wrap and aluminum foil. Let site for at least 1 hour. While waiting sauté vegetables in garlic oil and season with salt and pepper. Once vegetables are soft let cool. Bake at 400 degrees for 45 minutes. Check. Add more or less time the ovens are constantly changing. Once removed from the oven, let cool. Separate chicken from juices and reserve all liquids. To quick shred the chicken, put in floor mixer and pulse to desired texture (or shred by hand if you have the time.). Add shredded chicken to sautéed vegetables, add minced scallions and cilantro. Mix in reserved juices to flavor the mixture.
To get the family involved, prepare the ingredients in separate bowls so everyone is able to build their own enchilada to their liking, she said, adding, for the extra adventurous eaters, cut the different enchiladas into shareable portions and vote on your family favorite.
The enchiladas are also an easy dish to reheat, so make an extra batch for another night later in the week.
Crazy Burger is open for takeout.
“We miss seeing our customer’s smiling faces, full seats and lines out the door, but we are grateful for the support that our loyal patrons have shown us thus far.
We look forward to the days of dining in!” she said.
Craig Marr, owner, and Executive Chef Justin Anderson
The Breachway Grill, 1 Charlestown Beach Road, Charlestown
401-213-6615 / breachwaygrill.com
Fish Tacos
Fresh and flavorful. A light dish packed with tons of flavor. The perfect combination wrapped in the perfect corn/flour tortilla.
Ingredients:
- 8 oz Cod
- Three corn or flour tortillas
- Old Bay Seasoning
- Guacamole (or avocado puree)
- Cole slaw or simply shred white cabbage if you prefer
- Flamingo slaw (we make this in house from cabbage marinated in red wine
- vinegar and jalapenos but you can skip if you prefer)
- Coolio (sour cream, diced jalapeno, cilantro)
- Pico de Gallo (diced tomato, onion, cilantro)
- Wedge lemon or lime
Preparation:
Cook 8 oz of Cod seasoned with Old Bay in a buttered pan. Be sure to cook fish completely (both sides).
Lightly toast both sides of 3 tortilla shells and transfer to plate.
Assemble tacos in this order: Taco shell, guacamole, coleslaw (strain liquid),
Flamingo relish (strain liquid), Pico de Gallo 1/3 portion of fish each, top with coolio and parsley garnish. 1 wedge of lemon or lime.
“While we all love to go out and eat, and believe me we are sure glad that’s the
case, there’s still something comforting about cooking for and with family,” said Marr.
He said he has been heartened by the great support of our many wonderful customers, friends and neighbors.
The Breachway is open for takeout.
“How delightful it was to be able to tell an elderly customer, wearing a veteran’s hat, that his dinner was on an anonymous donor. We also have had several customers reach out and offer to volunteer as delivery drivers if we were made aware of someone who was unable to pick up food,” he said.
Perry Raso, owner, Matunuck Oyster Bar, 29 Succotash Road, Wakefield
401-783-4202 / rhodyoysters.com
Little Necks Rhode Island Style
When the time allows to return to marsh areas where people can dig for little neck clams, he offered the following:
Make your way to a public access point in Narragansett Bay or one of our coastal salt ponds.
Little necks can be found in a variety of substrates, but you want to look (or feel) for a sandy mud mix to make it easier to scratch around for them, they are commonly found in rocky areas but the rocks make it difficult to dig.
Hard shell clams burrow into the sand with the posterior end (the thinnest part) of the clam sitting under the sediment about a half- inch so when your scraping around with the rake try to dig the teeth into the sediment enough so when you come across a little neck clam it will pop out of the sediment.
Keep the shellfish cold on the way home and refrigerate immediately.
“I like to cook the clams as simple as possible, heat up some white wine in a pan and put the clams in with a dollop of butter and cover the pan until they pop open and enjoy. Of course, you can add, herbs, garlic, etc., to make it more exciting but they really don’t need anything at all. Enjoy the truly unique RI experience,” said Raso.
He reports that he has also created a strong take out business as well as offering sales of dry goods, fruits and vegetables.
Matunuck Oyster Bar is open for takeout.
“We definitely miss our customers. They are our guests, our friends. A lot of them are really like family over the last 10 years, you know. I miss the employees and everyone who has worked here,” he said.
Holly Sousa, executive chef, Bistro by the Sea at Theater By the Sea, 364 Cards Pond Road, Wakefield (Not open for the 2020 season)
Honey Roasted Tomatoes
Ingredients:
- 1 pint grape tomatoes
- 1/2 shallot, diced
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- oil, vegetable or canola
- 1 tbsp. honey
- 1 tbsp. maple syrup
- parsley
Preparation:
1. Heat pan up sauté pan add oil shallots and garlic and let cook for 1 minute
2. Add tomatoes to pan until that have been bruised and most of them have popped.
3. Add maple syrup and honey
4. Mix well and let reduce for 10 minutes
“This recipe has become a staple on our bistro menu and can be found on many of our menu options. I have made these for the past couple of years and love how versatile it is,” she said.
It is a simple recipe packed with a bunch of flavor that can be cross utilized in so many ways, she said. “These roasted tomatoes can be used on chicken, steak and seafood, and they can be used in a simple pasta dish or on top of a garlicky crostini.”
“During the quarantine i personally have made these to top some pan-seared sea scallops over risotto, as well as in some fresh linguine with some baby spinach. We love all of our Bistro by the Sea guests and wish them good health during these uncertain times,” Sousa said.
