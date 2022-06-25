KINGSTON — The South County Art Association’s board of directors was discussing ways to incorporate diversity, equity and inclusion into their gallery when they began pitching ideas for an exhibition that highlighted those themes.
Eventually they decided to explore resettlement and migration through an all-media show titled “Diaspora,” which is currently on display at the gallery and will run through July 16.
The show was juried by Bob Dilworth, a retired University of Rhode Island art and art history professor who tackles race, culture and ethnicity in his own artwork, SCAA executive director Jen Ferry said.
“SCAA’s goal with this exhibition is to present different perspectives of diaspora so viewers can be exposed to different interpretations of this topic,” Ferry said. “Their hope is that viewers would look, absorb and think of the meaning that each artwork conveys, then combine all those viewpoints and realize that this collective exhibit represents the makeup of who we are, a group made up of unique diverse individuals.”
Artist Jillian Barber submitted a hand-drawn photograph to the show, which she titled “Hello Darling.” She was drawn to the diaspora theme because it has personal significance to her: Her mother, who is English, met her father, a Westerly native, while he was serving in World War II.
They married in October 1944, and her father returned home to Westerly — but Barber and her mother weren’t able to move to the United States until February 1947. Throughout that time, Barber’s parents wrote letters to each other, which inspired her artwork.
“During those years after the war, a diaspora of over 70,000 English war brides scattered across America,” Barber said. “In a documentary, I saw a long line of young women with babies at the hip waiting to board a ship to the U.S. My mother and I were part of this diaspora.”
Barber won third place for her piece — which she described as “my homage to my parents in remembrance and gratitude for all they endured to create a family” — while second place went to Rick Catallozzi for a photograph titled “Human Struggle.”
Catallozzi’s picture is of protestors assembling in front of the Carrie Brown Bajnotti Fountain in Providence before they marched to the statehouse for a Black Lives Matter demonstration.
He snapped some photos of the fountain during the protest because it “seemed like it kind of fit the atmosphere,” but only when he researched it later did he realize that its central sculpture is titled “The Struggle of Life.”
“That even brought more meaning after the fact of, like, maybe why I was drawn to that fountain, and the situation, and everything going on around it,” Catallozzi said.
Though Catallozzi’s photograph was taken close to home, photographer Stephen Wood’s entry is from an entirely different continent.
Wood took his photograph, titled “Hair Salon,” when he traveled to Langa township, South Africa, a few years ago. The community was built in the 1920s, and it was where Black Africans were sent to live prior to apartheid.
“To this day, Langa township is a living example of diaspora,” Wood said.
Wood said he submitted to the South County Art Association’s “Diaspora” show in part because he enjoys exhibitions that challenge artists and viewers with their themes.
“More than just looking at beautiful art (and I enjoy that, too), this exhibit should cause one to stop and think about the nature of the world we live in,” he said.
Anyone who attends the show won’t just look at each piece of artwork, but can check out the artists’ statements that accompany them as well: Each artist submitted a 50-word narrative about their work, and Fong said the descriptions are as interesting as the artwork itself.
Overall, SCAA officials said, the show will draw attention to the forced migration of people from their homelands — something that has been happening for thousands of years and continues to this day.
“The work explores situations, historic and current, specific to particular cultural groups and ethnicities all over the world,” Fong said. “It is clear that artists have put considerable thought into the creation of the work.”
